‘Real Housewives of New York’: Is Heather ghetto or great?

After this week's episode of “The Real Housewives of New York City,” I'm still not sure I entirely understand Sonja's “caburlesque” concept, except that it involves wearing deeply unflattering lingerie, yakking mindlessly, and possibly boring the snot out of friends who have (apparently) paid for tickets in order to see the narcissistic mess you've created on stage. Still, it gave the ladies something to do in the Hamptons, so kudos, Sonja!
I hate to admit that I was probably thinking a lot of the things Amanda was saying during the performance, though really, she may have wanted to save them for a time when she wasn't drinking Sonja's “cheap” liquor. Oh, who's Amanda? Who knows! She's a friend of Aviva's and is, apparently, an image consultant. As Kristen politely points out, she doesn't look like an image consultant, unless the image one wants to project is, shall we say, a bit plastic. When Aviva tries to flirt with Harry, she either isn't all that interested or has Botoxed her forehead so extensively she can no longer move it. A come-hither glance is pretty hard to summon when your face is frozen. Actually, what am I saying. Amanda's perfect for this show!
While it seems that everyone is having fun in the sun in the Hamptons (A surfing lesson! A barbeque at LuAnn's! Dinners and parties and shopping, oh my!), the reality is that the women packed their old, New York resentments in with their bikinis so that it was about as more of a working vacation than anything else. This is what, week three of Carole and Aviva's bitter battle over who's the real writer? Time to turn the page, ladies.
Carole does try to do her level best to avoid Aviva at every turn, and Heather is more than happy to help. Sonja sneakily has Carole and Aviva sit together at her show? Not on Heather's watch! Carole wants to slip away to a dark corner, far from Aviva? Heather will hold her hand (and if not Heather, her trainer). It's all going pretty well until LuAnn's shindig.
Carole does take a moment to apologize to LuAnn for hurting her feelings in the past, which Aviva suspects is just strategy (eh, she might have a point), but ultimately these women can't have too many happy moments occur in an evening without stirring the pot. Sonja manages to get Aviva all fired up about Carole's lack of support, and in the retelling by Aviva it sounds like Carole might be a WWE member or a part of Tony Soprano's crew. She slapped Aviva! She called her a bad mother and ugly and stupid and stuff! She ripped off Aviva's leg and beat her with it! That Carole is a monster!
As Aviva is getting all fired up (and after she admits she “wrote” her book “with a lot of help,” so yeah, she had a ghostwriter), Carole and Heather join the fun. Carole is no shrinking violet, but man, Heather is nothing if not fierce when it comes to defending a friend. The volume gets so loud, not only can we not hear a word that's being said (Aviva and Heather effectively drown one another out) but LuAnn loses all control of the party. She can't even get anyone interested in dessert, which you know none of these women eat, but they might want to look at it at least.
Amanda, who has a truly distorted view of her own importance, decides to try to shut Heather down in a semi-drunken way, which Heather does not appreciate. Amanda stomps out of the room, threatening to “deck” Heather. That's simply not done by sane people, as I think Heather would love to get into a fistfight as long as she could claim self-defense. Maybe even if she couldn't. Look, Heather is tough. She used to hang with rappers, people! Next week, expect blood. Or punching. Or hair pulling. It could be exciting!
Do you think Heather and Amanda should have gotten involved? What did you think of Sonja's caburlesque? Do you think Aviva and Carole need to let it go?
The “Housewives” are my guilty pleasure. I don’t think I can watch New York anymore. While New Jersey, Beverly Hills, et.al are characters, Aviva is too much of a lunatic, Sonja is so ridiculous, that I think I’ll skip New York this season. If you can imagine, I really miss Ramona!
I have to say… Heather is awesome! I guess the new girl better learn not to write checks her ass can’t cash! The best part of heather calling aviva a “motherf*****” was seeing Josh in the background cracking up lol. Heelarious!
For an English major, Aviva can’t speak English. She said, me and Ramona made up. Me and princess Carol. Really?
I know! That floored me — yeah, she’s a writer. Snort.
Heather is great, and honest!
And she’s a GREAT friend. Could not have a better defender in your corner.
Heather is G R E A T !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Her integrity is unparalleled by anyone one the show except Carole. Love em
Heather is amazing! Tells it exactly like it is.
Carole is SOOO insecure. Last season, she had to put down the Countess at every turn, because LuAnn is more fabulous. Now, she has to put down Aviva at every turn, just because she can’t stand it that another housewife wrote a book. She’s just awful, and so is Heather for defending her.
Thank Goodness, someone I can relate to! While I think Aviva’s behavior was horrible, I dont think much of Carole’s behavior either.She may be a great writer, I dont know- havent read her stuff, nor after watching her do I have any desire to. Ditto for Aviva. But Carole HAS been on the attack before too. And this stuff about someone wearing a cape, or a popular style of glsses is copying her is just laughable! Really now, Who wants to look like Carole? Funny, she is very insecure, but at the same time she thinks WAY too highly of herself. Im not one to focus on physical attributes, but in this case becauseof the way Carole is behaving, I’m going to say that I think, (JMO) that Carole is very unattractive, and her tag line is appalling! “If you are going to talk behind my back, at least check out my great ass!!?” Wow, who told her that? She’s a skeleton and has no “ass” at all. Now to really get started…Heather. Im absolutely disgusted with Heather- probably more than Aviva & Carole combined. #1- Oh my, what a good friend!? “Yes, Yes, Kristen, I have your back. I’ll be there for you, don’t worry.” Then she takes off like lightening just to make sure she impresses everyone how she can hang with the guys, and how athletic she is. That was so wrong, and UNIMPRESSIVE! This “Holla” business with Heather is so ridiculous! I dont care if she hung out with rappers. She is not a rapper, nor a teenage girl. She looks and sounds so silly saying this, and trying to act like a big bad ass. I bet one or two of the other NY ladies could deck her- only they have more class- at least in terms of beating other people up. She is so unauthentic! Finally- Heather, for crying out loud, Carole is a big girl and doesnt need you babysitting her! Mind your own business & quit stirring things up and making it worse. YOU are the one who continues to fuel this fire. Back off & grow up. You are a real embarressment to watch this season. Liked you so much better before.
Yes, totally agree. Some pretty insecure old bags this year!
ANNA, Sonja said Carole had a great ass last season when they were on vacation.
Heather is great, you want honesty, she’ll give you honesty. Plus she’s going through so much with her son and doesn’t whine about it every chance. I like her alot.Write a comment…
I csn not bring myself to watch this show this year, I have been a fan of the Housewives since the beginning but there behavior is ridiculous and embarrassing they all need to get a life and perhaps realize how fortunate they are and stop beating each other up.
I cant watch these women any longer. Their petty arguments really reflects poorly on them, Sonja is really the only fun one of the bunch. I am sick of arguing, backstabbing, gossip oh did I mention the botox, fake tans and hair.
I would rather watch paint dry than spend another second of my life wasted on these lame housewives.
Out of all the Housewives Franchise, Heather is by far my favorite. She is awesome to the 25th power!
Heather is someone who will not take crap from any of them. She is a strong honest woman. Aviva is so off her rocker she can’t even lie good! Keep up the good work Heather. Maybe Aviva can learn something from you. Aviva has her other stooges Ramona and Sonja. Maybe the three can do the Curly shuffle right off the show!
I find that the Real Housewives of the OC are much more entertaining than any other “real housewives” – including the NY ones! Why do the NY housewives all talk at once all the time? It’s so stressful!
Ghetto
Heather’s behavior is consistantly rude, classless, self-centered, controlling, and petty toward the other women. She seems to be overcompensating for deep insecurities. I am just happy that I don’ have “friends” like that.