‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ recap: Adrienne spoils Lisa’s party

It’s the big finale of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and that also means the big finale for Adrienne Maloof. As we know, not only is she not returning next season, she didn’t even bother to go to the show reunion. I guess that means that the reunion will be like what most of this season has already been — lots of people fighting on her behalf, talking behind her back, and generally making her the center of attention even though she isn’t there. I can’t say I’m sorry to see Adrienne go. I’m just hoping that means everyone can stop yapping about her.
Speaking of yapping, last week Faye managed to insert herself into a conversation between Yolanda, Marisa and Brandi that had absolutely nothing to do with her, then turn it into yet ANOTHER opportunity to defend Adrienne’s honor, then take nasty swipes at Brandi’s character. If I were Lisa, I’d go over to Kyle, pinch her arm really hard, and ask her where she gets off bringing Faye to my vow renewal. As we know, Lisa is besties with Brandi, so the only thing worse would be Kyle dragging over, say, a pit bull with designs on Giggy’s bare, boney butt.
Finally, Brandi manages to extricate herself from the ridiculous conversation with Faye, then her friend Jennifer brings Marisa back over so that she, Brandi and Yolanda can actually finish the conversation Faye managed to turn into a Brandi hatepalooza. Brandi asks Marisa who at Adrienne’s party said that she’d have sex with married men. Oh, that would be Faye. You know, Brandi, the one who attacks you for gossiping behind Adrienne’s back? And says that makes you low class? Yeah, her.
Being a hypocrite, Faye decides to tell Lisa what’s on her mind. At Lisa’s house. Knowing that Lisa is Brandi’s best friend. And what does Faye say? That Brandi is Lisa’s puppet, of course. Lisa, who has an impressive ability to stand up for herself without ever raising her voice, tells Faye that she’s insulted.
And then, shockingly, Faye… backpedals. Sort of. I mean, she doesn’t apologize. I think she could run over a bunch of kids in the middle of a crosswalk and she’d somehow make it about the fluorescent strips on their backpacks ruining her vision. No, she informs Lisa that she’d never insult her. Quelle horreur! Lisa informs her, again, that she’s insulted. Just because Faye says she shouldn’t be doesn’t mean she isn’t, duh.
Sensing blood in the water, Brandi, Marisa, Yolanda and Jennifer tiptoe over to see if Lisa can take down the blonde, Botoxe predator in their midst. I would love to see Yolanda and Lisa become lawyers or maybe glamorous Marvel superheroes, because they calmly tear into Faye without breaking a sweat. Yolanda informs Faye that, even though she condemns Lisa for recruiting Brandi to fight her battles, she seems to do the same thing on Kyle’s behalf. Zing! Faye denies and denies, but eventually the pressure gets to her.
“This is super boring,” she says, sounding like a pouty teenager. Brandi suggests she leave. Faye isn’t leaving! No, she wants to stick around and make sure EVERYONE is miserable, including her host. Because she’s a classy lady!
Meanwhile, Kyle and Kim have tiptoed to the sidelines of the fight, hoping to casually observe and possibly eat popcorn if it’s really good. Lisa decides it’s a prime time to see if Kyle, who so badly wants to “save” their friendship, is willing to back her up against Faye. Again, she informs Madame Crazypants that she’s insulted her, and in her own home. Kyle says… nothing helpful.
Kyle blandly suggests that Faye and Brandi have never gotten along very well, as if this explains something. It doesn’t, of course. Brandi hardly knows Faye, and Faye has been gunning for her from the get-go. You know, on Adrienne’s behalf. Not that she’s Adrienne’s puppet. Or Kyle’s. She just fights on behalf of good people! Who can write her good checks to nail turtle shells to their walls!
Faye stomps out of the clutch of women, trying to pretend she isn’t leaving with her tail tucked between her legs. Meanwhile Kyle, who wants to stay neutral but loves the sound of her own voice too much to shut up, starts blabbing on and on about how Faye is just defending Adrienne. This upsets Kim, who feels Kyle is dismissing the fact that Brandi attacked her first. This is really just an argument about Kim still being mad at Kyle for calling her a drunk on national TV, but if it makes her feel better to complain about her pain not being as memorable as Adrienne’s, fine.
Kyle and Kim argue and argue and I can’t help but wonder where Faye is. Doesn’t she want to get involved? Maybe she can call Kim a drunk, too! I wonder if she’s found someone else to pick on. Maybe she’s flicking grapes at Giggy.
Elsewhere, Taylor asks her friend Linda if it’s okay for her to be friends with Yolanda, given that Linda had an acrimonious divorce from Yolanda’s current husband. Linda looks at Taylor like she’s stupid and says of course it’s okay. I think someone should tell Taylor not to worry about it, as she’s probably getting canned from the show and will soon be living in Bakersfield and working at a Denny’s.
Pandora and Jason are having their one-year anniversary, but don’t want to steal any of the spotlight from Lisa and Ken. Well, no, of course not. Faye’s got that covered.
Then, the big moment we’ve all been waiting for… Adrienne arrives! Kyle is immediately weepy just upon seeing her beloved Adrienne. Seriously, you’d think the Pope had shown up gasping his last breath or something. Kyle and Kim lead a weeping Adrienne to the sofa as if she’s a stabbing victim. She’s been served with papers just that evening, and she just can’t face being away from her children. “They’re her life!” she wails to a bunch of women who are not, in fact, her children.
Lisa and Ken are a bit put out, seeing that Adrienne walks into the party, ignores them, never apologizes for being late, and kind of ruins what is, yes, a VOW RENEWAL. It’s like walking into a strip club and handing out grade school yearbook photos or something.
Meanwhile, Adrienne is offended that Lisa and Ken don’t rush over to offer their sympathies. Because they’re all so close, after all, after Adrienne accused Lisa of selling stories to the tabloids.
Of course, the party continues on, and guess what everyone’s talking about? Adrienne! Yolanda thinks the girls would have rallied around Adrienne if she’d let them, but Marisa thinks she just doesn’t like conflict. “If you don’t like fighting you don’t instigate fights,” Yolanda points out. I love Yolanda. Marisa, on the other hand, agrees with anything anyone says, always. I’ve seen more spine in mitochondria.
Yolanda also wonders if it’s a little weird of Adrienne to show up after three months’ absence at a party the day she’s been served. “The day you separate from your husband is a good day to stay home,” she says in yet another display of logic and common sense. Really, Yolanda may be crazy in her own special way, but her ability to just cut through the crap of the other women is just lovely.
After a while, Brandi finds Lisa in her closet. Which is bigger than most apartments, so it’s not as bad as it sounds. Lisa is feeling down. She just doesn’t feel great about renewing her vows now that Faye and Adrienne have crapped all over her party. Brandi tells Lisa she’d better do it, or she will. “You have to think about our boyfriend. Ken is gonna die soon!” Lisa laughs. Only Brandi could tell her she’s going to be widowed before she knows it and get a giggle out of Lisa.
Finally, Father Greg takes the stage. He invites Lisa and Ken to join him. Ken brings Giggy, because that dog cannot be left unattended for a single minute ever. Ken says that what he said at their previous nuptials still stands. “I will obey you. Again.” He also makes a point that I’m guessing will go right over the heads of the assembled housewives, especially Kyle. “You are the most honest, loyal and reliable person I know.” Hint, hint, backstabbers!
Next (after the exchange of Giggy, who is cuddlier than a ring, I guess), Lisa gets all weepy. When they married, she had all kinds of hopes and dreams. “You have managed to fulfill most of those hopes and dreams. So you can go now,” she jokes. Their vows are renewed, they do a shout-out to Brandi, and it’s all very sweet.
And then I notice Faye, right up front. Seriously? Why didn’t she leave before the vows? I guess that would have given Brandi a win, and God knows that can’t happen. I hope Brandi didn’t want to stay and flirt with the caterers, or they’d have to stick Faye in a dumpster to wheel her out.
At the end of the episode, we get updates. These might have made more impact in the days before TMZ, but whatever.
Lisa’s on “Dancing with the Stars.” We knew that. We also know she won’t press up against her partner, so I think Ken has nothing to worry about.
Kyle’s store is thriving… down the street from Lisa’s restaurant. They can meet for lunch! Not!
Yolanda has Lyme disease. It did not come from her lemon trees.
Adrienne and Paul have moved on. He’s dating a 27-year-old former Miss Nevada, and she’s dating Rod Stewart’s 32-year-old son. Apparently they got “I need to be close to my children” confused with “I need to be close to dates who could be my child.” Totally understandable.
Taylor is dating her not-quite-divorced attorney friend. She knows how to pick ’em!
Brandi had a big 40th birthday party at Sur. She’s presumably continuing to have lots of sex.
Kim and Kyle were on a diving show. They bonded more than they ever have. Well, at least there was some upside to that belly flop of a Fox special.
So, that’s it. Except for the reunion shows, which will go on and on long past the point of being productive. There will be lots of fighting, but no Adrienne. But why should they be any different than the rest of the season?
Are you going to miss Adrienne? Do you think Faye needs to shut up and go away? Do you think Kyle should have stood up for Lisa?
who knows the truth of all the bull, however, Faye. was out of control and I wish the girls could stop acting and just tell her to go somewhere. She irks me and Kyle irks me in that she isnt a good friend. A good friend would have told Faye she is making herself look bad. I can understand her backing up a friend – when she’s behind a friend.
Good point — Kyle may be able to fight her own battles, but she should also tell her friends when they need to stop fighting on her behalf.
Yolanda is an under cover bitch! She acts nice but she is not.
OMG – I cannot believe what Adrienne said about Lisa not coming over to her when she showed up late to Lisa and Ken’s party! The time for “guest greeting” was officially over. Adrienne should have approached Lisa and Ken upon arrival and apologized for being late…..instead, she gathered her cronies for a “feel sorry for me” gathering. She was always mean to Paul (on TV anyway), so what the heck?
All of these women have been rude to each other, at one time or another but….
Get Faye off the show !!! good grief, she is such a low life and needs to go back to her end of town.
Brandi needs to know when to shut up and show her good side more often.
Kyle needs to learn what being loyal to friends really means and understand it is possible to have more than one close friend. It is obvious she resents the friendship between Lisa and Brandi. When is she going to realize Lisa has a mother instinct to all her friends, yet they accuse her of being a phony?
Kim needs to continue healing, but stop blaming everyone for the reactions they had when she was under the influence.
Camille, quite frankly, has gone back to being a witch. Too bad, I really began to like her.
The people I personally respect are Lisa, Kyle and Yolanda. The show revolves around Lisa and Kyle, but Yolanda has added a fresh perspective I appreciate.
I had really started to like Camille, too. Such a shame.
Kyle needs to get off the show. She is a nightmare and no one really cares about Faye. She a wanna bee. Yolanda Brandi and Lisa make the show. Why didn t anyone say any thing about Camelle. Kyle and Faye pulled the same thing on her last year, now she is egg Faye on.
Just love Brandi, Yolanda, and Lisa.
:)
Adrienne and Faye are so fake and complete bitches!
Anyone notice it’s DAYTIME on the balcony behind Lisa and Brandi when the later convinces her to go through with saying her vows again? Reshoots! Sad.
Don’t like Adrienne since the end of season 2, so l won’t miss her at all.faye is just a dried up porn star, who really isn’t a friend to anyone, she just uses people to fulfil her own needs. Kyle needs a wake up call, she’s not that great, nor pretty and a thick head of hair doesn’t disguise an awful figure.
It just occurred to me at this very moment that I think Kyle’s entire M.O. is a result of her expectation that she would be this series’ lead Housewife, and her bitterness that it hasn’t happened. I think she genuinely saw herself as BH’s Bethanny, Nene, heck –even Kim Zolciak — but instead Lisa is queen bee with Brandi following closely after in terms of the success of their external promotional opportunities, spin-offs, etc. On top of that, the viewers have grown to hate her after seeing her true colors, and the acolytes she’s tried to force on us to build her brand (Faye, Marisa) are crashing and burning. I think it’s time for her to admit that the experiment has failed and just go back to being her husband’s biggest schill.
If Faye was so determined to support her friend Adrienne, where was Faye when Adrienne turned up late to the party?
If I have to look at Faye one more episode I may have to stop watching the show. I cant stand that woman and why anyone puts up with her or invites her anywher is beyond me!
Heck No, yes & yes!!
I am so excited not having to see Adrienne’s ugly soul anymore. Faye makes me want to vomit! What a spineless soul! Her face is a fake as her personality!
Lisa is torn between her Narcissistic girlfriends and her real friends. That’s a total shame for she is kinda cool. I know how it feels when your friends don’t have your back, it’s very hurtful! Lisa moved on to Brandi & Yolanda who seem to be more caring & not as superficial. Whew, I feel better now! lol