Reality TV Roundup: ‘Housewives’ battle, a ‘Survivor’ kvetches and more

Welcome to Reality TV Roundup — a quick look at some of the reality TV-centric stories that have recently popped up across the fine, old Interwebs. Click away, my couch potato friends. But before you do…? ?
SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! One more time: SPOILER ALERT. If you watch any competition shows, the latest elimination for each show is probably revealed in the text below. The hope is that, if you missed this week’s program and would rather clear out your DVR than watch the episode, you can get a quick hit here. But don’t come crying to me if you find out something you didn’t want to know. You’ve been warned. Also note: lots of non-competition reality info lurks below, too.
NON-COMPETITION REALITY TV SHOWS
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY
If you thought the first part of the season reunion was ugly, you clearly haven’t watched the second part, which redefined ugly.
COMPETITION REALITY SHOWS
ALL-STAR CELEBRITY APPRENTICE
Your favorites are back! And also, Gary Busey. Plus a bunch of other C-list stars. Maybe favorites is overstating it, really.
DANCING WITH THE STARS
There’s a tough double elimination, but somehow really untalented dancer Bristol Palin stays alive. Go figure.
Melissa Rycroft talks to HitFix about why she hates Tuesdays. Because people go home. Mystery solved!
The celebrities get complete creative control! To recreate old dances! At least they get to choose what color they want to wear, I guess.
PROJECT RUNWAY
It’s down to the final four, and Melissa, Dmitry, Christopher and Fabio show off their three best looks. Or, in this case, some subpar crap so they could hoard their really good stuff for Fashion Week.
SURVIVOR
Russell Swan talks to HitFix about how he dealt with getting kicked off the show. First step? He didn’t.
It’s a recap of the show in which Russell Swan goes home. You read the spoiler alert at the top, right?
THE AMAZING RACE
Amy and Daniel talk to HitFix about the show and traveling and stuff.
THE X FACTOR
Justin Bieber! Justin Bieber! Justin Bieber! AAAAAH!
It’s boot camp #3, and Justin Bieber teaches old folks about the business. Because that’s his demographic. Not.
THE VOICE
It’s the second night of battles. Which are not violent, mostly.
Also, the first night of battles.
MISC.
If you haven’t watched Christopher Walken read dialogue from “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,” you haven’t lived.
So, Big Bird does not want to be drawn into the whole political brouhaha, and who can blame him? He’s a bird, people!
Courtney of “The Bachelor” thinks she and Ben would still be together if they’d shacked up. Yes, that would be the difference. Being an evil witch on national television was never a factor.
Stevie Nicks feels really bad about getting into the whole Nicki Minaj/Mariah Carey feud. That’ll learn her.
