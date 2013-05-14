Re-live the Reagan era in the new trailer for ABC comedy ‘The Goldbergs’

The brand new trailer for ABC’s upcoming single camera comedy “The Goldbergs” takes a walk down memory lane to 1985.

Cut from the same nostalgic cloth as “The Wonder Years” and “Freaks and Geeks,” the series finds a gruff dad (“Curb Your Enthusiasm’s” Jeff Garlin) and a smothery mom (“Bridesmaids” co-star Wendi McLendon-Covey) raising two boys and a girl in the ‘burbs.

The trailer unspools like the greatest hits of previous coming-of-age sitcoms: Family fights, late nights, botched birthday gifts, driving lessons, and an overly-generous, and quickly-aging, grandpa (George Segal). And the younger boy gets it all on home video, just like in “Capturing the Friedmans” (minus all the creepy, illegal stuff).

“Goldbergs” seems to really be pushing the period angle, with near-constant reminders of the series’ temporal setting, as leg warmers are worn, floppy discs are used, and Wang Chung is listened to.

Watch the trailer here:

The comedy was created by Adam F. Goldberg (“Fanboys”), who is also exec producing, along with Doug Robinson and “Horrible Bosses” director Seth Gordon.

“The Goldbergs” will air Tuesdays this fall on ABC.