‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’: Should Porsha be fired?

Of course, we have to start off the second part of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion with an in-depth discussion about the Porsha vs. Kenya battle from this week. Don't you love it when Andy tells us (and, by extension, the ladies) that the show does not condone or excuse violence? Hahahahaha!
Anyway, Porsha's absence gives Kenya a lovely bully pulpit to play the classy, upstanding victim of Porsha's ghetto assault — well, at least until Andy asks NeNe what she thinks. NeNe thinks Kenya was in violation of the rules by sticking a megaphone in Porsha's face, and Kandi (whom we know not to take kindly to anyone getting up in her face) is in total agreement. Kenya sniffs. They're just ganging up against her, a poor, downtrodden girl from Detroit who has had to fight for everything she has!
At this point, Phaedra and Kandi start playing Statler and Waldorf, which is just as much fun here as it is on “The Muppets.” When Kenya starts getting ridiculous, Kandi mutters, “What is this? 'The Color Purple'?,” while Phaedra joins in. Kenya doesn't seem to know how to respond to this. Attack her, and she can parry, but laugh at her? She's got nothing. Ladies, you've found a chink in her armor!
Still, Kenya isn't done yapping. “Violence against women on any level is wrong!” she says, as if she's running for public office. Andy concurs, and all the other women roll their eyes. I don't think anyone's glad Porsha put the beatdown on Kenya, but if they had to pick which Housewife they'd rather see return to the show, I think everyone's fine with the violent one.
Next, we move on to the “Bite-Size Brownie” Chuck storyline, which doesn't seem like a big deal until Kenya baits Phaedra with the news that the “head doctor” comment about her is in court records, and after some tit-for-tat, Phaedra snaps that Apollo doesn't stray with Kenya, aka “Barren Woman.” Wow. I didn't think there was a belt to hit below on this show, but that might have been it.
Speaking of hitting below the belt, Mama Joyce joins the couch. She has lost forty pounds, which probably comes from eating a steady diet of hate. She raised her daughter to be a millionaire so she doesn't have to work! Momma got every kind of diamond! And a house paid off! And security! But it's all her money! What? She worked at a pie factory, but she has a buttload of money? She actually demands an apology from Cynthia for saying that Kandi supports her, but we never find out where the money is from if not from Kandi. So, um, Kandi supports her.
The conversation goes all kind of sideways when Kandi and Mama Joyce bicker about the time Mama Joyce took out credit cards in Kandi's name, and then Kandi gave her $700 a month (which Mama Joyce reveals as if it's tantamount to Kandi throwing peanuts at her head) which was then wasted on gambling and the Home Shopping Network. Just as it's getting interesting, Kandi shuts it down. She doesn't want to talk about it. I don't blame her. Mama Joyce still hatest Todd and wants to wear black to the wedding, but fine, they've clearly worked out their differences.
Moving on to NeNe vs. Cynthia, which seems to be a battle that didn't really get traction until after filming ended. Remember when NeNe and Cynthia were the best of friends? Yeah, that's kinda over. I guess that issue of NeNe calling Peter a bitch wasn't really resolved. NeNe thinks Cynthia's listening to too many other people, and she doesn't know where all of Cynthia's angst is coming from. Cynthia says the respect in their relationship is one-sided. I think that Cynthia has just been listening to the bigger bully in her life — Peter — and he'd probably be very happy for Cynthia not to have any further input.
Still, we've got to have the death of this friendship dragged out on national television. Cynthia points out she'd rush to NeNe's side if she saw her crying, but NeNe certainly didn't do that for her in Savannah. NeNe rolls her eyes. NeNe is NeNe! She doesn't do what she doesn't want to do! Cynthia cries, because she doesn't feel the respect! Um, she just noticed? I mean, they've been friends forever — it's interesting that only when NeNe has the gall to insult Peter does Cynthia start examining this friendship. Anyway, NeNe doesn't want to discuss this on TV. These girls have nothing to do with our friendship!
But wait! They do! Kenya thinks this is a display of disrespect by NeNe, and even though NeNe had told Kenya she was done talking to her, they start screaming at one another until Andy cuts in. Yes, when Kenya says she's the best fighter on the show, I'd argue she's just the most skilled button-pusher.
So, even though NeNe doesn't want to talk about it, Andy is going to make sure she talks about it. Andy wants to know whether they can work it out. NeNe doesn't know, and Cynthia doesn't think it matters. Cynthia, I will say, gets pretty feisty in this discussion. Andy hopes they can work it out, but seriously, is it interesting if they do?
Surprisingly, Kenya hopes they can stay together and be friends! NeNe isn't buying that for a second, and I don't think Cynthia seems all that interested in patching up matters anyway. “I love her and the wish the best for her,” she says, but she's acting like she just wants to be done with the whole mess. NeNe doesn't get it. But then, when does she ever?
Next week, husbands!
Do you think Porsha should be fired? Do you think Phaedra delivered a low blow? Do you think NeNe and Cynthia are done?
I love Posha get rid of Kenya
this is a classic case of bullying someone. you know kicking the old dog not thinkin one day it may snap and bite.well it did porsha was not wrong and i dont condone violence but i dont condone malicious behavior either. everybody knows that miss beauty queen felt threatend from day one.porsha should keep her job at bravo.
Porscha should not be fired she took a lot of abuse from Kenya before snapping. She actually contributes a meaningful story to the show and she is evolving. Kenya is insincere, manipulative and playing a roll with no personal growth.
I used to really enjoy the show and could not wait for it to come on, now I just record it so I can fast forward through Kenya’s scenes.
Porcha should not have reacted that way but Andy should not have allowed the bull horn. Seriously last season it was a fan now the wand and bull horn…cheap tactics to make herself relevant.
Kenya should be fired. She shouldn’t have been allowed to bring her dumb things on the reunion. I don’t blame porsha for hitting her, she has been going after porsha since day one. And everyone has a breaking point. If you keep Kenya on the show I for one will be done watching it.
Keep Porsha and pay her more cause I’m going to watch that reunion every time for that wonderful performance. I’am against Bullying and mean girls but it happens. The bully got the get back she stood up for herself even if it means bravo doesn’t want her back. Her fans are still here if bravo don’t get her maybe Vh1 will wherever she go I’ll watch. Phaedra every time Kenya say something or give my husband the eye or booty toss I’ll throw so many verbal blows her ass wud inflate she’s insecure and miserable. Funny how she thinks beauty gets a man not a keeper shows how much she knows. Nene u kno and I kno it was wrong but u apologized na tell Cynthia go sit her azz down and she damn try it every once in a while. Nene tell her get on my Level snapp!!
Kenya was asking to get her ass whooped. Good thing Porsha only pullee het hair. If Kenya put that megaphone in my face and called me a bitch?? Oh you better believe I will do more than pull her hair…Kenya will not be able to walk or run her mouth again. No one deserves to get physically hurt but when you’re asking for it, you shouldn’t complain!! Advice to Kenya: keep you’re mouth shut!
Keep Porsha. Kenya is a mean troublemaker. Kenya has always been mean so when others are mean right back to her, she plays the victim.
I feel if porsha gets fired then you didn’t want her there anyway . I think some are jell – ous because you are seeing her progress on the show she changing in a good way and some people may envy this … I like her she is real and i think she deserves it ,, i dont think it would be the same without her. I think she should not be held accountable because she warned kenya and i think kenya really pushed the situation with bull horn i woulda knocked her out myself especially with all the animosity thats already held in,,,,,,,,,,,,,,I like Kenya at times but when you push it u cant control it sometimes therfore everyone else do what they want what about the pajama party didnt here nobody talkin bout firing them
Kenya & nene need to go. Kenyas a troublemaker & nene needs to be knocked off her pedestal.
Kenya should get fire. Andy just continue to allowed kenya to get away with it. He should had also mention , she shouldn’t have gone after porsha with the props instead of asking the girls. Kenya has no husband, previous live in boyfriend etc to be in the show. Porsha may a mistake and should be allowed to return to the show. They make it seem like porsha beat the hell of kenya. All she did was pull her hair ,porsha didn’t do such a horrific beat down. Like them mAke it seem. He didnt fire Teresa guidice when she we y after Danielle and puso Andy down. And they couldnt calm teresa down. Disappointed with Andy. Andy is team crazy kenya.
Yea I’m disappointed in Andy as a professional u don’t take sides
Miss America needs to go. She only adds hostility to the show.She makes me uncomfortable.
Nene has allowed alittle fame get to hercheap wig.porsha should not be fired.kena what goes around comes around
I don’t understand why Andy Cohen didn’t acknowledge that Kenya was provoking and bullying Porsha with all her props and nasty words. All she does is hit below the belt, but when someone says something about her, all of a sudden she is the victim. I teach high school and we take bullying very seriously. Last year with her fan and this year with the scepter and bull horn. She needs to be searched before she goes on the show!
NO PORSHA SHOULD NOT BE FIRED!!!!!! That DUMB BITCH Kenya Whore oops Moore got just a little of what she deserves. I’m so sick of hearing about no it condoling violence. That’s not what its about b/c I guarantee that most people would react in a similar manner if that was them. Whore pushes & pushes & then pushes some more she also has threatened violence to her cast mates so what was Porsha supposed to do just cont to wait & see if she did anything. Hell no Whore was in her personal space & that in of itself is threatening so Porsha just defended herself.
I don’t think Porsha should be fired. You can’t keep picking with someone than wanna call 911 when they snap. Kenya needs a GOOD butt kickin and maybe she’ll straighten up..
FIRE NeNe A bully And she Thinks She Is Above Everyone
Nene should have been fired after inciting the violence that happened at her pajama party.
Her entire personality changed right before that and she has been hateful and mean-spirited since then.
Porsha needs rehab.
Mama Joyce needs a few weeks in a local nursing home to see what reality will be like if she doesn’t learn to appreciate her daughter.
fired NENE ASS! she thinks she better than everyone else
I find it funny that Cynthia didn’t see anything wrong with what Kenya did to Porsha but Nene calling Peter a bitch was an issue! And she only did it once and talked it out. And really Peter does like to get in women’s faces and Cynthia allows it!
But Kenya playing the victim is always sickening to watch! She is clearly mentally I’ll and dangerous in several ways. Shame on Andy for giving her a platform!
Cynthia is a whimp, u saw she sat by herself during the encounter and then to later say kenya did no wrong. You wre in the middle she was blowing the horn right in your face and u allowed it. Cynthia your a whimp.
I find it funny that Cynthia didn’t see anything wrong with what Kenya did to Porsha but Nene calling Peter a bitch was an issue! And she only did it once and talked it out. And really Peter does like to get in women’s faces and Cynthia allows it!
Are we watching the same show? Wow I I think they all jump at every chance to attack Kenya verbally. Cynthia is not Peter mom, no mater what a wife should have her Husband back, especially when it concerns Ms. Nose in the air Nene.
Yes, Porsha should be fired! I respect everyone’s comments but did they miss what Porsha was saying to Kenya. It made me feel dirty and I was just watching the show. I am sorry but if she would just keep her mouth closed no one would know how dumb she is. I thought I was seeing a baby on the floor the way Porsha was acting after she started a fight. Everyone running to her rescue, props or no props she had an attitude when she first sat down – after the underground railroad comments I wanted her to go – no one be that stupid and keep on talking.
I don’t think you need to be smart; to know when you are being bullied and not liked. A lot of love is needed. And A better set of women. That will wet along.
Totally agree that she should be fired. She’s the one who plays the victim card as if she is the only one who went through a divorce. She’s dump annoying and should be fired.
Nene as well for being on such a high horse. She feels that she’s too good for the show and looks down on everybody. She’s the one who started the brawl at the game night and blamed it on others. She also acted improperly at the charity event. It’s for charity for crying out loud. If she’s too good for the show she should not be in it.
Porsha should be fired! She has always been jealous of Kenya’s Miss USA title! Kenya megaphone and wand were perfect shut down for dumb Porsha! She is an immature little spoiled brat whose ex- husband has distanced himself from her. Get rid of her! Those other heffers except for Cynthia are jealous of Kenya too! Cynthia and Kenya are best dressed and prettiest woman on the show ! Those other 2 midgets and the big moose NeNe are dog faced!
Hey Kay,
Are you kidding me. Porshia had not been jealous of Kenya.. Ironically it’s the reversed, Kenya had been threaten because Porshia looks better. Porshia may not be the smartest person on the show but she sometimes shows a lot more intergity than Kenya. Kenya has brains but she’s an arrogrant fool and his soooo insecure. One would think someone whose beautiful and intelligent would have and show more personal characteristic. She’s dark with envy and I feel very sorry for her. I guess, beauty is really inside out and not the outside….. Also, Kenya could catch any man’s attention but when she reveals her true character, they run… I don’t blame them. bi-polar…… SCARY… Miss American or USA, which ever you are, you need to lead by example. I did admire you until you revealed yourself…. SHADE>>>>>>>>
Hey Kay,
Take yo azz to bed and take Kenya wit ya
The main one that needs to go is Nene. Most people has gotten tired of her thinking that she is above everybody else. and she never thinks she does anything wrong. It’s always somebody else in her eyes. I don’t care for her at all anymore. She is not a real friend to anybody. I believe that Bravo was considering not bringing back Porsha for next season even before the altercation on the reunion show. So go figure. The only thing that can help Porsha not get fired is that most of the ladies on the show said that they wouldn’t come back next season if they fire Porsha and not fire Kenya because of the fight. So in a way that altercation with Kenya at the reunion just might be her saving grace at the end of the day. Kenya brings drama to the show which help keep the ratings up, so I doubt if Bravo lets her ago. It’s all about ratings with these networks, not about who is not liked.
Kenya does nothing for the show and she is not even a housewife. If they fire Porsha, they should fire Kenya. Words do hurt and they are just as dangerous as physical violence. Kenya is a deceitful and conniving witch who has helped to destroy the friendships between Nene ,Cynthia, and Marlo. We tend to forget that there are things being done off camera that we know nothing about. We should know by now that Kenya is a wanta be. When she came on the show, she came with a lie about her and Walter. Marlo, Cynthia, and Kenya are jealous of Nene and her popularity. Black people have always hated on their own people when they see them doing better. Only Phaedra and Kandi have their own fame or fortune and find no need to hate on anyone and that’s the truth. I would not watch the show without Nene, after all it was her and Kim who made the show pop off and become successful.
Kenya is in need of medical attention. Send her away.
Kenya kept PROVOKING PORSHA……KENYA SHOULD GO…..
No, She should no be fired. Bravo allowed Kenya to bully her since the first day being on the show. Kenya is a 50 year old bully that need to be checked! And she got checked!!
Porsha should not be fired! I’m sure whom ever the power that be knew if they allow Troublesome Kenya to to use props, something would go down. Phaedra did not hit below the belt pre se. Kenya just reaped what you sowed. She needs to learn to be respectful of others. I like both Cynthia and NeNe. They’re good as friends, but friendship is about support and communication and it goes both ways. Kandi continue to do you! Can’t wait for the next season.
I think Kenya started it with her props. Especially the bullhorn. I say fire Kenya.
Kenya was wrong waving that wand in her face very disrespectful. How is she a housewife never had a man on the show.
I don’t think that was fair for Porsha to be removed from the Reunion. And Kenya was allowed to stay. Kenya should have removed also. Kenya thinks she can do and say what’s she wants to people. Kenya all up in her face with that bullhorn she provoked that fight. It was enough props and decorations on the stage. Kenya needed to leave hers at home. She childish with no husband!
Porshia should not be fired. Kenya totally disrespected her space and was out of line. Kenya spoke about setting an example as minority women and but she’s hasn’t set an example either. Especially as a former Miss America, she has disgraced the title and minority women in general. I don’t concode violence and yes, you should control your emotions but when you are pushed to the edge, like Kenya to many of the other ladies, she deserved it.
Portia should not be fired if the shows contract does not explicitly address the issue of physical contact violence and the associated onsequences. There have been physical altercations in past episodes and not just on this housewives show. therefore, if a precedence is to be set that did not contractually exist at the time of the reunion episode, given past incidences, then Portia should stay and not be the poster child. Now, Bravo can establish better rules and regulations, contractually, about this behavior.
All of the ladies trade jabs and insults. So, who is the decider-in-chief for which insult is the low bar.
I hope that NeNe and cynthia are not done. I am confused by Cynthia’s behavior. Why? it was out of character for her. We have watched Cynthia’s own sister disrepect her by trying to sabotage her wedding and blurting out every confidential concern Cynthia has shared with her about her marriage to Peter and shwoing up to stay with them for a whole month without asking permission. We have watched Peter disrespect Cynthia by cursing at her on national tv and making purchases and closing deals in the tens of thousands and hundreds of thousands of dollars without collaborating with his own wife. So, it seems to me, if cynthia is suddenly going to get fed up with being disrepsected, she should start within the confines of her own home. Nene has presented her personally transparently to Cynthia from day one. Cynthia accepted her at that level. I am not sure that I am buying this current position from Cynthia.
Porsha you go girl, I think Kenya should be fired. Kenya is crazy and need to be on medication. Kenya is a bully and she need a good ass kicking.I think Porsha should stay with the show. Kenya is a very nasty person and she don’t regret what she does.
Kenya is a manipulating, provocative, soulless mean girl and a BIG BULLY that can sell wolf tickets but can’t back up all her instigating words. This is women who threaten to fight a pregnant Phaedra on the last reunion show. Did you see that show??? She takes great delight in hurting and humiliating people and is big time attention whore. She loves spilling out hurtful words to people and when it’s given back to her, she can’t take it. Well, the saying if you can give it you should be able to take it doesn’t apply to her. You wonder why a woman like her can’t find a permanent boyfriend/husband??? She may be good for a one night stand but any man could not stay with her long after that. They definitely will not to marry her. Sad actually. Unfortunately, she was damaged and broken waaaay before she became a member of The Atlanta Housewives. This is a woman that’s so hurt behind her Mother not wanting her or wanting to be a part of her life or even to simply acknowledge her existence until she only knows how to show superficial love. Hurting people hurt other people. If she gets psychiatric help and work on why she’s like this maybe she will find some peace and not have such a desire to lash out at people and grab them by the throat and twirl/suck the life out of them. She’s a very sick/unstable lady that has no respect/regards for flirting with someone’s man simply for sport. I saw her on the Keenen Ivory Wayans Show many years ago and he was married or in a committed relationship at the time and she flirted with him shamelessly as she read him a poem she said she wrote just for him entitled “If I Met You First”. I have no doubts she flirted with Apollo just to see if she could get a reaction from him with no regards to Phaedra’s feelings or their marriage. Kenya Moore needs to take several seats and get some serious mental help!!! Seriously!!!
Write a comment…Again, you must be watching the wrong show!!! Kenya is a manipulating, provocative, soulless mean girl and a BIG BULLY that can sell wolf tickets but can’t back up all her instigating words. This is women who threaten to fight a pregnant Phaedra on the last reunion show. Did you see that show??? She takes great delight in hurting and humiliating people and is big time attention whore. She loves spilling out hurtful words to people and when it’s given back to her, she can’t take it. Well, the saying if you can give it you should be able to take it doesn’t apply to her. You wonder why a woman like her can’t find a permanent boyfriend/husband??? She may be good for a one night stand but any man could not stay with her long after that. They definitely will not to marry her. Sad actually. Unfortunately, she was damaged and broken waaaay before she became a member of The Atlanta Housewives. This is a woman that’s so hurt behind her Mother not wanting her or wanting to be a part of her life or even to simply acknowledge her existence until she only knows how to show superficial love. Hurting people hurt other people. If she gets psychiatric help and work on why she’s like this maybe she will find some peace and not have such a desire to lash out at people and grab them by the throat and twirl/suck the life out of them. She’s a very sick/unstable lady that has no respect/regards for flirting with someone’s man simply for sport. I saw her on the Keenen Ivory Wayans Show many years ago and he was married or in a committed relationship at the time and she flirted with him shamelessly as she read him a poem she said she wrote just for him entitled “If I Met You First”. I have no doubts she flirted with Apollo just to see if she could get a reaction from him with no regards to Phaedra’s feelings or their marriage. Kenya Moore needs to take several seats and get some serious mental help!!! Seriously!!!
As far as Kenya and Porsha go, get rid of Kenya. She is the biggest troublemaker on this show. She was after Phaedra and her husband and she still is trying to make problems for them. She is so stuck on herself. Do not
like her since she came on the show. Nene is also getting too big for her britches. When she was sweet and nice I liked her. Now the two of them should walk into the dark holding hands.
I love Porsha, they need too get rid of Kenya, and I love everything that NeNe says she speaks the truth if you dont like it get on.
Porsha needs to go. She’s been untruthful about her relationship with her husband. She has no right to grab someone by the hair and drag them across the floor. She should do time or at least pay Kenya for her behavior. She could have snatched the megaphone and broke it like she did the septer. But she needs to get kicked off the show and pay for her actions. No words should make you that violent. Take a note from Dr. King and watch the video of the awful racial hating things that were said to him. The spitting in the face and the violence he delt with. Kenya didn’t hit her.
Porsha has got to go!
I think if they are going to fire Porsha for her act in this physical altercation then they should also fire Kenya for her acts of bullying, invading personal/physical space and, in sighting/ prokoing a physical altercation.
First of all, Kenya DESERVED that beat down! I am all for bullies getting a taste of their own medicine. To bad Porsha had to be the doctor to deliver that medicine to her! They should all be allowed back because they’re all crazy! The fact that Cynthia doesn’t admit how aggravating Kenya’s props were proves that she’s a coward. NeNe has allowed the fame to make her believe she’s Oscar worthy. Too bad the real actresses aren’t fighting looking like fools on REALITY TV ya nut! I think she forgot about where she really is. Kandi loves her momma about as much as I love my overbearing, selfish mom too! We can’t help it. That’s what a child is supposed to do for their parent! Phaedra doesn’t need to be with Apollo. She deserves someone with some good sense (even though she is lacking it). Truth is, all of these ladies are pulling in more money than us, but money can’t buy peace, safety, and clearly friendship. So… Cheerio my friend! Lol
Nope wrong. Porsche broke the rules. She did what Kenya wanted her to do. She reacted, what a dummy. She should go. Kenya was only using words. Porsche used violence. Good for Kenya. If anything that awful Phaedra should go, she’s one of the meanest women I’ve ever seen. Scrambled eggs, I woulda been fired with that one, I woulda knocked her block off. Terrible. This is all just a terrible way for women to behave in general. Sad.
Hell no Porsha should not be fired in fact Kenya deserved that beat down, I mean she asks all classy and all but frankly I think everyone sees through all of that she’s a low life,fake ass bitch trying to play it smart. Thank you Porsha I’ve been waiting for this day hopeful she learned a lesson. I must say I’m really disappointed in Andy …what was he thinking allowing Kenya to wave her stop wand in people’s face and the props. He should have stopped her right in the beginning. Who died and made her queen of the show.
I honestly believe that you can not continuously provoke anybody and don’t expect an response. Every human has a breaking point and Porsha was at her wits end with the constant name calling and false allegations from Kenya. Andy do not condone violence, really ? How can you let Kenya bring props such as a bull horn and a ceptor and point it in someone’s face and expect them to reach any differently. Why air the fight if you wasn’t trying to boost ratings. Kenya deserves exactly what she got “the Almighty beat down” from Porsha. Yet when they took a break she again came back on the stage and proceeded to attack Phadrea and her marriage. Kenya is to messy and needs to be off the show.
Porsha should have whooped Kenya’s ass for her and for Phaedra.
Porsha should have beat Kenya’s butt down, for her and Phaedra, since she was charged with assault anyway.
I feel that if Porsha is going to be fired so should Kenya. Kenya likes to as if she is the victim but she gives black women a bad name. She says that we should stick together and not call each other names but she clearly called Porsha a hoe thru the bullhorn. I have been waiting ALL season for Kenya to get her a$$ whipped. She is a s@#! starter. She is jealous and a hater. If they fire Porsha I will NOT be watching RHOA EVER. By Andy admitting that he should have said something or did something, Porsha should NOT be fired. Keya is DISRESPECTFUL, RUDE, and stuck on herself for what? She is a washed up Miss. America and needs to STOP trying to get sympathy from everybody. This is why she has to make up having a man…Opps! Did I say that.
I feel that Cynthia and Nene should work things out, but Nene needs to know that what may not bother her could very well offend someone else. I LOVE ALL the ladies with the exception of Kenya Moore…I want this show to continue..Get rid of Kenya NOT Porsha…
There was comment here that Bravo did not let Teresa of RHONJ when she got physical but I did hear they let Porsha go. Sad, Sad, Sad. Andy Cohen should not have allowed the scepter or the bullhorn. They were provoking not playful (how ridiculous does that sound!), but what the hey. He seems to like Kenya because she creates the controversy. I think Andy Cohen needs to be fired as well as Kenya.
Porsha, behaves like a two year old spoiled child and her comments toward Kenya showed how much class she has. Now she playing the victim role. She needs to look at her life before passing judgement on Kenya. Porsche insinuates her ex. Husband is gay, talk about throwing someone under the bus you vowed you would love forever. Grow up Porsha!!! Stop blaming Kenya for your actions.
Cynthia should leave Nene alone, Nene acts like she wants everyone to kiss her derrière. Phaedra is so jealous of Kenya she can’t control her facial expressions or her husband, she looks crazy. I feel sorry for her. Always commenting on Kenya not having a man.
Better to have no man then the man she is settling for. Cynthia and Kenya carry themselves with grace, they are the most elegant on the show. Porsha needs someone to explain in child terms use your words and not you hands when you want to get your point across and then please wash her mouth out with soap.
Because when you act like a chid, you should be treated like a child.
Tired of Portia playing the victim for sympathy. She has exhausted the divorce and bullying pity parties. Kenya should not have been allowed in the room with her props. Andy should have put a stop to her messiness. As for who remains on RHOA — none of them. Nene has outgrown the show; Phaedra’s facial expressions and cutesy phrases have worn thin; Candy really doesn’t have an interesting story line but is very successful; Cynthia is boring and inconsistent and needs to keep Peter out of women’s faces; Kenya is awful and should have not lasted past her first season. No need to say more about Portia.
kenya should go to. the only thing that kenya needs is some good dick. i would not mind giving her some of mines.
I would rather you get rid of Kenya, she brings nothing to the show buy mess. Besides she is not a housewife. When she becomes one maybe that will settle her down and she can “maybe” come back. In the meantime if Portia is fired I am one who will never watch RHOA again!!