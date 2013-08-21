‘Rambo’ TV series in the works with Sylvester Stallone potentially starring

(CBR)
John Rambo soon could be shooting up television screens.
According to Variety, Entertainment One is partnering with producer Avi Lerner and Nu Image to develop a TV series based on the Rambo movie franchise. Sylvester Stallone, who starred in all four films, is reportedly in talks to be involved in the project in a creative capacity, and possibly reprise his role as the misunderstood Vietnam War veteran.
Stallone co-wrote and starred in the 1982 action film First Blood, based on David Morrell”s 1972 novel of the same name, which spawned three sequels: 1985′s Rambo: First Blood Part II, 1988′s Rambo III and 2008′s Rambo.
Entertainment One and Nu Image plan to shop the project to networks in the United States.
As much as I love the story of Rambo, especially the book yet also the first and last movies, this seems…lazy. The movies provided nice book-ends for John Rambo. I do not particularly need to see what happens to him next. I especially do not need to see it on network television. As for a “reboot,” no thanks. That would be the next, most obvious route. It would also be boring to rehash his beginnings, for me at least, and I think it would be unnecessary. Mostly though, this seems like it is either going to be a story we have already seen, or a continuation of a story that Stallone already gave a nice ending. I would rather they give something else a try that we maybe have not seen before.
-Cheers
Stallone as Rambo is about as iconic as Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones but if they’re doing a Rambo TV show I’d prefer they get another actor to play Rambo but Stallone should definitely be involved in the producing and writing.
I suppose if Stallone does star, they could have play an aging Rambo and have the series be a sort flashback piece. There’s a lot about the Rambo character that’s hinted at in the movies but never really explored. We only got the tip of the iceberg on his relationship with Col. Trautman and we know that Rambo was part of an elite group of soldiers and something happened to them and does this elite group still exist? Those are a few storylines I’d like to see explored as well as Rambo’s issues with ptsd and struggling to adapt to civilian life which I think is a very relevant issue in today’s America.
well i hope it will be on a premium channel cause if not, it will be bad. i really hope they do not end up hurting rambo. he was an iconic figure to alot of fans.