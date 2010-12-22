Rascal Flatts plans Flatts Fest next summer

Add Rascal Flatts to the artists launching their own festivals. The popular country group will hold, wait for it, Flatts Fest next July.

The multi-artist festival will feature “some big names. It”s going to be a lot of fun. It”s going to be a big party,” RF”s Joe Don Rooney told CMT Radio.

Maybe one of those big names will be Justin Bieber. Rascal Flatts and the Bieb are recording a duet for Bieber”s next album.

Rooney goes on to say that “Country really hasn”t had like a Lollapalooza.” Uh, what would he call Stagecoach, the multi-day, multi-artist festival that takes place in Indio, Calif. a few weeks after Coachella? They”re headlining the dang thing in 2011, for pete”s sake! They also would not be the first country artists to hold their own festival (not that they’re claiming to be). For years, Alabama hosted the wildly popular June Jam.

Anyway, hopefully their festival will go more like the sold-out Stagecoach and less like this past summer”s Country Throwdown tour, which, sadly, sank like a stone in several markets.