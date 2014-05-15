‘Rambo V,’ ‘Santa Claws’ and 31 other must-see Cannes Film Market posters

CANNES – While the Cannes Film Festival is known for its celebrity-filled red carpets and the prestigious Palme d'Or, it's also a major film market for distributors around the world. For over 50 years international production companies have hawked completed films or movies they are trying to secure financing for to theater owners from the far corners of the globe. For good reasons and bad, the Cannes Film Market is also notorious for its sometimes hilarious promo posters for films that may never see the light of day in the United States.

Ever wonder how some of your favorite B- and C-list Hollywood actors pay their mortgages? The Cannes Film Market tells us. Ever wonder what the latest kids films from Taiwan are? (Seriously, you must ponder this at least once a year, right?) Oh, the Cannes Film Market will tell us. And, more importantly, have you ever wondered who is keeping the spirit of cheap B-movies alive? Yes, the Cannes Film Market tells us.

In addition, you will also get a first look at some potential awards players down the road, such as Al Pacino's “The Humbling,” Sean Penn's “The Gunman” and “Before I Go To Sleep” with Nicole Kidman and Colin Firth (OK, they may not be Oscar-worthy, but they will be released in the US at some point).

With that in mind, check out these 33 posters and promo images that are currently gracing the floor of the 2014 market. You'll find out “Rambo V” is being sold for financing (no joke), discover the wonders of “Santa Claws” and learn that, yes, “Spreak Breakers” is 4 evah.

