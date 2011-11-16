‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star’s wedding to become TV docu-series

Were you secretly wishing you could have sopped up every moment of Kim and Kroy’s kute wedding (can’t think of an appropriate “K” word for nuptials, sorry)? No? Oh, well, Bravo is betting someone (or a lot of someones) are. Kim Zolciak”s extravagant (read: overpriced and tacky) wedding in a new docu-series titled “Don”t Be Tardy for the Wedding.”

For those of you who missed it on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Kim and Kroy met a year ago, Kim got knocked up and the baby arrived prior to the wedding. All of that was documented on the show, but Bravo is blocking out special time for the all-important nuptials between Zociak and Kroy Biermann, Defensive End for the Atlanta Falcons. The only step left in their happy-ever-after is the wedding of Kim”s dreams. For more information, visit www.BravoTV.com.

“I am so excited to give an up close and personal look at the next chapter in my life.” Kim said “My life has turned into a true Cinderella story and to watch the pieces unfold is going to be great! I can’t wait to share with all of you!”

Each thirty minute episode will follow the adventures of Kim preparing for her wedding on the lucky date of 11/11/11. With less than 2 months to plan, she enlists celebrity event planner Colin Cowie to help design a dream wedding in her brand new multi-million dollar home. The pressure is on as Kim rushes to find a dress, lose remaining baby weight and cosmetically enhance trouble spots (read: Botox). With the date quickly approaching, problems mount — her mother refuses to attend the wedding. Still, Kim is determined to marry Kroy and won”t let anything ruin her perfect day. Not even a fleet of television cameras. Oh, wait, that’s the point of this whole thing.