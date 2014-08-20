Females On Film: Ranking the summer’s biggest box office winners based on lady roles

Films with great women”s roles aren”t always great films. Films with poor female representation aren”t necessarily bad films.

But poorly written female roles will always be a problem for cinema so long as they continue to persist.

The damsel in distress. Angel-whore. The token girl. Trophy wives. Mother, daughter, sister. The unconditional love interest. These are among the popular clichés most frequently applied to female characters as they”re written on the page. Some films are so desperate for conflict that they just keep going to the well without altering the mold.

Have women not earned the right by now to play more villains, complicated lovers, a-holes, The Best Friends, soldiers, comic reliefs or leads? Can a woman be sexy in a film and still have a great role? Yes. Give her agency. Can a woman support other characters but still have a great role? Yes. Keep her vital. We give awards for that.

The summer months are chock-full of popcorn flicks; it”s franchise season, a time to test out stars against the widest viewing public, to bring out the (literal) big guns and new toys and high action and broad laughs. It seems just as good a time as any for us to analyze the top releases for how they treat their, erm, lady parts – the women”s roles in the biggest movies of the year.

We went through the box-office winners so far of the summer, the 14 films (as of press time) that have grossed more than $80 million starting with Memorial Day weekend (which kicked off with “X-Men: Days of Future Past”). Six of the 14 were sequels. Ten total were led by a male, males, or male species (“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”). Four of the 14 were driven by female leads: “The Fault In Our Stars,” “Tammy,” “Lucy” and “Maleficent.” (And none were led by a person of color. Worth mentioning, and worth discussing again soon.)

In the following pages, we rank these 14 commercially successful films based on the strength and weakness of their female roles — regardless of how critically well-received those movies were overall.

This concentration on the gender disparity in film is not intended to put white male leads down, but to celebrate robust female characters, and to call out crappy ones that draw up to the surface the offensive dichotomies, stereotypes and failings of females as often written in film.

Filmmakers resort to tired tropes maybe because they don”t know how to write women, and maybe they think audiences won”t notice; are used to it; or, at worst, “enjoy” the subjugation and diminishment of women.

But all lovers of cinema — not just women — should demand equal thought and development to females on screen, and should take insult to lazily written constructs.

Remember, these films are fictions. We shouldn”t accept that the imagination fails. Great roles are important because they help great cinema, no matter the gender. The poorly constructed ones will only hurt the art, and constrict our escape into the world. It can even harm those who absorb it.

Our loose ranking is based on some of these criteria:

Damsel: Were the female character or characters put into a victim role (or killed) in order to help forward the plotline of a male character?

Cheesecake: Did the film make gratuitous show or tell of the woman”s appearance, as a replacement for character or to undermine the woman”s agency?

Bechdel Test: Far from a perfect criteria, the Bechdel Test has three requirements: two or more women characters… talk to each other… about something other than a man.

Leading ladies: Who were the main women in the film? Were they the lead or support?

Here are the films we examine:

Transformers: Age of Extinction

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Godzilla

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

How to Train Your Dragon 2

22 Jump Street

Amazing Spider-Man 2

X-men: Days of Future Past

Guardians of the Galaxy

Lucy

Edge of Tomorrow

The Fault In Our Stars

Maleficent

Tammy

#14: “Transformers: Age of Extinction”

Damsel: God yes. That's all Tessa (Nicola Peltz) was there to do. Whether she was stuck in a truck, too afraid to go on on suspended cables from a spaceship, held down for CIA forces… she'd probably cry, “Dad, help me!” to find her glasses or to tie her shoe. She was a write-in to further the plotline for the dudes.



Cheesecake: Absolutely. Several sweeping shots on Tessa's bod, toe to head most frequently.



Bechdel: Pass. Two scenes, as a matter of fact. First was Tessa telling her girlfriends friends about how she couldn”t wait to get to college and get wasted. The second was Darcy and Bingbing Li in a car, as Stanley Tucci's Steve Jobs character held the seed (Freudian?) in his lap: The conversation between them basically went, “That's a bomb?”, “Yes,” “Oh sh*t.”



Leading ladies: Tessa is the most prominent lady in the mix, and there are two women who “assist” Joshua Joyce (Stanley Tucci) in his endeavors. Bingbing at one point magnificently fights off the CIA, saving Joyce”s life, and all his admiration adds up to is his hard-on. “I like her, I find her very attractive,” he says to the other male in the picture.

Then there's Darcy. We don't know what Darcy does, really.



Analysis: Transformers, for all its 165 minutes of bloated junk food, actually blows additional minutes on one of a very interesting entry into cheesecaking history. Wahlberg's Cade Yaeger confronts 20-year-old Shane (Jack Reynor) about boning his 17-year-old daughter, causing Shane to launch into an explanation of Texas' Romeo & Juliet clause, an exception to many states” statutory rape laws. He even procures a laminated card from his wallet with all the legalese, because that”s a perfectly normal, not-creepy thing to have in one”s wallet.



Given this is a fiction (and how!) the story could have made Tessa 18-years-old like many a” normal high school senior. They could have left their ages out entirely. However, Bay and company give allowance to their own usage of “jailbait” (Peltz was 20 when the movie began shooting) in their films, thusly giving male audience members an “out,” their own permissions by proxy to ogle a sexualized young female. Meanwhile, it makes the point that, yes, girls are sexually active in their teen years, even if you hold the utmost guardianship over their virginity. It's a complex discussion they shoehorned into a very dumb movie.



Shane and Cade fight over her like she has no agency to actually “choose” one. “I'm not here to help rescue your daughter. You're here to help rescue my girlfriend,” I think is what Shane says in one particularly helpful nugget.



On top of that, women in the film are “Junebugs,” “princess,” “lotus flower,” “little girl,” “baby” and more. We never really see that Tessa is a great rally car navigator, only told “she has the best hands in the business.”

– Katie Hasty





#13: “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”

Damsel: There are a lot of dumb tropes in this movie. But April O'Neil (Megan Fox) doesn't get kidnapped, killed or taken hostage to entice the turtles to save her. In fact, one could argue the turtles themselves are damseled.

Cheesecake: At one point, O'Neil complains about having to do degrading fluff TV spots like trampoline exercise classes… and the movie promptly undermines its scathing commentary on the state of Fox's own career by putting her on the trampoline. While she never shows skin, there is a point where Fenwick (Will Arnett) crashes a semi-truck while staring at her ass, as on top of O'Neil's perpetual open-mouthed 'come hither' face. There's also a sight gag involving the turtles and a Victoria's Secret billboard that was just gratuitous as hell.

Bechdel test: Pass. April has a conversation with her roommate about the “vigilante” (which she does not know is male) and also multiple conversations with her female boss, played by Whoopi Goldberg.

Leading ladies: Most of the heavy lifting is done by Fox's April O'Neil. Minae Noji plays Shredder's muscle as Karai, but is given little to do. Goldberg is head of the Channel 6 news station and Abby Elliott is April's roommate. Several have minimal screen time.

Analysis: If “TMNT” was truly designed with children in mind, then it was only for children with an XY chromosome. Sure the entire film might be centered around April O'Neil (Megan Fox) but it certainly does not respect her. From her initial meeting of the six-foot tall, terrifying turtles – so threatening I honestly wondered if one of them was going to assault her – to the final moments where she smiles placatingly while Michelangelo creepily hits on her, O'Neil is never treated like a person. From her co-workers to her boss to her roommate to the turtles to Fenwick to Splinter and beyond, no one behaves as if she is an adult human capable of doing anything right.

The undercurrent of objectification, infantilization, and menace aimed at April is mind-bogglingly tone-deaf and disheartening. Fox does her best with the material given to her, but the results are still sadly sexist.

– Donna Dickens

#12: “Godzilla”

Damsel: Elle Brody (Elizabeth Olsen) might never be kidnapped by Godzilla or the Muto, but she spends the entire movie waiting for her husband (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) to rescue her. On top of that, the film fridges Sandra Brody (Juliette Binoche) within its opening moments in order to drive the stories of her husband and son.

Cheesecake: Not unless you're into giant naked kaiju?

Bechdel test: Barely. Elizabeth Olsen's character has a conversation with her nurse friend about the dangers of remaining in the hospital when Godzilla attack is imminent. The nurse friend is not named however.

Leading ladies: Elle Brody (the put-upon wife of Ford Brody) and Juliette Binoche as Ford's mother Sandra shoulder the brunt of female representation. The only other lady of note is Sally Hawking as Dr. Vivienne Graham – ignored Godzilla consultant.

Analysis: Overall “Godzilla” is a giant step back for women in science-fiction movies. Sandra Brody (Juliette Binoche) is an intelligent scientist who is killed for no reason other than to provide angst for her husband and son. Elizabeth Olsen as Elle Brody is regulated to hand-wringing and waiting around for her husband to save her, despite being a nurse who should be level-headed and proactive in an emergency situation. Even Sally Hawking as Dr. Vivienne Graham is sidelined. When the men decide the best way to destroy a creature that feeds on radiation is to drop nukes on it, she is treated as a dolt for disagreeing with this OBVIOUSLY TERRIBLE plan.

The only female with agency and a complete story arc is arguably Godzilla herself. (Hey, you didn't flip her over and look, did you?)

– Donna Dickens