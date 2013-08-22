‘Reality Bites’ TV series in the works with Ben Stiller

“Reality Bites” is getting the TV treatment.

A single-camera comedy series based on the cult 1994 Gen-X film is in the works at NBC, with original star and director Ben Stiller on board to executive-produce, according to Deadline. Helen Childress, who penned the original movie, will write the pilot for the show, which will once again center on recent college grad Lelaina Pierce (played in the film by Winona Ryder) and her group of “slacker” friends as they struggle to find their way in early-’90s Houston – a process that will partially be chronicled through the lens of Leilana’s video camera.

Also starring Ethan Hawke, Janeane Garofalo and Steve Zahn, “Reality Bites” received generally positive reviews on release and grossed more than $30 million at the box office. It is now considered one of the defining “Gen X” films of the 1990s.

