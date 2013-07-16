Kanye West is selling $120 t-shirts online, and this guy has something to say about it

#Kanye West
07.17.13 5 years ago 5 Comments

Because he doesn’t have enough money yet, Kanye West is selling a plain white “hip-hop t-shirt” for $120 online, a price he and French clothing brand A.P.C. attempt to justify by dazzling us with ridiculous terms like “Egyptian cotton” and “reinforced neckline and shoulders.” Thankfully, I’m not the only one who has an opinion about this. Take it, Jahmall.

(via Uproxx)
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kanye West
TAGSAPCKanye WestKanye West 120 tshirtKanye West tshirt

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP