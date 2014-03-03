Ralph Fiennes says new ‘Bond’ film to start shooting in October

(CBR) James Bond, Moneypenny and M will reunite for another 007 adventure as soon as this fall.

Actor Ralph Fiennes, who takes over the role of “M” following star Judi Dench”s departure from the franchise in “Skyfall”, confirmed in an interview with MTV that the next “Bond” movie is “meant to start shooting in October.”

Beyond that, Fiennes can”t (or won”t) say anything more.

“I haven”t read a script yet, so I can”t tell you much,” he said. “They”d probably swear me to secrecy anyway.”

Though story, casting and title details remain a secret, we know this much: Fiennes is back, as is Daniel Craig, as is director Sam Mendes. “Skyfall” co-writer John Logan is behind the script, with the movie set to arrive on Nov. 6, 2015.