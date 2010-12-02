Raise your glass as Pink scores her third Billboard Hot 100 chart topper

It”s a good time to be Pink: she and hubby Carey Hart are expecting their first child and she just landed her third No. 1 on Billboard”s Hot 100 with “Raise Your Glass,” one of the two new tunes on her greatest hits set.

Will it stay at No. 1 for more than one week? Not if the recent past is any indicator. In a move that hasn”t happened in more than 20 years, there have been five different No. 1 songs in five consecutive weeks, according to Billboard.

So who may we be toasting next week? Possibly Katy Perry, as “Firework” shifts 6-2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and 4-1 on Hot Digital Songs.

Last week”s No. 1, Rihanna”s “Only Girl (In the World)” falls from the top perch on the Hot 100, but it rises to No. 1 on the Hot 100 Airplay chart, giving the pop queen her sixth chart topper.

Bruno Mars, who earned a remarkable seven Grammy nominations on Wednesday, continues his winning ways, as “Grenade” bursts 17-10, giving him two songs in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. “Just the Way You Are” jumps 7-4 as a result of strong digital sales, most likely due to the song”s appearance on “Glee.”

Cee Lo changes “F*** You” to “Forget You” in his bid for radio play, Enrique Iglesias modifies “Tonight (I”m F****** You)” to “Tonight (I”m Loving You)” for the same reason and it worked like a charm. The clean version of the song explodes onto the Hot 100 at No. 18, Iglesias”s highest debut ever on the chart.

