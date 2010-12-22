Ramones, Dolly Parton to receive Lifetime Achievement Grammys

The Ramones, Dolly Parton and Julie Andrews are among those honorees receiving Special Merit Awards for Lifetime Achievement from the Recording Academy, as part of Grammy Awards week festivities.

Roy Haynes, the Juilliard String Quartet, the Kingston Trio and George Beverly Shea are also receiving Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Stax exec Al Bell, classical music producer Wilma Cozart Fine and Columbia Records jazz-master Bruce Lundvall are receiving Trustees Awards from the Academy; drum machine designer Roger Linn and digital music innovation company Waves Audio will receive Technical Grammy Awards.

A ceremony for all of the winners will be held at a private ceremony on Feb. 12, a day before the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards telecast takes place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

According to the Academy, “The Lifetime Achievement Award honors lifelong artistic contributions to the recording medium while the Trustees Award recognizes outstanding contributions to the industry in a non-performing capacity,” while Technical Grammy Awards go to “individuals and companies who have made contributions of outstanding technical significance to the recording field.”

