Ratings plunge for Nik Wallenda”s skyscraper walk

An average of 5.84 million and 6.72 million, respectively, watched each of Wallenda”s two walks over Chicago”s skyline. That”s far down compared to the 13 million who watched Wallenda walk across the Grand Canyon in June of last year.

Tim Daly”s son will join him on “Madam Secretary”

Sam Daly, 30, who has guested on “Grey”s Anatomy” and “The Office,” will guest as Daisy”s new fiance.

Julia Stiles is headed to “The Mindy Project”

She”ll play Morgan”s love interest.

Watch Jay Leno”s Mark Twain Prize promo

Jimmy Fallon, Garth Brooks, Seth Meyers and Jerry Seinfeld are among those paying tribute to the former “Tonight Show” host on PBS.

Agent Carter is returning to “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Hayley Atwell will reprise her role in the Nov. 18 episode.

Christa B. Allen goes from “Revenge” to “Baby Daddy”

She”ll recur on the 4th season of the ABC Family sitcom as a love interest for Derek Theler.

Watch “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 5 trailer

Lisa Vanderpump gets slapped!

“True Blood”s” Jim Parrack joins “Resurrection”

He”ll play a larger-than-life preacher from the “30s.