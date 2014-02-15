‘Ravenswood’ cancelled by ABC Family

“Ravenswood” is no more.
ABC Family has decided not to renew the series for a second season, according to Deadline.
The series, which stars Tyler Blackburn, Nicole Gale Anderson, Steven Cabral, Brett Dier, Britne Oldford and Merritt Patterson, was a spin-offf of “Pretty Little Liars.”
“Ravenswood” centers on five strangers in small town Pennsylvania who are brought together by an evil curse. They must then work together to get to the bottom of the mysterious hex on the titular town.
The series initially got a straight-to-series order from the cable network regime and debuted last October to the tune of 2.1 million viewers. However, it soon lost momentum, even with the successful “Pretty Little Liars” acting as a lead-in.
The last episode aired on February 4.
sad to see it canceled. though really the thing lost itself as a pretty little liars spin off when they went with five strangers looking to undo a curse instead of maybe the lead guy finding out alison is living in raven wood and has to figure out why she faked her death
I had no interest in Pretty Little Liars, didn’t even know it was a spin off. However, I loved Ravenswood. Great cast. Scary show. Only thing I watched on ABC Family. Last thing I will watch on ABC Family.
Still can’t beleive it :(
this so sad that the show had to end it was getting so good but now we wont know what happens maybe one day someone will redo the show crys
bring back Ravenswood!! i loved it!! UGHHH. ABC family why are you so stupid sometimes? now there is no way to bring back Caleb to Rosewood (if you wanted him fo a plot somehow)!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! why cant you see that people like this show? IT just makes me so Irritated!!!!
I’m very happy that they cancelled Ravenswood!!! It was one of the most stupidest shows. It started out good but then got way off track of what it was supposed to be about, not to mention Caleb dumped Hanna for a ghost. I’m glad it’s gone and off of the air.