

Randy Jackson: I’m done with “American Idol” after 12 seasons

The last original judge confirms to E! that he won’t be back: “Yo! Yo! Yo! To put all of the speculation to the rest, after 12 years of judging on American Idol I have decided it is time to leave after this season.”

“Criminal Minds” renewed for Season 9 after all stars sign on

Kirsten Vangsness and A.J. Cook received a “sizable” pay bump, according to Deadline. They, along with Thomas Gibson and Joe Mantegna and Shemar Moore, have signed on for two more seasons.



CW picks up “The Tomorrow People” and “The 100”

All three dramas have been ordered to series. “The Tomorrow People” is about young people with special abilities, while “The 100” starring Henry Ian Cusick is about people living in a spaceship after nuclear war destroys civilization. PLUS: CW orders Mary Queen of Scots drama “Reign” and “Star-Crossed” starring Aimee Teegarden as a girl who falls for an alien.



“Veronica Mars” movie adds Veronica’s dad

Enrico Colantoni will reprise the role of Keith Mars.



NBC cancels “Up All Night” and “Guys with Kids”

“Up All Night” was practically dead, and the cancelation of Jimmy Fallon’s “Guys with Kids” means no multi-camera sitcoms from this season will be back next year.