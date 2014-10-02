‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star Teresa Giudice sentenced to 15 months

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice will soon have to adjust to reality behind bars.

The reality TV star was sentenced to 15 months in a federal prison this afternoon for taking part in multiple cases of fraud, according to NJ.com.

Her husband, Joe Giudice, was given 41 months for the crime.

The couple have four daughters, and U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas ordered Teresa Giudice to complete her term before her husband, allowing one parent to be with the children while the other is incarcerated.

After her sentence is completed, Giudice will be on probation for two years and will have to pay a fine of $8,000.

Previous stars of Bravo's “Real Housewives” franchise have had trouble with the law — including a brawl between “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore — but this is the first time a current cast member has received a long-term jail sentence

“I”m so scared. I”m blessed, but today I am also humbled. I fully take responsibility for my actions,” Giudice said at the New Jersey courthouse. “This is not how I was raised. I am more sorry than anyone will ever know.”

Giudice has until january 5 to surrender to the court for her prison term. Bravo has yet to respond to the verdict, and it's currently unknown if the couple will appear in the remaining episodes of “New Jersey's” sixth season or any further seasons.

