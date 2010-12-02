Raise your glass as Pink scores her third Billboard Hot 100 chart topper

#Katy Perry #Rihanna
12.02.10 8 years ago

It”s a good time to be Pink: she and hubby Carey Hart are expecting their first child and she just landed her third No. 1 on Billboard”s Hot 100 with “Raise Your Glass,” one of the two new  tunes on her greatest hits set.

Will it stay at No. 1 for more than one week? Not if the recent past is any indicator. In a move that hasn”t happened in more than 20 years, there have been five different No. 1 songs in five consecutive weeks, according to Billboard.

So who may we be toasting next week? Possibly Katy Perry, as “Firework” shifts 6-2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and 4-1 on Hot Digital Songs.

[More after the jump…]

Last week”s No. 1, Rihanna”s “Only Girl (In the World)” falls from the top perch on the Hot 100, but it rises to No. 1 on the Hot 100 Airplay chart, giving the pop queen her sixth chart topper.

Bruno Mars, who earned a remarkable seven Grammy nominations on Wednesday, continues his winning ways, as “Grenade” bursts 17-10, giving him two songs in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.  “Just the Way You Are” jumps 7-4 as a result of strong digital sales, most likely due to the song”s appearance on “Glee.”

Cee Lo changes “F*** You” to “Forget You” in his bid for radio play, Enrique Iglesias modifies “Tonight (I”m F****** You)” to “Tonight (I”m Loving You)” for the same reason and it worked like a charm. The clean version of the song explodes onto the Hot 100 at No. 18, Iglesias”s highest debut ever on the chart.

Follow Melinda Newman on Twitter at @MelindaNewman

Around The Web

TOPICS#Katy Perry#Rihanna
TAGSBILLBOARD HOT 100BRUNO MARSKATY PERRYPINKraise your glassRihanna

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP