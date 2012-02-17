Read Dave Grohl’s fun ‘clarification’ of his Grammy acceptance speech

The Foo Fighters” Dave Grohl”s acceptance speech at the 54th annual Grammys, which boiled down to “keep it real,” has been repeated and shared millions of times since then and praised for words from a true rock and roll believer. But it has also been pounced on by folks who felt he was dissing basically everyone else who makes music, especially those who use a computer to do it.

So today, Grohl, who as readers know, is not just one of my favorite musicians, but he is, as you might imagine, a great interview, felt the need to clarify-and amplify upon-his speech. And he threw in cultural references to a Clint Eastwood movie and a Van Halen song to boot. It’s very amusing and a fun read, but it makes us sad that what was truly a wonderful moment of self expression at the Grammys turned him into a lightning rod for criticism.

Ladies and gentlemen, we present Grohl”s comments in full (and his original Grammy speech at the bottom):

Oh, what a night we had last Sunday at the 54th Annual Grammy Awards. The glitz! The Glamour! SEACREST! Where do I begin?? Chillin’ with Lil’ Wayne…meeting Cyndi Lauper’s adorable mother…the complimentary blinking Coldplay bracelet…..much too much to recap. It’s really is still a bit of a blur. But, if there’s one thing that I remember VERY clearly, it was accepting the Grammy for Best Rock Performance…and then saying this:



“To me this award means a lot because it shows that the human element of music is what’s important. Singing into a microphone and learning to play an instrument and learning to do your craft, that’s the most important thing for people to do… It’s not about being perfect, it’s not about sounding absolutely correct, it’s not about what goes on in a computer. It’s about what goes on in here [your heart] and what goes on in here [your head].”



Not the Gettysburg Address, but hey……I’m a drummer, remember?



Well, me and my big mouth. Never has a 33 second acceptance rant evoked such caps-lock postboard rage as my lil’ ode to analog recording has. OK….maybe Kanye has me on this one, but….Imma let you finish….just wanted to clarify something…



I love music. I love ALL kinds of music. From Kyuss to Kraftwerk, Pinetop Perkins to Prodigy, Dead Kennedys to Deadmau5…..I love music. Electronic or acoustic, it doesn’t matter to me. The simple act of creating music is a beautiful gift that ALL human beings are blessed with. And the diversity of one musician’s personality to the next is what makes music so exciting and…..human.



That’s exactly what I was referring to. The “human element”. That thing that happens when a song speeds up slightly, or a vocal goes a little sharp. That thing that makes people sound like PEOPLE. Somewhere along the line those things became “bad” things, and with the great advances in digital recording technology over the years they became easily “fixed”. The end result? I my humble opinion…..a lot of music that sounds perfect, but lacks personality. The one thing that makes music so exciting in the first place.



And, unfortunately, some of these great advances have taken the focus off of the actual craft of performance. Look, I am not Yngwie Malmsteen. I am not John Bonham. Hell…I’m not even Josh Groban, for that matter. But I try really fucking hard so that I don’t have to rely on anything but my hands and my heart to play a song. I do the best that I possibly can within my limitations, and accept that it sounds like me. Because that’s what I think is most important. It should be real, right? Everybody wants something real.



I don’t know how to do what Skrillex does (though I fucking love it) but I do know that the reason he is so loved is because he sounds like Skrillex, and that’s badass. We have a different process and a different set of tools, but the “craft” is equally as important, I’m sure. I mean…..if it were that easy, anyone could do it, right? (See what I did there?)



So, don’t give me two Crown Royals and then ask me to make a speech at your wedding, because I might just bust into the advantages of recording to 2 inch tape.



Now, I think I have to go scream at some kids to get off my lawn.



Stay frosty.



Davemau5

Follow Melinda Newman on Twitter @HitfixMelinda (no that wasn't part of his letter, but wouldn't that have been awesome?)