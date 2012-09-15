Reality TV Roundup: The latest on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ and other shows

Welcome to Reality TV Roundup — a quick look at some of the reality TV-centric stories that have recently popped up across the fine, old Interwebs. Click away, my couch potato friends. But before you do…? ?
SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! One more time: SPOILER ALERT. If you watch any competition shows, the latest elimination for each show is probably revealed in the text below. The hope is that, if you missed this week’s program and would rather clear out your DVR than watch the episode, you can get a quick hit here. But don’t come crying to me if you find out something you didn’t want to know. You’ve been warned. Also note: lots of non-competition reality info lurks below, too.
COMPETITION REALITY SHOWS
PROJECT RUNWAY
Ven makes a maxi-pad nightmare (Tim Gunn said it, not me!) and the designers get to create their own ugly fabrics.
SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE
It’s down to the final four, and yes, one of those four is Cyrus. Discuss amongst yourselves.
BIG BROTHER
So, another hamster is shown the door in Thursday’s edition. It’s not the hamster anyone was suspecting, either.
On Wednesday’s show, the battle for POV is fiery — and a showmance heats up. Also, there are Olympians.
Sunday, Pandora’s Box visits an HOH for the second time — a first for the show. Not that it’s a good thing. I mean, it is Pandora’s Box.
A dog act won. Well, it’s better than an annoying brat or a puppet, right?
“Reality TV needs a Union” ……you’re kidding, right ?I’m sure they’re covered by some motion pictures/actors / TV Union or they wouldn’t be working with a TV show. With a ck of their pay slip,they can tell you that union dues are being deducted, that’s what unions do.