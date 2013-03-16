Reality TV Roundup: The latest on ‘Amazing Race,’ ‘Project Runway’ and more

Welcome to Reality TV Roundup — a quick look at some of the reality TV-centric stories that have recently popped up across the fine, old Interwebs. Click away, my couch potato friends. But before you do…
SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! One more time: SPOILER ALERT. If you watch any competition shows, the latest elimination for each show is probably revealed in the text below. The hope is that, if you missed this week’s program and would rather clear out your DVR than watch the episode, you can get a quick hit here. But don’t come crying to me if you find out something you didn’t want to know. You’ve been warned. Also note: lots of non-competition reality info lurks below, too.
COMPETITION REALITY SHOWS
AMERICAN IDOL
It’s the first vote to start picking off the top ten, and it’s a SHOCKER! Really. Read about it.
Meet the top 10 in this photo gallery! With interviews! Whoot! i
Hey, ladies! Ryan Seacrest is single again!
PROJECT RUNWAY
SURVIVOR
Brandon Hantz may be mentally unstable. And he’s gone. So, that happened.
Laura talks to HitFix about her early exit and overcoming (or not really overcoming) her physical weakness.
The finale will air from Los Angeles, not New York. Alrighty then.
THE AMAZING RACE
John and Jessica talk to HitFix about their time on the show, and why the hell they didn’t use the express pass.
THE BACHELOR
Did Sean make the right decision in proposing to Catherine? Is proposing to anyone on this show ever the right decision? Heck, is going on this show ever the right decision? So many questions.
NON-COMPETITION REALITY TV SHOWS
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA
Is Porsha controlled by Kordell? NeNe sure thinks so.
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS
Kyle confronts Kim about her behavior in Paris. And she opens a store.
MISC.
Watch Snooki and JWOWW do breast milk shots. Yeah, gross.
Listen to Melinda and me wonder what’s going to happen to the recasting of “RHoBH” and discuss other stuff.
