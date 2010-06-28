Ready for some sugar? Superstar country duo Sugarland’s new set out Oct. 19

Top country duo Sugarland will release its fourth album, “The Incredible Machine,” on Oct. 19, but you”ll be able to hear the first single in a few weeks: “Stuck Like Glue” goes to radio July 26.

As they have with their previous three albums, Sugarland”s Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush co-wrote all songs on the album, plus shared co-producing honors with Byron Gallimore, best known for his work with Tim McGraw.

It”s been two years since Sugarland”s last album, 2008″s “Love on the Inside” and Nettles has been plagued with some vocal difficulties since then, but we last saw her perform live in April at the taping for the ACM Brooks & Dunn farewell tribute and we can report that she sounded strong and vibrant as ever.

Sugarland is on tour, including a few Lilith dates, although it sounds like they may not be previewing “Stuck Like Glue.”

“‘Stuck Like Glue” is just plain, unashamed, Sugar-fun!,” Nettles said in a statement. “It sticks in your brain, no pun intended. To me it feels young, hip and of course sassy! I can’t wait for it to get out there so we can play it live in our show. We’ve been sitting on our hands to not play it live ’til it was released!”

In the meantime, Sugarland has started a weekly web series about their hijinks on the road. Check it out here.