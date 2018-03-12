Warner

Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One has been met with some skepticism, with people on Twitter getting catty and South Park co-creator Trey Parker calling it “the most Member Berry thing ever.” The movie was also projected to have an opening weekend gross of only $45 million, which may need to be revised based on the rave reviews coming out of the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas, early Monday morning.

The movie held its “surprise” world premiere at SXSW on Sunday night, with Spielberg; cast members Tye Sheridan, Lena Waithe, Ben Mendelsohn, Win Morisaki, Philip Zhao, and Olivia Cooke; Ready Player One author Ernest Cline; and screenwriter Zak Penn in attendance.

Spielberg cracked some jokes before the two hour and twenty minute (!) movie started, saying, “This is not a film that we’ve made, it is, I promise you, a movie.”

I’m at the Ready Player One premiere and Spielberg just told us this movie has a lot of references!!!! #spoilers #SXSW — Emily Yoshida (@emilyyoshida) March 12, 2018

"This is not a film that we've made. It is, I promise you, a movie." Steven Spielberg introduces READY PLAYER ONE #sxsw — Mark Olsen (@IndieFocus) March 12, 2018