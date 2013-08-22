‘Reality Bites’ TV series in the works with Ben Stiller

08.22.13 5 years ago 4 Comments

“Reality Bites” is getting the TV treatment.

A single-camera comedy series based on the cult 1994 Gen-X film is in the works at NBC, with original star and director Ben Stiller on board to executive-produce, according to Deadline. Helen Childress, who penned the original movie, will write the pilot for the show, which will once again center on recent college grad Lelaina Pierce (played in the film by Winona Ryder) and her group of “slacker” friends as they struggle to find their way in early-’90s Houston – a process that will partially be chronicled through the lens of Leilana’s video camera.

Also starring Ethan Hawke, Janeane Garofalo and Steve Zahn, “Reality Bites” received generally positive reviews on release and grossed more than $30 million at the box office. It is now considered one of the defining “Gen X” films of the 1990s.

Are you interested in seeing a “Reality Bites” TV series? Let us know by voting in the poll below.

Around The Web

TAGSBEN STILLERNBCReality BitesReality Bites TV series

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP