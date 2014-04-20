‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ recap: It’s a slapfest for Kenya and Porsha

Day-umn. It's only the first part of “The Real Housewives of Altanta” reunion, and we already have a physical assault to handle. Yes, Porsha gives Kenya's hair a good, hard yank, and I think there may have been some slapping before they hit the ground. Unfortunately, that part happened just outside of the lit area of the set, so it's hard to know exactly what happened. Still, whatever went down, Kenya's hair looked pretty good when it was all over, which is a minor miracle.
Kenya wants Porsha fired for her actions, but I wouldn't bet on it. Everyone's been waiting to see which Housewife would smack Kenya first, and if poor Porsha hadn't yanked the scepter out of Kenya's hand, I suspect someone else would have. Actually Kenya's lucky no one decided to beat her to death with that or the megaphone.
Oh yeah, the scepter and the megaphone! Kenya brought props with her, both of them thoroughly annoying. She used the scepter to knight Andy Cohen, then use it to demand the floor for herself. It didn't work, but it succeeded in getting the camera guy to put her in the shot most of the time. Even the megaphone wasn't all that effective. Kenya mostly used it on Porsha, who tried talking over it and, when that didn't work, decided to get all up in Kenya's grill for a girl fight.
I guess you could say Porsha brought her own props to the reunion, which would be a nice way of saying she got a boob job. She also invited Andy to smell them. I think this means they have a “new car” smell or something. I just don't know. It was weird.
Andy was pretty quick to start pushing buttons during this reunion, so it shouldn't be surprising that things ended in fisticuffs. Of course, at first all his pushing doesn't really result in much. He made a point of asking how Phaedra is doing in light of Apollo getting leveled with federal “complaints” for fraud and identity theft. Phaedra, being a lawyer and a Southern lady, just smiled and nodded and thanked Andy for his fake concern. Sorry, Andy!
Next, time to discuss NeNe's pulmonary embolism. She wears compression socks when she flies and walks around the plane. Then, it's time for a twerk montage! Cynthia is a truly awful dancer, in case we'd forgotten. Oh, wait, in case the video montage didn't drive that point home, Andy has viewer questions. Somebody says Cynthia dances like an old white woman. Thanks, viewer!
Cynthia tries to defend herself by saying that her robot may be “more gangsta” than her twerk, which suggests she may actually be an old white woman. From twerking, we move on to a discussion of whether or not Kenya's butt is fake. Phaedra thinks Kenya's boyfriend is fake. Zing!
Kenya decides to keep it classy by explaining that she has, ahem, “never had a problem getting some dick… I have 99 problems, but dick ain't one.”
Thankfully, it's soon time to get off of the dick talk and ask Kandi about whether or not Tyler Perry liked “A Mother's Love” (yes, a lot). But there's a girl fight angle! Was she upset that NeNe threw shade on her play? NeNe didn't feel it was shade to say she wasn't going to go from a Ryan Murphy production to a Kandi Burruess production. Kandi didn't think it was a big deal. Sorry, Andy!
Andy tries to pick another fight. Cynthia, do you think Todd is an opportunist? Cynthia swerves and says she doesn't know him well enough to say. And Phaedra certainly doesn't. Sorry, Andy! Man, he's not exactly pushing the buttons I'm sure he was expecting to push. Does anyone else think NeNe seems to be in a crap mood?
Another attempt to get the girls fighting by pointing out Kandiest as the tardiest at the party fizzles, so Andy wisely goes back to a reliable source of drama — Kenya.
There are some tears for Velvet, then, yes, a return to that invisible boyfriend problem. Kenya wants everyone to know she never poses with boyfriends on the red carpet or for paparazzi, so she keeps her love life below the radar. Porsha says there is no African prince, and Kenya gets out her megaphone, and it's all about to blow up and then… the ball gets tossed to NeNe. She's met the African prince! She knows!
If Kenya is hoping NeNe will save her, she's in for a disappointment. NeNe relates a weird story of being accosted by some weird guy as she came out of a hotel, then leaving in a hurry when he kept trying to tell her someone was across the street (his accent made “Kenya Moore” sound like something else). Then, Kenya calls NeNe and yells at her for being rude to him — and seems to confuse NeNe's car with his. Yeah, it sounds like Kenya slipped some guy twenty bucks and told him to bother NeNe, honestly.
Still, Kenya decides to imply that Phaedra and Porsha are suffering bad karma for being mean to her. Porsha is not going there, no way, no how. The scepter has been waved, the scepter is snatched away, so Kenya calls for her megaphone… then has to put batteries in it. Phaedra and Kandi are having giggle fits, because this is really pretty ridiculous. Still, Porsha is getting fired up when Kenya brings up the whole Kordell issue. And, amidst the screaming, it becomes an actual fight. Kenya demands Porsha be fired, while Porsha lies on the ground, screaming that she's embarrassed herself. When you need NeNe and Phaedra to talk you down, you know you've lost your cool.
Some guy named Carlos carries Porsha backstage, where Phaedra, NeNe and now Kandi try to assure Porsha freaking out on national television is now big deal, and she shouldn't let Kenya get to her. Yes, but I'm expecting to find a meme of Porsha banging her little heels on the floor and screaming in about five minutes.
We watch Andy apologize profusely to Kenya, then tell Porsha she can go home and “rest.” I'm not sure what this means for Porsha continuing with the show, but it may not be good. I think you're allowed to embarrass yourself in any way you want on “The Real Housewives” franchise as long as it doesn't become a felony assault — and this might have crossed the line.
Do you feel sorry for Porsha or Kenya? Do you think Porsha should be fired? Do you think Kenya should have been allowed to bring props?
Kenya needs to be taken off the show. She’s been a WITCH from day one.
I totally agree if there is one housewife I despise it is Kenya, Unfortunately I can not wish anything well for her.
I truly feel bad for Porsha. She immediately regretted her actions and was clearly embarrassed. Honestly, SOMEONE needed to slap Kenya but I was hoping it would be a bum on the street not a castmate. Don’t fire anyone but BAN all props from future reunions.
Knowing the personality of Kenya… I was surprised that she was allowed to bring props.Surely you knew she was going to use them for no good.It was wrong of Porsha… But give me a break…. How much drama do you allow when you know at some point it will cross the line.?? ?????
Kenya is constantly running her mouth and bullying the other cast members then playing victim when someone responds. At the reunion she wouldn’t even give Porsha a chance to speak without interrupting her and disrespecting her with that damn bull horn. Andy did nothing but smile until Kenya got what she deserved a POW! Then everyone wanted to have the dumb look and classic Kenya played victim. Kenya is nothing but a bully and got what she deserved! Bravo needs to keep Porsha on the show.
I absolutely hate black women fighting on TV however lets be honest…we all watch the show for the drama. However Kenya has turned me off with her messiness and “playing the victim” storyline. Porsha shouldn’t have hit her but I understand. Kenya has been antagonizing and coming for Porsha since day one… and she does it because she felt Porsha was weaker and she could get away with it. The definition of a bully.
I am not sure why Kenya is acting victimized. She clearly threatened to beat Phaedra down last season, who by the way was 8 months pregnant at the time. Kenya is old news, paranoid, man less, bully. Kenya, ya need JESUS!
Whew….I just need to know where she got the glue to hold that weave, I mean hair on with…..Porsha had a good handful of it when she went down and was actually dragin’ Kenya’s donkey, no I mean horsebutt across the corner of that stage. This was ratchet tv on this Holy Sunday…..we will all need to pray for the sins of this night…forgive us ‘O Lord…..
Kenya’s hair is real.
Andy, should have never let Kenda Moore get away with using her megaphone on the air. It was uncalled for and rude. If Porsha is let go. I will quit watching! Kenda is so rude,, we cant take her any longer. But, Andy your not wise to let her control the reunion.
I’m team Porsha all the way! How can you sit with someone yelling at you with a bullhorn! Why was Kenya allowed to have this on the show. Kenya is rude, manipulative, and classless. I vote Kenya Moore off the show!!!!
It’s a freaking show the more drama the more money. Porsha should get kicked out bc she can’t handle the heat! It’s the point of being in these types of shows! FYI her hubby is gay hooked up with a male friend in Pittsburg yikes
OMG no You’re wrong Porsha shouldn’t be kicked Kenya should shes been trouble since day 1.
Margaret : Lily, I disagree that Porsha
should be the one to go .Kenya is clearly dishonest and a bully. She is also very beautiful.
Honestly, I don’t think violence is the answer but I’m so happy somebody gave it to Kenya. She is always trying to push people buttons. She needs to check herself before she wrecks herself! I almost cried when Porsha was on the floor, she acted out of her emotions. She had to defend herself from Kenya Moore.. She can only take so much! I bet Kenya did not expect that from Porsha.. LOL
Kenya is a total waste of time. Just shows they were desperate when she won the beauty contest, she has no connection with reality. I hope Porsha stays on the show. Kenya can leave now and that would be an improvement.
Andy sold out to fame whore Kenya Moore by allowing the floor & props. Is it her show or his? Who could tell. We all watch for the drama, but we also like to see the bitch get it in the end. Not the other way around. Im not even watching the rest of reunion. Im done with this one. Lets see if Andy can turn us off to the rest of the franchise.
I have to say, I had a slightly emotional reaction to the whole thing. It just crossed a line I keep hoping these show’s won’t cross. All I kept thinking is that Nene, Phaedra and Kandi just want off this show. They just seem so embarrassed by all of it.
This is simple.
Kenya Out! She has no friends/ no boyfriends/ no life/ no heart and no mo’ dog.
Porscha In! She has more to offer and I can’t wait to watch her journey to stardom.
Cynthia out! Too boring and she has no personality
Kandi/ Phaedra and Nene in!
Bring Marlowe/ Kim and Sheree please
Thanks
Are you CRAZY??? Porsha should not even be the center of discussion for what she was PROVOKED into doing. The stupid host should take the blow for it. Clearly, the props Kenya brought to the set should not have been allowed and from what i understand Andrew never questioned it – although they were kept right next to him on the set. That was strike one. Well, strike 2 was when Porsha gave Kenya a fair warning advising her not to use her little “toys” in her direction and when she did it anyway that was her STRIKE 3 and in my book she was took out like she well deserved. I just can’t believe that all of this happened without that idiotic host not realizing he should have had her props removed from the beginning. He heard Porsha tell her that she had best not use them in her direction. Andrew allowed it and the misfortune happened. Porsha should SUE IF SHE IS FIRED OVER this.
“Under ground railroad”, Clearly… This woman should be in a “continuing education” class. She has been a source of embarrassment the whole season. Kenya, is a seasoned veteran in this business, and has proven her effectiveness as a person of interest on this show. For all who suggest that Portia, should return next season…clearly…would not be in her best interest. This young lady is heading for a “BREAKDOWN”. Her fairy tale marriage, dissolved on national tv, on a weekly basis she has embarrassed herself and her family, and now….a highly publicized “hair pulling fight” on national tv. She doesn’t own a hat wide enough, or shades big enough, to hide her face.
Now, Mrs. Leakes. This chicks attitude this season…has been appalling. From the couples night, to last night. It appears that she fills that she is above everyone on this show. That “blonde lace front wig” and “reconstructed nose” has given this chick a false sense of who she really is. Get over yourself…fake – – – ch.
Phaedra, poor Phaedra… Get yourself a “dark skinned brother, from a good southern family. That “light skinned man, with the “good hair”, that you’ve wasted your life on… Is going back to jail. Do you really expect people to think, you had no knowledge of his criminal empire. You are supposed to be an attorney, or is this the reason, you’re now becoming a Mortician? Guess that Lawyer thing didn’t work out for you…HUH
This person GAYE is clearly KENYA because only KENYA loves, defends, lies to KENYA!
Kenya do you need prayer?
Andy allowed Kenya to take control of the reunion by allowing those stupid props. Kenya comes always with premeditated motives. Kenya was looking to aggravate and try to make someone do or look stupid and she won. Kenya is the victim she creates and directors the conversation to have the outcome she wants. I think she has border line personality disorder. Kenya only recalls the things that have said about her not what she has said to people. Kenya is delusional and needs to be fired. Bravo is allowing this for ratings they should be boycotted. A human being can only take soooooo much before they brake down. I think Andy enabled this behavior from Kenya and therefor he is accountable.
1#-kenya grown ass shouldn’t been or be allow to disrespect another adult on tv live….really,….and then bravo wants to keep her lying ,lonely disrespectful self….okay …I’m done…I’m thinking I was watching housewives ,not hoes….
Kenya is so annoying and needs to be dismissed. Granted she is drama and just might bring ratings to the show but really do we look to these shows for drama? Well even if people think we do, its getting very old very quickly! Thanks but no thanks, please get that trash of Kenya off the show!!!!!
I really enjoy all of the Housewives and I like Andy … but he made a big mistake last night allowing Kenya to bring props. Poor Porsha, I know getting physical is not right, but if I had had Kenya pecking at me with those props I think I might have lost control. Kenya is so phony … she needs to go. Nene needs to stop with the faces, she’s smarter than that, and Porsha should be kept on the show. She’s a talent and will be interesting to follow. Goodbye Kenya!
Kenya is an A1 Bitch. She uses that pitiful story about her mother abandoning her to get others to feel sorry for her. Her mother knew she bore a bitch and ran like the wind away from Kenya.
My heart goes out to Porsha who has been humiliated and degraded by Kenya And other housewives. I hope the next time someone hits Kenya, they knock her capped teeth out.
Andy should not have allowed Kenya to holler at Porsha with that bullhorn. I believe they both should stay. Hey this is reality TV, we would not be watching if it was not for the arguments. It would be boring without Porsha and Kenya’s antics!!! Team Porsha!!!!!
I personally feel Kenya has been allowed to cross the line because she acts like the stupid nutcase. She kept pushing Porscha button the entire time and when you are emotionally wounded and spiritually hurt if you have compassion, Kenya doesn’t, you don’t push a person to depression. Kenya is about attention at any cost and I blame Bravo for not making her leave her props in the trunk of whatever she came in. This situation could have been less physical, fighting, had they not allowed her to bring things that were clearly to provoke. Kenya with her fake self should go. She’s boring, but watching the former Mrs Stewart will be on a journey worth watching.
Porsha just move on with your life because sweetie…YOUR FUTURE LOOKS BRIGHT! I admire your honestly!
God Bless You!
Porsha will stay on the show if viewers have anything to say about it. I’m just sorry she didn’t get a chance to pull Kenya’s fake weave off her ugly head. No one likes Kenya. She is a nasty, jealous person. All the other women on the show are beautiful and loved by the spouses, friends, and families. Kenya is ugly on the outside and the inside. Once she realizes that, perhaps she could have a nice life. Otherwise, Kenya can be dropped from the show. The viewers would never notice she was gone. Go Porsha, Go Porsha.
Kenya is miserable and wants everyone to be miserable. She should be fire. Porsha should be allowed to stay on the show.
This person Nikki, should learn how to write, and express a thought. I’m on no ones team…All of these women have sold their souls, to reality TV. And gotten half the country taking sides, for everyone taken Portia’s side, you have clearly seen, she’s in over her head, and on a downward spiral. Within two years her marriage ended in scandal, she’s been shown all day on TV in one of the worst cat fights in television history……did you see her “Mug Shot”? There is “NO” good side here.
I think it’s sad that we as black people are even paying shows like this any attention. What kind of examples are these so-called ladies making for young women growing up? I only watched a couple of episodes and haven’t seen anyone on there I would want to associate with, except maybe Kandi Burress. I think the rest of the people are sold out for money and desperate for fame. And it’s a shame we as a race are feeding into it.
Porsha deserves to get kicked off the show because regardless of what someone is saying to you or about you that is NOT the way to handle any situation……..we are speaking of Adults right? Grow up Porsha and keep your hands to yourself!
Hah? Adults don’t bully others with gadgets yelling dump stupid ho in their face with a bullhorn.
I personally feel Porsha was out of line for her actions and should be fired……because regardless of what someone may say that doesn’t give anyone the right to put their hands on you. We are speaking of Adults? Grow up Porsha and Kenya watch your mouth!
Kenya is a bully, although she did not initiate the physical fight she has been waging psychoIogical warfare on Porsha all season. I am very disappointed that she was allowed to bring in props, and because of this Andy lost control of the reunion show. Kenya needs to go!
I think Kenya should be fired. Porsha was provoked by her and she has been causing confusion all season with most of the housewives.
She is a pitiful soul and needs to get a life of her own and stay out of everyone else.
This is so ridiculous. Kenya, Porsha, Nene….
MOST of the women have been ratchet towards one another. Porsha was spewing vile comments that nene and phadra coached her to do because they could not/would not do it themselves. Phadra speaks the stupid phrases like, slap the dog piss….but, we ALL know she would NEVER because she knows she’d have a legal issue without a good outcome for her. The reason Porsha could not pull her “weave” out, is because it is hair that God himself graced her with….it grows from her scalp. Maybe the other women thought she wears the phony hair and would have laughed themselves even more silly than they are. Kenya should not have used her props to try and make her point, however, that’s what they do, all,of them, it’s called entertainment. Period. Porsha got talked into doing the dirty deeds those two jealous,envious, miserable, tired, bitter women (nene and phadra) wanted to do. They don’t give a damn about porsha and I agree, porsha should take her own ass off the show, read some books, take some classes, or something…most of all, just get over being dumped by her husband. Regardless if he is gay or straight has nothing to do with it, she walked into that relationship with eyes wide open for herself and her mommas greed for the future. She sh_t and fell back in it and did not get much in return. All these women get turn’t up for their coins, losing their dignity along the way matters NOT to them. Porsha, FIRE YOURSELF. Get your life girl.
Smh. No amount of talk should get you so flustered and frustrated that you lash out with violence taking a risk with your own life. When you go to kick a ass, you bring a ass…why risk getting yourself hurt. Porsha was saying nasty degrading things to kenya that could have merited kenya going after her as well….only if you allow mere words to get you in that kind of dark space. Porsha is ghetto, not smart…well, she doesn’t have to even be smart…..she is, I won’t even say the word to describe her. She could not think of anything else to say, she saw all that BEAUTIFUL hair, she was hearing nene and phadra in her head and she wanted to please them….so, she could have slapped, she could have punched….no, she grabbed that mane of hair and held on for dear life….hoping she would end up with gobs of it in her fists. Side note: Kenya’s hair products should be mass produced and women around the world should be on the waiting list….her locks are definitely healthy and strong! I would like to know where to purchase. Anyway, Porsha, go home, rest, learn something other than puffing up your boobs, ass pads, more hair….beauty fades, the mind is a terrible thing to waste…so, study something. Nene is looking so ugly, not because she is physically, but because her spirit is ugly.mphadra, your husband has taken you to the dark side, or maybe you took him, but at any rate, he brings out the demon in you and it is not cute. Strong, black, intelligent woman, and you are letting him keep you in a state of jealousy. Smh. PLEASE get your life back. He is just NOT that in to you. When a person shows you who they are the first time, BELIEVE them. He has shown you multiple times. You have your two beautiful children, you should be thanking God, because, according to you, at your age, a woman has “scrambled” eggs….are you younger than Kenya? I just pray the ladies do what best for them in the long run, not just to make BANK for Bravo….as they laugh at you all the way to the bank. Peace. I know this was long, but….just commenting.
What is sad is if andy had moderated the show better this altercation possibly would have never happened. To allow one employee to continuously bully another with gadgets to the extend of screaming in their ears with a bullhorn, despite the employee complaining of discomfort, is an employment relations nightmare. Andy, kenya and bravo needs to apologize 2 Porcha and at a minimum Kenya needs some employee relationship training. If this had occurred n any other company, heads would roll.
Team Porsha all the way!!! There’s only so much a person can take. Kenya was totally out of line using that scepter, and that bullhorn. I’m surprised Cynthia didn’t smack her first, and BRAVO was totally out of line for letter her bring it to the reunion. I read somewhere that the other ladies were going to refuse to come back if Porsha is fired. I hope they stick to their guns. FIRE Kenya’s fake, lying, conniving, classless behind. She’s the only one who has has beef with all of the other women!!
“I do understand when someone is taunting, polking, and provoking a human being to a point that you will get completely sick of the foolish with the intent to stop that person!” Porsha, please don’t look back at any of that trash that did not protect you! Mrs. Cynthia is not your friend because she sat right on the couch and did not said one word to “STOP” that Kenya Moore, okay… Birds of feather flock together!!!!
“Be very careful of the people that you surround yourself around please!! The Lord has BIGGER AND BETTER blessing for you just waiting around corner. Therefore, don’t look back keep it movin……………
LOL BJ from Florida
Bottom line Kenya had planned to provoke Porsha thats why she brought the props to the reunion. I think Kenya should get punished also.
Porsha, I would like to begin with saying that I’m sorry that foolish happened to you. “I deeply understand when someone is taunting, provoking, and disrespecting you in your face that you feel violated.” But what I don’t understand is Mrs. Cynthia was sitting in between the both of you and did not say a word toward Kenya wrong doing or your Porsha. What kind of person does that? Not a person who is a friend or an associate.
Therefore, you keep your head up and don’t look back at anyone who does not have Porsha interest or back, okay!! You are too good for that foolish and your blessing are around the corner. “Don’t block them keep it Movin”
FIRE Kenya. She is mentally ill and evil spirited. I thought it was inappropriate for Bravo to allow Kenya the props. Her goading was severely exasperated by the props.
Portia, went somewhere I never thought she would go. I don’t agree with Portia’s actions, but Kenya acts like a spoiled, immature child.
I do wish viewers would boycott the show unless KENYA IS FIRED ASAP. She is not authentic. It’s apparent she is posing for the camera at all times. I’ve had enough.
this show Atlanta housewives needs to change the name to black ghetto women not all, collectively they are not giving a good example to women. it was like road rage. has anyone noticed that Nene acts very similar to Porsha. and Phaedra has been toning down to keep her mortician license. Kenya is educated and uses her brain and speaks well. Porsha is dumb time and again, no example for anyone. Poor Kandi has a mom that browbeats her. The next generation is supposed to be better than the first. Not good for black people and women. Nene is really a ghetto person and it shows up a lot. Cynthia is a lady and is embarrassed by these people.
Kenya never lets up. She harassed that poor girl over and over and over and NOW it’s everyone else’s fault. Porsha was right Kenya plays the “victim” and she is so full of crap. You get in my face and provoke me and there is a reaction. That is she rolls. Kenya is a sad pathetic big mouth…a trouble maker and SHE SHOULD GET KICKED OFF. SHE PROVOKED IT. And she never shuts up. If she’s on next season….I”ll watch something else.
Andy, Andy, Andy, the fight between Kenya and Porsha was ridiculous. And no, Porsha did not win, as a matter of fact she lost because if I were Kenya I would SUE her stupid ass. She is trying to make a name for herself, therefore, acting like a raging lunatic. As far as NeNe (the HeHe), he/she has played out. She acts very bitter and, as a matter of opinion, all the girls on the show is hating Kenya because she is unusually gorgeous. This is including Porsha, who rather than trying to make it big on a reality show, should go back to school and learn how to articulate. HeHe the horse teeth man is a big phony who talks about being real open and honest, but she never shared her arrests. Now, Phaedra who is the most unchristianed christian I have ever heard. Get rid of all these crazy overy-aged women who are making a spectacle out of themselves for the sake of money. ESPECIALLY HeHe and Phaedra, who could not offer me free counseling. She’s a real FOOOOOOOL!!!!!
I am so disappointed in Andy Cohen!! And it,s sad when a nasty woman like Kenya, begs for a beating weekly from someone! Just because it’s the only gig she can get! I dislike violence….but come on that nasty ghetto whore from Detroit, needed a beating ..I wish it was worse!! Andy pansy (and I am gay) is not a good host, or a referee, or a good person! Trash tv is all about the ratings! Kenya realized a way to keep the camera on her!! Team Portia here! But Andy. I am glad you are not a friend of mine!!
Porsha truly has gone through a lot of heartbreaking changes. She seemed fragile but kind. Kenya,on the other hand, is mean spirited and a bully. HOPEFULLY…Bravo will keep Porsha on the show and admonish Kenya about her source of ” fun and entertainment.” I believe Porsha knows and accepts her responsibility in this situation. My prayers are with her.
Porsche should stay, Kenya egged her on and no Kenya should have
not been able to bring props to add attention to herself, if anybody should go it should be Kenya for sure.
I am mad at Andy he allowed Kenya use all those props if they were in any one’s face what would you do? Andy didn’t respect his quest Porsha. There should be charges on Kenya for Harassment and in Porsha’s space scarey. Kenya is a back stabber and she hates women. She needs a mirror check. She looks like a man. She was part of USA winner really, they should take the crown and title away. Young women are watching her. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Honey please.
I applaud Porshia!!!
Kenya needed an attitude adjustment a long time ago…what adult does the twirling thing, harasses everyone, Porsha might not be a Rhodes scholar but neither is Kenya. She lies about her” MAN” who you never see…she’s always telling us how beautiful she is..why can’t she get a man OF HER OWN?
Get rid of KENYA. She is a bully.