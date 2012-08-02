Ralph Fiennes and Helena Bonham Carter have ‘Great Expectations’ in new images

08.02.12 6 years ago

Debuting at this year’s Toronto Film Festival (where it will be looking to score a U.S. distributor), director Mike Newell’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “Great Expectations” stars “War Horse”‘s Jeremy Irvine as Philip “Pip” Pirrip, the novel’s chief protagonist and narrator. Also starring are Holliday Grainger (“The Borgias”) as Estella, Ralph Fiennes as Magwitch and Helena Bonham Carter as the vengeful Ms. Havisham.

In advance of the film’s TIFF premiere, several new images have hit the web that offer a look at the film’s four main stars. Check them out in the gallery below and let us know what you think!

The 2012 Toronto International Film Festival runs from September 6-16. You can check out a list of all the selected titles here.

