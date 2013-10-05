Ratings analysis catch-up: ‘Super Fun Night,’ ‘Vampire Diaries’ and more
I meant to do ratings analysis on Thursday afternoon, but things got busy. Then I meant to do ratings analysis on Friday afternoon, but news kept breaking left and right.
However, since I got started on analysis for both days, I might as well flesh things out and do a three-day look at the Final numbers.
In this jumbled installment, I compare “Super Fun Night” to its post-“Modern Family” predecessors, I reflect on Thursday comedy challenges for NBC and CBS, plus I speculate on what “Glee” could draw for next week’s Cory Monteith tribute.
Click through for all the bulletpoints…
*** In Wednesday Finals, “Super Fun Night” stuck with a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49 and over 8.2 million viewers. I wanted to glance at some other post-“Modern Family” premieres. [These are all Fast Nationals, so they’re all probably boosted a hair by “MF” overrun.] “How To Live With Your Parents Blah Blah Blah” drew over 8.3 million viewers and did a 2.9 in the key demo last April. In a one-off airing last fall with a much bigger audience, “The Neighbors” drew nearly 9.3 million viewers and did a 3.3 key demo. In its time period premiere there last fall, “Suburgatory” drew only 7.6 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo rating (again, with a much larger lead-in). “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23” drew under 7 million viewers and a 2.9 key demo rating in April of 2012 and in April of 2011, “Happy Endings” drew nearly 7.3 million viewers and a 2.7 key demo rating. The second season premiere of “Cougar Town” drew over 8.3 million viewers and a 3.3 key demo rating in September of 2010. [“Cougar Town” drew over 11.4 million viewers and did a 4.3 key demo rating airing after the “Modern Family” pilot. That’s just a reminder if anybody ever tells you that people were scared away from “Cougar Town” by its name. They were not.]
*** What should we take from that? “Modern Family” is not a great lead-in, obviously. Shows that air after it get cancelled left and right. HOWEVER, there’s a very real, albeit finite, audience that’s willing to sample a new comedy after “Modern Family” and it’s between 7 and 8.3 million viewers and it’s between a 2.8 and a 3.3 in the key demo. From “Happy Endings” to “Don’t Trust…” to “How To Live…,” every single one of those shows would still be on TV today if they’d held up with anywhere even close to what they premiered with. The exact same thing is true of “Super Fun Night.”
*** Remember how last week I said that “Revolution” was a solid success for NBC and NBC needed more solid success like that? With a 1.8 key demo rating and 6.8 million viewers? That’s right in line with what NBC wanted. Then the DVR Live+3 bump took “Revolution” to a 2.6 key demo rating, which also looks just fine. But there isn’t really room for much dropping and “Revolution” went to a 1.6 key demo rating and under 5.5 million viewers this week. There’s no danger here yet, but there’s concern.
*** NBC’s bigger Wednesday concern is, of course, “Ironside,” which premiered to a respectable 6.81 million viewers and a not-respectable 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. If NBC wanted numbers like that, it could have just kept airing “Harry’s Law” forever. NBC does not want numbers like that and if that’s what “Ironside” premiered with, it could be flirting with a 1.0 by next week. Even on NBC, that doesn’t fly. For the thousandth time: If NBC is going to fail in Wednesday drama hour, it might as well move “SVU” to 10 p.m. and watch that show get stronger, with or without a lead-in.
*** It was hard not to be positive about NBC after Monday and Tuesday. And it’s hard not to be less positive about NBC after Wednesday and Thursday. The great thing about “Welcome to the Family” premiering with a 1.1 key demo rating and 2.99 million viewers is that it makes the 4.43 million viewers and 1.4 key demo rating for “Sean Saves the World” look good for NBC. After all, “Sean” was a self-starter! Or something. Otherwise, you can’t really make anything about either of those numbers look good, nor about the 3.14 million and 1.2 key demo rating for “Parks and Recreation.” By these standards the 5.35 million viewers and 1.7 key demo rating for “The Michael J. Fox Show” feels like a success. Similarly, by established Thursday 10 p.m. standards, NBC is probably cool with the 4.17 million viewers and 1.5 key demo rating, but that’s not the same as jumping up and down. Nobody is jumping up and down.
*** CBS isn’t jumping up and down. “Big Bang Theory” remains a Live+Same Day powerhouse and it gets a huge DVR bump every week. And by most standards a sampling of 13.09 million viewers and a 3.3 key demo rating would be fantastic. For CBS? It’s wait-and-see time. Maybe that holds up well and “The Millers” is a solid player, but if it doesn’t, “The Crazy Ones” is vulnerable and, with a 2.4 key demo rating and 9.34 million viewers, “Two and a Half Men” is on life-support. Yes, any other network would kill for those numbers. NBC would be pleased with half those numbers. But “Two and a Half Men” is aging and expensive. HOWEVER, and I want to end this with good news for CBS, I personally think it’s a good sign that “Elementary” still did a 2.0 key down rating and drew 9.38 million viewers despite a steep drop for “Men.” “Elementary” did a 2.1 in the key demo last week and then rose to a 3.2 with Live+3. So screwing with the “Elementary” lead-in by moving “Person of Interest” to Tuesdays may not have been a success, but it hasn’t killed “Elementary.”
*** With 2.59 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, that was not an especially good “Vampire Diaries” premiere, though as The CW points out, it was up from May’s finale in viewers and most demos. “The Vampire Diaries” also beat NBC’s comedies among adults 18-34 and women 18-34, which is more embarrassing for NBC than exciting for The CW, I’d wager. “The Originals” was up a tick in Finals with 2.21 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating. That’s below the premiere numbers for both “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Secret Circle,” though both shows premiered after more robust “Vampire Diaries” numbers. “The Originals” will have to stand on its own from here on out and The CW will cross its fingers that “Reign” can do anywhere near that retention.
*** Next week’s Cory Monteith tribute is a benchmark episode for “Glee.” Either the struggling musical dramedy is about to get a major bump, if only for a week, or this could get increasingly ugly. For reference next week, “Glee” drew only 4.42 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating in its second airing, down from last week and not keeping pace with the 7.13 million viewers and 2.0 key demo rating for “The X Factor,” which remains steady. How high would y’all guess “Glee” can go next week? Can it rise about a 2.0 in the demo? Higher? Can it get to 7 or 8 million viewers? Higher? I’m going high on one of those and low on the other. I’d gonna predict a 2.4 in the key demo and 6.8 million viewers, which would constitute a statistically relevant uptick, without counting as a cultural phenomenon. I think there’s at least a 15 percent chance that “Glee” does something shocking and doubles its ratings, but we’ll see.
*** Finally? Fridays are boring. I need FOX to actually move “Bones” there or for “Dracula” to premiere absurdly strongly. I need something wacky to happen on Fridays so that I don’t feel like I’m getting up at 7:45 for nothing. The only thing that feels notable is “The Neighbors” seemingly finding its level with 4.2 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, basically identical with last week. If you’re ABC, is that enough? If one or two more weeks pass and it becomes clear that “Trophy Wife” is about to bomb out on Tuesdays, is there any point in trying it out after “Last Man Standing”? I have no answer. I’m just musing.
OK! There. All caught up.
FOX’s two-season pick-up for Glee seems even more ill-advised now. I wouldn’t be surprised if the final season plays out on Fridays next season.
Paul – It wasn’t ill-advised if it was based on business/studio contingencies that go beyond the ratings for one show on TV. And I assume that was the case. Or at least it wasn’t inherently ill-advised. But this is what “Glee” was doing last year when FOX made the two-season renewal, so it’s not like FOX is *surprised* to see “Glee” at this level. This is what FOX ordered. Now they just have to manage it…
-Daniel
It will be interesting to see what NBC does if Ironside fails. After Chicago Fire did reasonably well at Wednesday 10 PM last year, it might make sense to try Chicago PD there, but is it even ready to go yet or will they not be ready until mid-season?
DannyS717 – Ultimately, yeah, “Chicago Fire: Cops” seems like a viable possibility here. But probably not in the near future. Heck, if enough things struggle here, maybe NBC tries giving “Hannibal” a shot in this slot, where it would certainly be better off than on Thursdays at 10. But there isn’t much incentive in airing something with guaranteed low ratings here, rather than trying new things — “Believe,” maybe? “Night Shift,” maybe? But I can’t imagine any of these are anywhere close to premiering…
-Daniel
There is something that needs to be noted about that two season pickup. Ryan Murphy had to make a pitch for his story idea for the two seasons. That pitch would have included their male lead and their main romantic couple since the pilot. Ryan had said that they were writing Cory heavily into the story this season before he passed.
The two seasons that Ryan pitched cannot be with Cory gone. Their male lead is gone, their main romantic couple is gone. The show that will air from now on is a completely different show. They’ll get a bump for the tribute as people who gave up on the show tune back in to honor Cory but with a three week break and the one of the two main leads gone, don’t expect it to bounce back.
That doesn’t mean it will be cancelled but it won’t earn them the revenue it would have, and it might get shipped to another timeslot but the show that FOX picked up for two seasons is not the show they have now because a major element will be missing.
I would not be surprised if Glee aired its final season on Friday next year.
It might not be what was pitched, but that doesn’t mean it will be worse. In fact, I suspect the show may actually be stronger creatively. As much as some viewers were invested in the Finn/Rachel storyline, there were just as many who felt that the show’s attempts to keep all the characters last season didn’t work and that the show would be better off by writing some of them out, which they ultimately did. While they obviously didn’t plan to write out Finn, it was obvious the plan was for him to become a teacher and stick around McKinley. That might have added some extra interest to the high school storylines, but it wouldn’t have done much for the Rachel/Finn storyline and would have only added to the ridiculousness of characters constantly going between New York and Ohio as if they were a 10 minute bus ride apart. (In hindsight, maybe Lima should have been a town in NJ.) I also think that the fallout from Finn’s death will probably be some of the most interesting dramatic material the show has had in a while. They’ll have a tricky road, though, incorporating Finn’s passing without seeming like they’re exploiting Cory’s death.
You’re making a big assumption that they were planning to keep Finn in Lima. There are teachers in New York (and we don’t know for sure that was Finn’s final destination career wise) and it seems like they are planning to switch focus to New York in a big way (in fact they already are and Ryan confirmed today that Rachel would be very much female lead this season and given Ryan had said Cory would have had a major role too don’t discount that he would have been in New York after graduation) and before Cory went to rehab it was becoming very obvious in the last scene they had with Finn and Rachel they were leading them back towards each other, even if they weren’t rushing, even if some people didn’t like the idea of that. Ryan made comments about his pitch that to me seemed to suggest that the Lima side of the story might be winding down.
Already the newbies have been backgrounded quite a bit (despite being made regulars) and my guess even before the start of the season going by some of Ryan’s comments (and Jayma Mays saying it was her last season) was that after graduation there was a good chance the show was going to switch full time to New York, with FInn, Blaine, Artie going there or maybe by the end of season five with a full switch to New York in season six, which even Kevin Reilly seemed to suggest.
A big part of Finn’s story arc was him finding belief in himself and his desire from the pilot to get out of Lima. That was the story I believe would have come to fruition in season five.
We may never know that plan or we’ll know part of it by graduation, but I certainly would prefer a world where Cory Monteith was alive to one where his death provides what you perceive as interesting dramatic material. I’m not disagreeing that it might provide for some dramatic material, I’d just prefer a talented young man was still alive.
There’s no doubt Glee episode 3 is going to attract numbers not seen since season 2 or at least 3 because of very special reasons. People who don’t even watch glee are interested on seeing it, people who are seeing one last time the ensamble they once loved are coming back, people who are fans of Cory and his character are going to watch it to say goodbye. Let’s not make any surprise of it doing better than normal episodes. If anyone wants to question the future of glee then direct your attention to episode 4.
I’m speculating that Episode 3 of Glee this Thursday will do very well. Those who have not been watching faithfully, will tune in to say goodbye to Finn. I know I’ll be crying buckets.
“Cougar Town,” “Happy Endings” and “Bitch 23” DID “hold up” — while they continued airing after “Modern Family.” They cratered only after being shunted to a different night, when ABC decided it could do better with something else in that prime real estate. Of course, each subsequent show has done worse than the last, with everything that gets moved dying an ugly death. What ABC thinks it’s accomplishing with this series of moves, I have no clue.