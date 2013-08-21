‘Rambo’ TV series in the works with Sylvester Stallone potentially starring

(CBR)

John Rambo soon could be shooting up television screens.

According to Variety, Entertainment One is partnering with producer Avi Lerner and Nu Image to develop a TV series based on the Rambo movie franchise. Sylvester Stallone, who starred in all four films, is reportedly in talks to be involved in the project in a creative capacity, and possibly reprise his role as the misunderstood Vietnam War veteran.

Stallone co-wrote and starred in the 1982 action film First Blood, based on David Morrell”s 1972 novel of the same name, which spawned three sequels: 1985′s Rambo: First Blood Part II, 1988′s Rambo III and 2008′s Rambo.

Entertainment One and Nu Image plan to shop the project to networks in the United States.