Kanye West is selling $120 t-shirts online, and this guy has something to say about it

Because he doesn’t have enough money yet, Kanye West is selling a plain white “hip-hop t-shirt” for $120 online, a price he and French clothing brand A.P.C. attempt to justify by dazzling us with ridiculous terms like “Egyptian cotton” and “reinforced neckline and shoulders.” Thankfully, I’m not the only one who has an opinion about this. Take it, Jahmall.

(via Uproxx)

