‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’: Was Kenya right about Porsha’s marriage?

Remember when NeNe Leakes was the Zen goddess of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”? Well, that's over. I realize that, after perching on her high horse for so long, she needs to get back into the mix in an explosive way lest Bravo kick her to the curb where Sheree Whitfield has been sleeping under a cardboard box. We all know what that means — bring on the shade! And I don't mean a sunhat!
NeNe isn't the only one kicking up a fuss this week. Because the season finale is right around the corner, everyone's dragging some rusty old argument out of a box to batter it around for a bit. Remember Porsha's divorce? This week, she's not the one fussing over it — no, that's Peter, Gregg and Kenya. Go figure.
Before we get to that fight (let's not confuse them; there are so, so many), Marlo confesses to Kenya what's really going on between her and NeNe. It turns out that the Bailey Bowl (or Brawl) was just the final, public conflagration between these two former best friends. Before this, NeNe and Cynthia had called Marlo for a conference call-o'- shame, in which NeNe screamed at Marlo (and, I guess Cynthia sat silently and shook her head) for having the temerity to be friends with Kenya. Kenya is shocked! Marlo, however, isn't a fan and she isn't one of NeNe's soldiers — she'll be friends with the unpopular girls, too! So there!
Kenya thinks this is just like high school. Really? Just this week? Funny, I thought this show was always just like high school, just with better shoes.
Anyway, we next learn that Phaedra isn't all that thrilled with Kenya planning a little couples' trip to the Mexican Riviera. Last time Kenya and Apollo combined skimpy bathing suits and tequila, it was not great, after all. Still, when Phaedra floats the idea of taking Dwight instead of Apollo as her plus one, her husband is deeply offended. We don't really see much of this argument, and I'm sure it's not a very long one as Phaedra buckles like an arthritic knee whenever Apollo gives her feedback, but I am so enjoying Phaedra's colorful language. Ace boon coon, “Rentley” driving, Kenya “Whore” Moore — she's just a cornucopia of bon mots, that girl is!
But back to the whole Porsha divorce rehash. For some reason, Peter decides to drop by Kordell's place to get his side of the divorce story, because he needed something to do during the finale. Kordell is happy to help! He tells Peter that Porsha's mom ruined their marriage because she sat on his bed eating pepperoni pizza. Oh, and Porsha told him to file for divorce… so she saw it on Twitter, but she knew it was coming. And she lost her condo because she didn't pay her taxes, so Kordell calls her a knucklehead who isn't going to get all that she thinks she's getting from him.
I will say, none of this sounds inaccurate. Oddly, though, Peter doesn't have the guts to ask Kordell if he's a closeted gay man who married Porsha as a beard. I suspect the reason for this is that Kordell could beat Peter into the ground like something out of a Warner Brothers cartoon with three solid smacks and Cynthia would have to call in a hole borer just to retrieve his body.
But hey, let's not get bogged down in boring conversation. Kenya and Miss Lawrence head to Mexico a day before everyone else, which is absolutely genius as there will be no fighting over who gets what room if Kenya has already unpacked in the one with a private pool and a private beach. Why do none of the other housewives do this? I suspect they will going forward, though.
In the stretch limo from the airport the next day, Peter decides hey, what better way to spoil Porsha's vacation right from the jump than to mention he met with Kordell? Ding, ding, ding! At this point, since Peter is screaming over a bunch of people to throw shade at Porsha, not much comes of it, but at least he now can bring it up at another inopportune time. Yay!
Sidebar — Kenya crows, “Mirror Mirror, on the wall, I'm the shadiest one of all!” in reference to NeNe, and informs us that she intends to kill her frenemy with kindness. That explains why the fighting will probably happen next week, after NeNe has let her defenses down and possibly gotten drunk or something.
I do love that Porsha is the one to notice that Kenya didn't bring her African prince on the trip to Mexico and suggests in a roundabout way that he's probably fictional. I'm waiting for this to come up at some point, as Kenya hasn't even shown pictures of the guy to anyone as far as I know. If you're going to create a fictional boyfriend, at least provide fictional proof!
After Kenya makes a point of announcing that NeNe and Gregg get the nicest room (well, as nice as her room) to make up for her involvement in the last couples' party brouhaha, we discover that Kenya has left bikini shots of herself in every room. Because nothing promotes getting jiggy as much as knowing your husband or boyfriend has just seen a picture of another woman right before he wants to get it on with you, right?
For the big welcome dinner, Kenya puts on a yellow bed sheet and, apparently, gives Miss Lawrence her good clothes.
And guess what the topic du jour is? Porsha's divorce! For some reason, all these months later, everyone is very interested in whether or not Porsha is making a mistake. Gregg asks Porsha if she outran a blessing. Todd asks if she knows the relationship is done in her heart.
Porsha starts talking and, as is usual with Porsha, not a lot of sense is made. She kind of infers that they had financial problems and she had to go back to work, which makes sense to no one, and then Peter just cuts to the chase and tells Porsha what Kordell told him. He repeats the bit about how Kordell loved Porsha, but not all the issues (meaning family members) she brought into the relationship with her. And then, Porsha talks some more.
She says something very, very circular and vague about how Kordell's celebrity was “tainted” and she took it upon herself to rehab his image. Everyone's confuses, so Kenya decides to clarify. “You said, 'I signed on to be your beard,' basically,” Kenya says, spearing the elephant in the middle of the room dead in the throat.
Porsha is upset. How could she say that! She has no reason to sling mud! You know, except for all those other times she basically said Kordell was gay and she was his beard. Kenya thinks Porsha sounds like a broke-down Olivia Pope, and she's not wrong. Porsha keeps trying to explain herself, and she really shouldn't.
Eventually, Kenya shuts down the conversation when Kandi tries to come to Porsha's defense, which only annoys Porsha more. But I think Kenya may have a point that the truth would set Porsha free. Her insistence on talking in circles about the beard issue hasn't cleared up anything, and at this point, Kordell seems a lot more coherent. Saying Kordell's image was “tainted” sounds pretty defamatory, and I have to wonder if any divorce settlement she's struck with him might suddenly blow up after this episode airs. But hey, what happens in Mexico stays in Mexico, right? Right?
Do you think Porsha is lying or telling the truth? What did you think of what Kordell had to stay? And do you think Kenya and NeNe are going to have it out next week?
Porsha is such an air head. She needs to shut the f–k up. Always speaking ill of Kordell, when she was a dam gold digger, not to mention a non factor to the marriage. She brought nothing and want everything. If you thought that you could help his supposedly, tainted image, then you were wrong. Hell, you can’t help your special need image. Go somewhere and sit down. You thought that your looks were going to take control of this marriage and Kordell was going to be mesmerized and let you and your family run over him. Your mother eating all over his house, and the master suite, what a joke and disrespect. He should have gotten rid of you. Yes, Kenya is right on target! Porsha, you want everyone to think that Kordell is gay, and if so, what does that make you? A BEARD!!!! Take your lying ass back to your mother’s house. I don’t believe a word you said.
Porsha just needs to speaking the truth and stop defaming Kordell. Just say what was going on and if you dont want to you don’t have to, but going around in circles and contradicting yourself will make you seem guilty. And Peter needs mind his own f—in business, no one asks about your life. Nene is getting on my nerves, thinking she is better than everyone, get over yourself. Phaedra needs to stop calling Kenya a whore because the true whore is her bank stealing husband Apollo.
I love kenya moore
What show are you people watching? That man treated her like a kid ad maybe she is stupid. Stupid rich!!! Who cares, it is her business and she can say whatever she wants however she wants. Peter is screwing Kordell and that is why he acts like a girl more than half of the time. As far as Twirling retarded Kenya!!! She is miserable and alone. If you agree with anything that comes out that little GIRLS mouth then you are just as miserable and alone as she is. She is playing with fire because people kill over their Spouses. Apollo and her are going to end up on the news and Phaedra is going to be on snapped. Another thing is, who cares about Kordell? Look at what we did see him do!!! Hello??? I guess you women like that sort of thing huh? I would be so proud if my son grew up to be just like him…LOL
NOT!!! Team PORSHA ALL DAY!!!!!
I look at Porsha differently now; after acknowledging she thought the Underground Railroad was an actual railroad built underground. Did she finish high school? I was embarrassed for her.
Amen ,the only people that are halfway decent are Todd and Kandi
the marriage was a ploy to get on the show just like KENYA…any means necessary to get 15 mo’ minutes of fame.
is apollo and phaedra going to jail?
what have u heard?
will there be a replacement? something’w sad about blacks being overly materialistic then end up broke trying to impress ‘po’ strangers who secretly love to see YOU fail and broke like themselves.
I’m VERY tired of Phaedra constantly putting Kenya down for not having a man. As a female attorney, and someone who is allegedly a strong female she should know better than to judge a womans self worth by whether or not she can get a man. You know, good for you Phaedra, you landed yourself a man. One who apparently goes to strip clubs, wants to cheat on you with Kenya, has committed a felony and probably recently committed another. How does that make you better than Kenya?
Did she ever say she was? How would you feel if someone was out to get your man??? Why should she say anything nice. It was nice that she did not knock her teeth out for texting her man. Apollo sucks to but Kenya is jealous clearly of what Phaedra has because she is always lying saying she has one and so desperate to have a baby… Put yourself in other people shoes before you speak!!!
R? Is your name Kenya??? She has no self worth!!! She lost that somewhere between her twirls, lies, and deception. The misdirection and distraction when communicating with others clearly shows that she is not worthy of a honest conversation.
@R I agree with you on the level that Phaedra stooped to by calling Kendra such vile names, she is an attorney can’t she be sued for attaching Kendra’s character like that, Apollo has a thing for Kendra and Phaedra knows it so she calls Kendra these foul names instead of confronting her husband about his feelings for Kendra and Apollo is nothing to brag on as a husband, he is with Phaedra for convenience and a very selfish man not considering his family at all by committing crime that he just got of prison for, what was he thinking in doing such a thing didn’t he know that he was going to get caught, stupid Apollo.
Im soo tired of Phadra always calling Kenya a whore…its her husband that is the WHORE…always in Kenya’s face…typical of woman with cheating men …always mad at the woman …. wont be long now…Apollo is off to jail and Phadra will follow…sad day for the children…I was wondering why Phadra had this interest in Mortuary Science….her license is about to be taken….thanks to her whoring husbands strip club frenzie..
got people paying attention by dropping eight thousand dollars..where did he get it…I’m sick of them always dumping on Kenya….because they’re mad that she is pretty…smh…Bravo needs to show NeNe the door with her mean self…she needs to take that evilness and grow some real hair
Obviously blogger/ Sr. Editor, you don’t keep up with current affairs. There are many pictures of a Kenya and her African love all over the internet. I would tell you who it was who it is but you get paid to do that, so research before you just write stuff.
I wouldn’t say what’s on the Internet is proof of anything at this point.The articles about Kenya and D’banj also suggest she hired him to play her boyfriend. He’s also not a prince. So unless you’re Kenya, maybe shut up.
Haha Phaedra is pathetic chasing around that resort after Kenya and Apollo trying to keep Apollo’s pants on. Get a grip of yourself girl! Either kick the jail bird out or just stop his allowance ….dare say when the cas
h stops he’ll come crawling at least until he gets a new free ride. Also Porsha get over yourself you thought you were going to be a kept woman and it backfired. She wasn’t crying over losing kordell she was crying at the thought of a 9-5pm and actually having to be responsible for herself she needs to grow up get to know herself and read a black history book lol .
@Lainey, Ha Ha Ha about the black history book, Apollo is a liar when he told Kenya that he could sleep with Kenya if he wanted too, HE WANTS TOO and his wife knows it that’s why she is always attacking Kenya’s character, apparently Kenya won’t give him any, HA HA HA, Apollo does what he wants to do and with whom ever he want to do it with, he has no respect for his wife/family or his self, stupid thing spending $8000 in a strip club, he will have plenty of time to think about it when he goes back to prison, did he not think he wasn’t going to get caught, Phaedra sure does make herself look desperate with a loser like Apollo, I believe in second chances but she is a lawyer why waste your life on someone who only thinks of his self.
Kenya needs to mind her business, and go to a dermatologist with that bad ass skin. Where is her ghost of a boyfriend. And peter is just a BITCH. Greg is tired and so is Nene. Poor Cynthia when will you get some balls?
I am fed up with Kenya and her lack of reality or a man. Fed up with Kandi and her boring issues. Fed up with Peter the want to be Pamala. This show is boring. I wish they would focus on the young single women’s life. Like Porsha and her sister. And show more of Cynthia’s sister who keeps it real.
first of all nene started t he whole mess when is she going to own up to it keny getting up just added to it nene shoudl not have bought up the subject again. whey is she even mad at keny and marlo what she did to marlo was crazy why?? she had her crying and peter should have not bough up porsha marriage especially in the crowd i really dont think cynthia is happy with peter time will tell he is so boss he wants every things his way…jamacian mon,,,,,,
I cannot stand Kenya she always in someone’s business at least Porsha had a husband and I’m sure she will find a new man hats is much more better than boneless ex husband of hers.Whatever Porshas is doing its really her own business maybe everyone should let it die so she can move on its not like she’s missing anything anyway. Kenya is worried about the lies everyone else’s is telling what about the ones she is telling. She needs to be put in check and I hope NeNe does it. Its time someone did.
