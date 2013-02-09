Reality TV Roundup: The latest on ‘American Idol,’ ‘Project Runway’ and more

Welcome to Reality TV Roundup — a quick look at some of the reality TV-centric stories that have recently popped up across the fine, old Interwebs. Click away, my couch potato friends. But before you do…

SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! One more time: SPOILER ALERT. If you watch any competition shows, the latest elimination for each show is probably revealed in the text below. The hope is that, if you missed this week’s program and would rather clear out your DVR than watch the episode, you can get a quick hit here. But don’t come crying to me if you find out something you didn’t want to know. You’ve been warned. Also note: lots of non-competition reality info lurks below, too.

COMPETITION REALITY SHOWS

AMERICAN IDOL

More of the men are culled during Hollywood Week. You know, “American Idol” would be so much more interesting if there was a “Hunger Games” twist to it.

Men get the boot in an episode of “American Idol” HitFix’s Dan Fienberg swears is wretched. So, just delete it from your DVR and read about it here.

THE BACHELOR

On the second half of the not-very-special two-part episode of “The Bachelor,” Sean kicks a girl to the curb for not risking hypothermia, one girl fakes hypothermia to get one-on-one time with him, and basically, it’s very cold in Canada.

On the first half of a not-very-special two-part episode of “The Bachelor,” everyone hates Tierra. The end.

One-armed Sarah has no regrets, and she thinks Tierra and Sean are not a love match. Duh.

DANCING WITH THE STARS

Val and Kelly are allegedly in love. KNEW IT!

PROJECT RUNWAY

The indentured servants designers on the show must work in teams to make a dress for Heidi Klum to wear. Don’t you wish getting a free, custom-made special event gown was one of your job perks?

TOP CHEF

The chefs cook up seafood in Alaska and hide from bears. Sort of. Although running from bears would have given this episode an interesting twist.

Want to try out for season 11 of “Top Chef”? Check out locations here.

THE VOICE

Adam Levine is revoking his ban on celebrity fragrances. Why? Because he’s releasing his own celebrity fragrance, silly!

NON-COMPETITION REALITY TV SHOWS

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS

Everyone picks on Brandi and Kim gets a nose job. Oh, and Yolanda is so over these bitches it’s not funny.

MISC.

Watch a clip from “A Very Boo Christmas” of the Honey Boo Boo clan. If you dare.

“Toddlers & Tiaras” and “Cheer Perfection” get renewed, plus a “T&T” clip. Whoot.

That hobbit guy from ‘The Lord of the Rings’ who isn’t Elijah Wood talks about his new reality show.

A “Teen Mom 2” husband is on suicide watch. Possibly because he realized he’s on “Teen Mom 2”

Kim Kardashian tells her family they’re not as important as Kanye West. And?