Ranking The 10 Best Marvel Movies So Far

Making lists is one of those things that unites film fans, and it seems to be an almost reflexive action. “What’s that? ‘Thor: The Dark World’ is coming out? Hmmm… seems like we should rank all the Marvel movies so far.”
For the purposes of this particular gallery, the HitFix staff voted on every Marvel title since “Blade” was released, and as always, I was surprised by the final result. It’s interesting when we get people like Guy Lodge voting in these because he will flat out tell us that he’s not a fanboy, and yet that makes his votes more urgent because he’s looking at them as a film fan first.
There were some titles that I was not surprised to see here as well. It does not surprise me to see that the sequels to both “Spider-Man” and “X-Men” still place so high on the list. Those films were both made near the start of this superhero cycle, and there was such an amazing energy about them, about what these filmmakers were starting to recognize as the potential of these movies and these characters. It still shines through when you watch the movies, and that sense of invention is what makes the best of these movies so exciting.
Even now, looking at these ten titles, I feel like we’re just seeing the early days of how to tell these stories the best possible way on film. I have no doubt Marvel Studios is in the superhero business for a while, perhaps decades to come, and that they are going to try so many different things in the future that these early films will most likely not remain on a similar list forever. But for now, we feel like these are the titles that best represent how to bring the world of Marvel, in all its crazy diversity, to the big-screen.
And don’t forget to rank the movies yourself in the poll we’ve got attached to this one. Let’s see if your picks are anything like ours.
“Thor: The Dark World” opens Friday in theaters everywhere.
I dont see what Hellboy 2 has to do with Pans Labrynth or Devils Backbone. i dont see how it helped make those two films.
That might be though because I don’t think hes made an English language film yes that approached the thematic depth of those two films.
That is probably because Hellboy 2 has nothing to do with Pan’s Labyrinth and The Devil’s Backbone. Blade 2 on the other hand…
Anyways, assuming that is what you meant. I would say it didn’t really have anything to do with The Devil’s Backbone since it came out after (We can probably give more credit to Mimic, since that movie caused Del Toro to retreat back to Spanish-language filmmaking), but I’m sure Pan’s Labyrinth must’ve received some extra support because of Blade 2’s success.
Fully aware that this is an opinion piece, but you lost me at Ang Lee’s Hulk. I can’t see how anyone enjoys that movie. It’s simply not the same character, the Josh Lucas villian is equivilant to Snidely Whiplash, the effects are atrocious and there is a scene where homeless Hulk creator David Banner attacks his son with…hulk poodles. Horrible. And yet somehow we think it’s cool to say its good. It isn’t. The audience rejected it for a reason and they were spot on.
Hulk poodles?
Ang Lee’s Hulk is high on my list. Glad to see it make their top 10. This movie is very polarizing and I’m one of the people who love it.
Mulderism,
Respect.
Just curious, why do you like it?
The most common reason given (in the piece and in one of the comments below) is because it tries to do something different. I don’t get that answer. Why fundamentally change the character so drastically that it no longer resembles the Stan Lee character that we have all grown to love? Bruce Banner in the comics is not driven by Greek tragic father-son issues. He is not the Hulk because of tinkering with his genetic code by his father and repressed “daddy strangled my mommy issues”.
I mention the daddy things because the WHOLE movie revolves around this. The whole movie. Its the first time we’ve seen this iconic character on the big screen and he is squeezed into a movie that seems to want nothing to do with him. There is certainly nothing heroic about this Hulk.
In addition:
David Banner / Absorbing Man / Lighting Nolte vs. Hulk battle at the end makes no sense. Nor does the notion that the army leave these two alone in a big abandoned airfield just to see what happens.
There is zero chemistry between Bana and Connelly.
Josh Lucas’ bad guy is so paper thin that it would only be worse if they made him an ex-boyfreind. Oh, wait. They did.
The CGI Hulk has no “weight” to him. It was one of the worst CGI characters I’ve seen.
So again, understanding that differing opinions are what make the world go around, I am just wondering why it is so high on your list?
Agree. I appreciate the film for what it tried to do, but it doesn’t even make my top ten. I thought the reboot was a much better “Marvel” movie.
Glad you asked…
I used to read Hulk comics around the time Peter David was writing them. It was getting to be too expensive to buy comics on my budget so I stopped in the middle of his run. But I thought that David was starting to write stories which dealt with Banner’s childhood and problems he had with his father. I may be wrong about this.
Anyway, the storyline in Hulk didn’t bother me. Yes, there was no Gamma Bomb but neither the Hulk TV series or the current Hulk movie used it either. Essentially Banner gets exposed to gamma rays and that turns him into the Hulk.
To me the Hulk has always been about Jekyll and Hyde. The Hulk was a scary monster that came out when Banner got mad. He wasn’t a hero. He just wanted to be left alone and wouldn’t attack unless provoked. That’s how Hulk was in the beginning.
Ang Lee’s film captured that perfectly for me. The cast was great all around and I thought the VFX were perfectly fine. In fact, I don’t see a lot of improvement in the VFX in the latter two Hulk movies. But considering that film is now 10 years old and the advances made in VFX I think they did the best they could at the time.*
* (I just did a Google search for the Hulk and I saw a picture posted showing Ang Lee’s Hulk and the Avenger’s Hulk. Yes, there have been a lot of improvements of the last 10 years. 2003 Hulk looks like a cartoon compared to 2012 Hulk. Still, they did what they could at the time.)
One of my favorite parts of Hulk is the opening sequence showing Banner Sr doing his experiments. Sure, it changed his comic origin, introducing nanites and his father passing down genetic material, but I was fine with it. By the way, I think Elfman did a great job on the score too, doing something different for a change.
In contrast, the 2008 Hulk movie didn’t do anything for me. I forgot it the moment I left the theatre.
So those are some of my reasons. We Ang Lee Hulk lovers are a minority but we exist.
Agree with Mulderism on this… I liked Ang Lee’s Hulk for the following reasons:
1. It was a *thoughtful* superhero movie with great production values;
2. While the effects have dated, I was jazzed to see a Hulk on screen that wasn’t a painted green body builder (no disrespect to Mr Feringo) and there were several moments where the effects team really nailed it;
3. Despite going for depth and psychological underpinnings, there also great action pieces (the Hulk bouncing around the canyons, hopping on a jet and yes, fighting hulk poodles).
And a footnote: Ang Lee directed one of a series of BMW commercials featuring Clive Owen as “The Driver” – he picks up a Tibetan child who’s the next Dalai Lama or something and is pursued on a wild car chase ([tinyurl.com]).
At the end the child’s finger is cut (the only injury sustained thanks to Owen’s awesome driving) and a band-aid is placed on it – a Hulk band-aid! A nod to the film he was working on ans such a great geek moment to boot!
Oops – regarding that Ang Lee commercial – not a cut finger (I remembered it wrong) – it’s even cooler than that… see the link above!
I wasn’t a fan of the father-son greek tragedy storyline either though I did like the nod to the 70’s TV show. For those who remember the show, Bill Bixby’s character was called David Banner and he was an obsessed scientist who purposely gives him himself gamma rays. The difference is the Nick Nolte character does not become the Hulk (at least not till the end) and fathers a son after mutating himself.
Stan Lee’s Hulk was inspired by Frankenstein and Dr. Jekyll and Mr Hyde. Ang Lee also drew from those sources as well as King Kong and we see that come through in the movie. It is more of a tragic monster movie than a comic book movie and you can argue that this was where Ang Lee went wrong.
I’ve never the understood the bashing of the CGI Hulk. Like others have pointed out, they did the best they could with the technology they had available to them. But then again I’m not an expert on what a mutated superhuman green skinned guy who can defy gravity is supposed to look like in real life. My problems with that Hulk were in the performance area. Ang Lee did all the mocap work for the green guy which didn’t work for me because he’s not an actor. It made about as much sense as Peter Jackson trying to put on the mocap suit to play Gollum.
Yes, the movie has flaws but I still prefer this version to the forgettable 2008 reboot.
I like how you included Iron Man and Iron Man 3, but just completely skipped Iron Man 2 and didn’t even make it an option to be put in our personal Top 10 (other than as “other”). Lol.
A couple X-Mens are missing as well.
Iron Man 3 isn’t on the list, but I’d have it on there. It’s better than either of the Blade films and Hulk, in my opinion.
I’m good with everything on your list except for The Hulk. I mean, seriously, that movie was a mess. I can’t even believe you saw the whole existential/middle age crisis thing. All I remember was how cheesy and all over the place it was. I mean… it was a horrible movie. I’m not saying Incredible Hulk was MUCH better but, I dug it.
And… Blade had one of the sickest openings I’ve ever seen in a movie. Still gets me pumped when I see it.
Ang Lee’s Hulk is a mess, but also shittons of fun – deserves to be on this list!
I’ve never understood all the love for Spiderman 2. It always struck me as an adequate sequel to an adequate first film, but most people seem to think of it as some work of brilliance. Not sure what I’m missing, but clearly I’m in the minority.
i agree
I definitely think its one of the best Marvel superhero movies and deserves a spot in the top 10, but I don’t think it should be number 1. That’s overrating it. I think #1 should go to either Avengers or X-Men 2.
I agree with 9 of the 10 films that made the final list, if not in the exact order that they were placed. I personally would have swapped out Hulk for Thor. The score, the humor, the Shakespearian overtones brought to the story by Kenneth Branagh, and the flirtatious interplay between Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman (who can do nothing wrong as far as I’m concerned) all contribute to making that movie endlessly re-watchable for me. I like it more every time that I see it.
Ditto… out of all the Phase One films, even more than Iron Man, Thor is the one I’ve watched the most.
Even if I just throw it on Netflix to watch the Destroyer scene, where Mjolnir returns to Thor… I love that scene. I love the look on everyone’s faces. The joy of Sif and the Warriors Three, the astonishment of Selvig, and the love of Foster.
Great, great scene… great, great music.
Yeah, the Destroyer scene is a perfect blend of action and pathos, and the music cues in those few minutes are just perfect. I bought the soundtrack for Thor, and have listened to it in its entirety several times, but “Thor Kills The Destroyer” is my most-played track by far.
It never ceases to amaze me just how much a great score can elevate a film. Gravity’s my favorite movie of 2013 so far, and the score is a big part of the reason why. I’ve listened to the final two tracks several times since I saw the movie, and I can remember every beat of those scenes as the music plays. Gets me every time.
NO ONE LIKES HULK.
Incorrect.
The lack of love for Thor is extremely disappointing. I know it’s completely subjective, but it’s my favorite of the Marvel Phase 1 films. It has a believable love story because of Portman’s chemistry with Hemsworth, it has a very easy to follow plot: spoiled God-Prince learns humility and sacrifice and redeems himself in time to foil jealous brother’s coup, and it was fun in a way so many of the Marvel films (looking at you, Spider-mans and X-Mens) were not.
Plus, it easily had the second best scoring of any of the Marvel films, after First Class’s excellent score.
Still don’t understand why it doesn’t rank higher.
And again, seeing Hulk on this list, instead of Thor, is like a kick in the nuts.
Hulk is, again, subjectively, a completely boring film.
2001 is an existential film. Yet 2001 is not boring, or lacking momentum of any kind.
Hulk aspires to be like 2001, yet it fails so thoroughly, why are we giving it points for trying? We should be docking it even more points for being so far up its own ass that it can taste yesterday’s breakfast.
Seriously. Hulk???
The problem with Thor is that it was a very rushed film (in its final product and in its production).
Yeah, it’s fun to have Thor learn humility, etc, but in like, what two days? Also, his chemistry with Portman just makes me laugh every time I watch the film. They’re together because the movie says they should be and not for any organic reason. She thinks he’s hot so she risks interfering with government operations?
Velocity… it doesn’t matter if it’s two days, two months, or two minutes.
Chemistry is chemistry.
They have it. It’s as simple as that. If you can’t see it, it may be time to check your prescription, buddy. ;-)
FWIW, here is my personal Top-10:
10. Blade
9. Spider-Man
8. Iron Man (Not as fun the third or fifth time around)
7. X2: X-Men United (seriously overrated… it’s a static film for the most part… Singer does not use the powers well… he mutes them)
6. Captain America: The First Avenger
5. Iron Man 3 (weirdly better when he’s out of the suit)
4. Thor
3. Spider-Man 2 (great villain, great story… but kind of depressing)
2. The Avengers (Whedon brings his best)
1. X-Men First Class (the best music, best direction, and best use of powers on the screen… seriously… the beauty and power of the Sub Lift scene is awe-inspiring… and the music is fantastic… if Vaughn were directing DOFP, I guarantee Storm would fly and Iceman would actually BE Iceman… our loss)
As much as First class was a very good film, I spent the whole running time thinking “wow this feels like a 60s espionage film with powers more than an X-men film”. The pathos of the movie feels more drawn from Magneto’s Nazi history than anything to do with them being mutants.
A movie that I would put in this list, although it would seriously draw most people’s ires, is Daredevil, specifically Johnton’s directors cut. Once they toned down the romance, upped the darkness and violence, and made Murdoch the lawyer as equal to the story as Daredevil was, it became an entirely different film.
Yes, I didn’t hate Daredevil at all. Even the theatrical version. I’d like to check out this Director’s cut.
Iron Man 3 is a complete mess from the kid sidekick, to the kung fu super soldier Pepper Potts, to the ill-defined motives of a fire breathing Guy Pearce. Not to mention, the end where Tony gets the shrapnel removed, which completely disregards the entire plot of the second movie.
Oh my goodness I hate hate hate Xmen First Class. I saw in theater and hated it and rewatched it again at home and still hated it! It is difficult to differentiate my ranking of it from an Xmen movie and just an espionage movie, because it involves the Xmen and they were not done justice. I cannot justify the characters choices and so I absolutely loathe it. Howard the Duck is better. Boom I said it.
Ang Lee’s “Hulk” is a hot mess of a movie, but it’s a hot mess that tries to do a lot of interesting things. It does not successfully pull off much any of them, but it’s a memorable ride in a way more middle-of-the-road comic book movies aren’t. I can also see that it has a place in the discussion of what “Marvel” movies have become. It was trying to do the character deconstructionist stuff while still trying to do the fanboy stuff at a time before that was the norm. The Toby Maguire “Spider-Man” movies were probably the first to do this //well// (very glad to see them get some love on this list), but I can see tones on “Hulk” that carried into better comic book movies to come.
It’s still a failure on many levels, and a total hot mess, but it’s one I have some affection for.
Damning with faint praise gets an upvote from me.
Admittedly, yes. I am not about to call “Hulk” a good movie or defend it too much. It ultimately fails at what it’s trying to do. But what it’s trying to do is pretty ambitious for the time. Most movies are mediocre and bland to the point of being about nothing even if they’re technically proficient (and so many blockbuster movies are very guilty of this). I’d rather watch an interesting failure than mediocrity any day, and “Hulk” is a //very// interesting failure.
Fair enough.
Wow – looking over this list of movies, I’m surprised how underwhelmed I am. The only really good films based on Marvel properties are the first two Spiderman movies. Thor is fun as a bit of high camp. So is The Avengers, to a lesser extent, but I find I’m not much compelled by anything going on. Fell asleep while watching the Avengers at home (had seen it in the cinema once before).
None of the Xmen films are really any good – I’m convinced First Class is a piece of garbage. Rarely, if ever, have I seen a film so unfocused and mis-paced. Both Hulks are varying degrees of bad. Iron Man, I’ve found to be essentially disposable. There just isn’t as much to recommend on this list as I would have expected.
If you feel that way, perhaps this genre just isn’t your cup of tea……
Yes, you’re probably right.
Hey, I love Blade too (in fact I will defend Blade Trinity until my death) but 2 Blade movies and no Thor? No Iron Man 3? Those results are shocking.
Here’s my Top 10 in no particular order. I haven’t included ones I haven’t seen (obviously) like The Wolverine. I barely remember the Blade films so I’m not including them either.
1. Spider-Man
2. Spider-Man 2
3. X-Men
4. X-Men 2
5. X-Men First Class
6. Ang Lee’s Hulk
7. Iron Man
8. Avengers
9. Thor
10. Captain America/Daredevil
If I were to include ALL superhero movies including Batman, Superman, Unbreakable, etc., many of these would be knocked off this list.
Unbreakable. Yes. Very good movie. That would be an interesting list. Top superhero movies NOT based on comic books.
Surprised to see so much love for Iron Man 3 in these comments. While it was not an awful film it doesn’t deserve to sniff any top 10 list.
As for the list itself, I’m ok with it except replace Hulk with Thor like others have suggested.
Avengers at #2 just voids this list. Thor: Dark World should be on here. Take off both Blades and the Hulk movie.
Its an opinion piece and I knew immediately that one of Drew’s picks would be Blade 2 and its higher on the list than the 1st one as well. I’ve always disliked Blade 2 and have never been a fan of Guillermo, so I had to roll my eyes as Drew bowed down and used his legacy paragraph as another chance to suck up to Guillermo.
Kind of shocked to see Ang Lee’s Hulk up here and even more shocked to see Ed Norton’s Hulk movie referred to “generic”. Kind of sad really, Ang Lee has gone to much bigger and better things in the years since Hulk so people have to try and prop up his Hulk movie. Its inferior to The Incredible Hulk in EVERY way.
Ang Lee was doing bigger and better things before “Hulk.” It was seen as a chance to give an art house director a chance at a big blockbuster. For better or worse, this is why it is the way it is.
I don’t know where you’re getting that from. Why would anyone change their mind about a past movie because the director has recently won some awards? The fact that Ang Lee wins awards shows his strengths as a filmmaker which were present in Hulk.
The 2008 Hulk movie wasn’t a huge success and one of the lowest grossing Marvel films. I found it pretty forgettable and in no way superior to Ang Lee’s Hulk except for updated VFX.
The first Iron Man is the only good Marvel movie.
I don’t think ANY superhero film has or will ever come close to literally bringing the tone, energy, and style of the original Stan Lee era comics to the big screen than Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man and even more so with Spider-Man 2. I love the Avengers, I love the X-men and Iron Man movies, but I still wholeheartedly think that Spider-Man 2 is the best superhero movie ever made. It was a perfect balance of story, character, action, and style.
I’m with you. I rank them both very high. It makes me sad that we’ll never reach those heights again with the rebooted Spider-Man.
Completely lost me when I saw that Captain America was rated higher then either Blade or Blade II. Personally, I’ll take Blade over Blade II but I love both and it doesn’t matter which one is rated higher because they are both top 5 Marvel movies. In fact, it’s Blade that started Marvel on the path that they are on now. It was Blade that was the first true Marvel hit movie well before X-Men and Spiderman took the brand to even greater heights. I still remember when I saw Blade in the theater and being blown away. I never expected it to be as good as it was. No way on this earth, on any others for that matter, is Captain America or Hulk a better movie then the original Blade or Blade II. If Blade had been made now it would have been completely watered down so I’m glad it came out when it did.
My top 5:
5. Spiderman — A tremendous origin story w/ tons of heart.
4. Iron Man — RDJ as Stark (!) – no alter ego, on screen or off… ;)
3. Thor — Fun fun fun! Splendid imagery all around and LOKI!
2. X2 — C’mon it’s X-Men! Mutant rights – a great story line w/ Magneto and Professor ever so aligned yet oh so opposed.
1. Spiderman 2 — Loved Alfred Molina and the high demands of Peter’s ordinary life clashing with extraordinary powers.
And I only wish Hellboy could count…
Oh and my Honorable Mention goes to Blade/2.
Listed movies I would definitely NOT have in my top 10:
Avengers – Yeah I know everyone loves this one but the only thing that sparked for me was Loki. And Ruffalo was best Banner ever.
Cap America – Schmidt was fabulous *until* he becameRed Skull… And Chris Evans *really* annoys me esp. since his head and body *never* proportionately matched – “eewww” should not be the only and pervasive response!
And of course… Hulk. Oh my god that movie was as bad as Jurassic Park 2, wait… it was much worse! At least JP2 had some cool dinos and Jeff Goldblum.
First of all, the popularity of “Blade II”, specifically the notion that it improves upon the original, continues to baffle me. Is it just blind love for Del Toro’s work (I enjoy some of his work, but not this one)? It is slow, plodding, has a talentless lead actress, and is long on atmosphere, short on anything compelling. The first “Blade” is light years ahead of its sequels, by being lean, brutal and to-the-point; a favorite repeat-watch for me. Secondly, I know I’m not the first to say this, but . . . “Hulk”? Interestingly, the voices which praise that movie espouse how it’s not anything like a comic book / superhero movie. Which is kind of maddening, because I (among others) had hoped the big green guy’s inaugural big-screen appearance would be – here’s a novel idea – a thrilling, action-packed comic book adventure. When I saw what Mark Ruffalo transformed into in “Avengers,” I thought, “Now THIS was what I wanted to see back in ’03.” The Ang Lee movie irks me because he and his creative partner set out very specifically to make an art-house film that just happened to have the Hulk in it. I guess, in that regard, they succeeded, but for people wanting an action movie (i.e., most moviegoers), “Hulk” is a spectacular failure. It is a very interesting, carefully crafted failure, but a failure nonetheless. I have to echo the sentiment of others on this page, in that “Thor” would’ve fit much more nicely on this list.
I am curious as to why IM3 didn’t make the cut. Many regard it is as one of Marvel’s best films. I wonder if that Mandarin twist kind of turned off some of the people who made this list up. In truth, I would move Xmen- First Class to 1. That film is just so much fun and it takes its characters and their world very seriously. I love the idea of the X-men set against the backdrop of some of American history’s greatest moments. My favorite Marvel film thus far for sure.
“I have no doubt Marvel Studios is in the superhero business for a while, perhaps decades to come, and that they are going to try so many different things in the future that these early films will most likely not remain on a similar list forever.”
I do. They haven’t managed to top X2 or Spider-Man 2 yet with nine movies, I doubt they ever will