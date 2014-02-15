‘Ravenswood’ cancelled by ABC Family

“Ravenswood” is no more. 

ABC Family has decided not to renew the series for a second season, according to Deadline.

The series, which stars Tyler Blackburn, Nicole Gale Anderson, Steven Cabral, Brett Dier, Britne Oldford and Merritt Patterson, was a spin-offf of “Pretty Little Liars.”

“Ravenswood” centers on five strangers in small town Pennsylvania who are brought together by an evil curse. They must then work together to get to the bottom of the mysterious hex on the titular town. 

The series initially got a straight-to-series order from the cable network regime and debuted last October to the tune of 2.1 million viewers. However, it soon lost momentum, even with the successful “Pretty Little Liars” acting as a lead-in.

The last episode aired on February 4. 
 

