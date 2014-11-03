Ratings plunge for Nik Wallenda’s skyscraper walk

#Jay Leno #The Mindy Project
11.03.14 4 years ago

Ratings plunge for Nik Wallenda”s skyscraper walk
An average of 5.84 million and 6.72 million, respectively, watched each of Wallenda”s two walks over Chicago”s skyline. That”s far down compared to the 13 million who watched Wallenda walk across the Grand Canyon in June of last year.

Tim Daly”s son will join him on “Madam Secretary”
Sam Daly, 30, who has guested on “Grey”s Anatomy” and “The Office,” will guest as Daisy”s new fiance.

Julia Stiles is headed to “The Mindy Project”
She”ll play Morgan”s love interest.

Click Read Full Post For More

Watch Jay Leno”s Mark Twain Prize promo
Jimmy Fallon, Garth Brooks, Seth Meyers and Jerry Seinfeld are among those paying tribute to the former “Tonight Show” host on PBS.

Agent Carter is returning to “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”
Hayley Atwell will reprise her role in the Nov. 18 episode.

Christa B. Allen goes from “Revenge” to “Baby Daddy”
She”ll recur on the 4th season of the ABC Family sitcom as a love interest for Derek Theler.

Watch “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 5 trailer
Lisa Vanderpump gets slapped!

“True Blood”s” Jim Parrack joins “Resurrection”
He”ll play a larger-than-life preacher from the “30s.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jay Leno#The Mindy Project
TAGSJAY LENOJULIA STILESMadam SecretaryNIK WALLENDAREAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLSTHE MINDY PROJECT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP