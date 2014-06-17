Ranking All of Brian Williams’ ‘Tonight Show’ Raps

Brian Williams has had a killer rap career thanks to the editing wizards at “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” Here are his greatest hits to date. Where will his newest jam “Baby Got Back” rank? The result may shock you, player.

7. “Good Vibrations”

Nope, that's not a Beach Boys singalong. Brian's version of the Funky Bunch's flyest moment is hot for a few beats. Turn your cap backwards and flex, guys.

6. “Regulate”

Brian's take on the Warren G. classic is as smooth and sultry as the original, but he adds his signature “W-I double-L” flow.

5. “Bust a Move”

This cover makes me think Brian's ready to handle “It Takes Two” AND Vanilla Ice's “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” theme. It's only a matter of time, right?

4. “Gin and Juice”



Brian really starts to impress us with his Curtis Mayfield-like coolness here. Picture Allison Williams' dad enjoying that jam of gin and juice as he bops along at the NBC anchor desk. Heaven.

3. “Rapper's Delight”

His name is not Brian anymore. It is Wonder Mike, and he's here to say hello. Hello, Wonder Mike!

2. “Straight Outta Compton”

Don't forget how socially conscious a rapper Bri-Bri is. He's a member of NWA after all (Newsmen With Attitude).

1. “Baby Got Back”

No doubt about it: The newest Brian Williams rap is the best yet. The inclusion of horny backup dame Kathie Lee Gifford is its most ingenious moment. My anaconda don't want none unless you got buns, Hoda.