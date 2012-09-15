Reality TV Roundup: The latest on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ and other shows

Fox

SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! One more time: SPOILER ALERT. If you watch any competition shows, the latest elimination for each show is probably revealed in the text below. The hope is that, if you missed this week’s program and would rather clear out your DVR than watch the episode, you can get a quick hit here. But don’t come crying to me if you find out something you didn’t want to know. You’ve been warned. Also note: lots of non-competition reality info lurks below, too.

COMPETITION REALITY SHOWS

PROJECT RUNWAY

Ven makes a maxi-pad nightmare (Tim Gunn said it, not me!) and the designers get to create their own ugly fabrics.

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE

It’s down to the final four, and yes, one of those four is Cyrus. Discuss amongst yourselves.

BIG BROTHER

So, another hamster is shown the door in Thursday’s edition. It’s not the hamster anyone was suspecting, either.

On Wednesday’s show, the battle for POV is fiery — and a showmance heats up. Also, there are Olympians.

Sunday, Pandora’s Box visits an HOH for the second time — a first for the show. Not that it’s a good thing. I mean, it is Pandora’s Box.

THE X FACTOR

THE VOICE

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT A dog act won. Well, it’s better than an annoying brat or a puppet, right?

NON-COMPETITION REALITY TV SHOWS

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY

JERSEY SHORE

Ronnie and Sammi moved in together. So, the fighting and breaking up will probably continue as usual, but will be exponentially more complicated.

MISC.