Reality TV Roundup: ‘Survivor’ tribe fractures, a ‘Real’ housewife goes nuts and ‘X Factor’ dissolves in tears

Welcome to Reality TV Roundup — a quick look at some of the reality TV-centric stories that have recently popped up across the fine, old Interwebs. Click away, my couch potato friends. But before you do…

SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! One more time: SPOILER ALERT. If you watch “The X Factor,” “Survivor,” “Top Chef,” “Project Accessory” or “America’s Next Top Model,” the latest elimination for each show is revealed in the text below. The hope is that, if you missed this week’s program and would rather clear out your DVR than watch the episode, you can get a quick hit here. But don’t come crying to me if you find out something you didn’t want to know. You’ve been warned. Also note: lots of non-competition reality info lurks below, too.

COMPETITION REALITY SHOWS

SURVIVOR

Edna is sent to Redemption Island, and it’s the end of Upolu tribe unity.

Cochran tells HitFix he wasn’t bullied. Condescended to, yes, but not bullied.

Jeff Probst marries a Russell. No, not that Russell.

THE AMAZING RACE

The snowboarders’ luck runs out, and they are eliminated.

Part of the first parent-child team on the show has died. She would have celebrated her 35th wedding anniversary next month, too.

Andy and Tommy put a happy face on being ousted during this HitFix interview.

THE X FACTOR

Another hellish elimination, and Rachel is sent home, sobbing.

A look at the top five performances — and who should have been sent home (not Rachel).

Rachel doesn’t blame Nicole for her elimination, but everyone else does.

Steve Jones is only a weird/bad announcer because of his earpiece. No, really.

THE BACHELOR

We get the list of lovely ladies who will attempt to hook up with Ben.

The show’s producers sue Reality Steve for leaking information. Those damn bloggers!





TOP CHEF

How hard is it to cook a steak? Pretty hard, and Whitney is told to pack her knives and go.

PROJECT ACCESSORY

Kenneth Cole foolishly agrees to sell the winner’s design as part of his Holiday 2011 collection, while Aidan’s ugly clutch, ring and cuff get him sent packing.

AMERICA’S NEXT TOP MODEL

There’s a mystery surrounding Angeala, and Lisa walks away with the title of America’s Next Top Model.

Lisa says she’s gotten therapy, and talks about winning. She’s happy about it, FYI.

The mystery surrounding Angeala may be that she won — and was then disqualified for yakking about it.

NON-COMPETITION REALITY TV SHOWS

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS

Taylor goes bat crap crazy and Camille’s wacko friend Dedra doesn’t help matters at poor Brandi’s pathetic Malibu beach party.

Is anyone going to read Taylor’s sad sack memoir? There seems to be a consensus among commenters…

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA

NeNe may or may not have cheated on her husband with Charles. Her behavior at Cynthia and Peter’s wine bar does nothing to dispel suspicion.

MISC.

Well, it looks like they won’t have to change the title of “19 Kids and Counting” after all. Michelle Duggar suffered a miscarriage.

Have you been watching “La La’s Full Court Life”? Someone has, because VH1 renewed it.

The “Mythbusters” fired a cannonball through a house. The stars feel really bad about it.

Lowe’s pulls advertising from “All-American Muslim” because the Florida Family Association whined about something.

Another sign the end of the world is nigh: E! has four more Kardashians-centric TV shows planned.

Conservative Republicans like reality TV more than liberals do.