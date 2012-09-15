Reality TV Roundup: The latest on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ and other shows

Welcome to Reality TV Roundup — a quick look at some of the reality TV-centric stories that have recently popped up across the fine, old Interwebs. Click away, my couch potato friends. But before you do…? ?

SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! One more time: SPOILER ALERT. If you watch any competition shows, the latest elimination for each show is probably revealed in the text below. The hope is that, if you missed this week’s program and would rather clear out your DVR than watch the episode, you can get a quick hit here. But don’t come crying to me if you find out something you didn’t want to know. You’ve been warned. Also note: lots of non-competition reality info lurks below, too. 

COMPETITION REALITY SHOWS 

PROJECT RUNWAY 

Ven makes a maxi-pad nightmare (Tim Gunn said it, not me!) and the designers get to create their own ugly fabrics. 

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE

It’s down to the final four, and yes, one of those four is Cyrus. Discuss amongst yourselves. 

BIG BROTHER

So, another hamster is shown the door in Thursday’s edition. It’s not the hamster anyone was suspecting, either. 

On Wednesday’s show, the battle for POV is fiery — and a showmance heats up. Also, there are Olympians. 

Sunday, Pandora’s Box visits an HOH for the second time — a first for the show. Not that it’s a good thing. I mean, it is Pandora’s Box. 

 
THE X FACTOR
Britney’s back… and so is “The X Factor” with this first night of auditions. 
And here’s a look at the second night of auditions, which were geographically confusing. Bad editing, bad!
Watch Demi and L.A. Reid talk about the show. 
THE VOICE
A recap of Wednesday’s blind auditions. It’s almost like being there, except there’s no singing. So, maybe hum as you read.
The teams are shaping up on Tuesday’s show. Get a rundown in this recap. 
The show returns and Christina, Cee-Lo, Blake and Adam are back. So is Carson Daly. Sorry.
AMERICA’S GOT TALENT

A dog act won. Well, it’s better than an annoying brat or a puppet, right?

NON-COMPETITION REALITY TV SHOWS
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY
Albie and Chris Manzo are going to open a restaurant in Hoboken. In case you want to get a table thrown at you by a real, live housewife. 
JERSEY SHORE
Ronnie and Sammi moved in together. So,  the fighting and breaking up will probably continue as usual, but will be exponentially more complicated. 
MISC.
A “Teen Mom” spin-off is in the works, in case you were looking for signs of the coming end times. 
The new “Bachelor” is possibly Sean Lowe. As is required, he was recently heartbroken by the last “Bachelorette,” Emily Maynard. 
A woman working on “Hoarders: Buried Alive” was hospitalized after being in a particularly nasty Texas home — and while the hanta virus was suspected, tests came back negative. And this would be why reality TV needs unions. 

