‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’: Is everyone turning on Lisa?

I understand why Lisa isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. Sometimes she sticks her nose where it isn’t wanted (hey, that’s how you stay on a reality TV show, people). She freezes out anyone she feels has wronged her (sorry, Kyle). But she’s usually the one woman on the show who’s able to step back, arch an eyebrow at the silliness of it all, and say something pithy about it. That counts for a lot given how many of these crazy ladies seem to think their tempests in teapots are real world problems. You didn’t come to my expensive party! The sky is falling, the sky is falling! Is that a poor person? Eww!
But Lisa has stood on the sidelines unscathed for too long, I guess. It’s apparently her turn to be the focus of the other Housewives’ petty complaints and high-pitched screaming. Lucky girl! Sure, Brandi may have a reason to feel manipulated by Lisa, but I’m not sure Brandi is the clueless victim she wants us to believe she is. But if she can paint Lisa as the one pulling her strings, it certainly makes it easier for her to become buddy-buddy with Kyle and Kim. Hey, you guys! I never really disliked you! I was BRAINWASHED!
Kyle and Kim are certainly happy to have Brandi joining them on the anti-Lisa bandwagon, and Yolanda seems to be disenchanted with Lisa, too. I wonder if Lisa ever could have dreamed that some pretty minor offenses — planning a party on the same day as Yolanda’s stepdaughter’s wedding, letting Scheana work any events or parties Brandi planned to attend, asking Kim how she was feeling post rehab, making a joke about Mauricio catting around — would come back to bite her in the ass like this. Lisa, as Yolanda says, is all about Lisa. But which one of these women doesn’t fit that description? It’s not like we’re watching The Real Nuns of New Skete or something.
Anyway, it looks like Lisa’s going to be spending a fair amount of time crying next week, which will probably make Brandi feel guilty and Kyle feel awesome. I think it will probably make most of us feel uncomfortable, like watching a politician cry while admitting to check kiting or sucking prostitute toes. It may be necessary, but you just don’t want to see it.
Maybe Lisa can become fast friends with Carlton, who seems to have lost favor with more than a few of her castmates for last week’s oversized meltdown with Kyle. Even Brandi can’t defend Carlton’s freak out, and Joyce seems to be firmly Team Kyle. Maybe Carlton, Yolanda and Lisa can start their own expat coven, slipping crystals into their bras and taking pole dancing classes. Because hey, ratings!
After all, this week we did get full frontal nudity as Brandi and Kim got spray tans together (besties!) and then there was some shopping (something for everyone!). And hey, we also got further proof that Carlton can actually do witchcraft, which might tap into the “Witches of East End” audience if nothing else. Kyle showed Joyce the creepy words that floated across her screen saver — bigot, travesty, wraith and larva — which suggests to me not that Carlton is sending bad juju her way, but that one of Kyle’s kids is messing with her.
But the big drama this week really had to do with the dumb crown. Kyle, for some unknown reason, asked Brandi to give it to Carlton, as it went with the necklace she’d given her. Carlton refused to accept it, and Lisa asked some seemingly innocuous questions — does that even go with that? Is that a peace offering? — which made Brandi and Kyle FURIOUS. I suspect that if Lisa had stood there, sipping a drink and nodding, they would have found that infuriating, too. Instead of anyone considering that hey, this was not a big deal, and Kyle shouldn’t be angry that Lisa thought she was trying to be NICE to Carlton, it was just another nail in Lisa’s coffin.
Maybe Lisa can just focus on “Vanderpump Rules” (if it comes back). The drama is just as ridiculous, but on that show, she has the advantage of being the boss.
Do you think Kyle and Brandi are being unfair? Do you think Carlton should forgive Kyle? What did you think of the jewelry exchange?
Thought jewlery was rejected? I loved the rejection. Carlton held her ground, and her husband backed her.
I think it is ridiculous that these idiots are going after Lisa, she is the least dramatic of any of them. I think they are all jealous because Lisa is a self made woman and none of these gals could ever hold a candle to her and married rich to try to stay in the it crowds they all want to belong to!
I think Carlton dislikes type of person Kyle is, and Kyle could not accept anyone disliking her. Because she tries so hard that everybody likes her. So she kept pushing at Carlton all season. While at the same time making snide childish remarks. Carlton is sensitive yes, but let her be. That birthday dinner it was Kyle that called Carlton out. And Carlton did freak out. But what Kyle said to her was unforgivable. Her only “excuse” is that she’s an superficial, self-centred, spoiled brat who doesn’t know what she is saying.
As for Lisa and Brandi. I came to belive that Yo keeps long time grudge for Lisa – since she was married to man who adores Lisa, and has daughter that she adores (who adores Lisa too). Understandable grudge. But I dislike sneaky was Yo went to go against Lisa – using Brandi. I do belive she used Brandi’s insicurities with Lisa and Scheana situation to turn her on Lisa. Kyle and Kim too. They will discard Brandi after. Now I believe she really is manipulated.
I feel sorry for Lisa, but she is though cookie with her feet on the ground. She will come on top of this nonsense.
I thought it was b itchy for lisa to act that way. Notice she didnt want to cop to what she said when called out on it. If it was so nice why not own it? I think lisa was being two faced and ass kissing carelton. If I was kyle I wouldnt feel like lisa was my good friend. Not the end of the world but not veey endearing. Guess thats the nature of women no loyalty or honesty. Just back biting and one upping.
I love lisa and cannot stand kyle her drunken sister kim and most of all two faced brandi. It looks like brandi got all she can out of lisa and is moving on. She is not true friend for sure. I love Lisa only classy lady on the show.
Brandi is a user! She got what she needed out of Lisa…..credibility! Kyle and her sister (both out of demand actresses) apparently needto feel important and get Brandi to do their dirty work. Yolanda is jealous of Lisa and is the one controlling Brandi’s strings because Brandi cannot think for herself. Carlton has integrity and loyalty and I admire a woman with strong convictions! I hope Carlton and Lisa rise above the witch hunt of the Richards Sisters and their little puppets!
@ jucie ? No most women are not like that. I have been asked all kinds of things about my religion. I don’t become a Bi&$@ about it. Carlton is not wiccan she is a poser. She wants to be far more important than she is. Real wiccan don’t tell anybody I can put a curse on you then proceeded to tell that same person ” wait till you get home and see what happens.” She is the reason real wiccan’s get such a bad rap. SHUT UP CARLTON!
Carlton is the biggest idiot and the worst housewife Ever!! I find her scary and ridiculous and I don’t even like looking at her! Lisa was always my favorite but she has been starting many riots and goes home never taking responsibility for starting trouble. Kyle is right about everything this season…. She usually acts classy!! I have a love hate relationship with Brandy, she is kind of a low life who acts trashy and disgusting but I pity her! Joyce is the smartest housewife on the show.. Classy bright and beautiful! Kim is just biting! Sorry Kim! I really enjoy watching Yolanda. I love how much she loves her husband and kids but she can be a little high school at times!
I’m starting to see how some of the cast members stay relevant to the show…they create drama!! This whole thing against Lisa is merely a tactic of Brandi, Kyle , Kim, & Joyce to draw attention to them & away from Lisa by desperately trying to take away any thunder Lisa might have had at this point. It’s really sad to see just how ridiculous & obvious they are.
I can’t stand that Joyce, solo full of herself and her own (non) self importance, the sooner they dump her off the show, the better.
Jackhole: If Carlton felt that way she never should have accepted the necklace to begin with. Since she did Kyle assumed she would appreciate the crown that went with him. Big snub and EGO.