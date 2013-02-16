Reality TV Roundup: The latest on ‘Survivor,’ ‘Real Housewives’ and more

Welcome to Reality TV Roundup — a quick look at some of the reality TV-centric stories that have recently popped up across the fine, old Interwebs. Click away, my couch potato friends. But before you do…

SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! One more time: SPOILER ALERT. If you watch any competition shows, the latest elimination for each show is probably revealed in the text below. The hope is that, if you missed this week’s program and would rather clear out your DVR than watch the episode, you can get a quick hit here. But don’t come crying to me if you find out something you didn’t want to know. You’ve been warned. Also note: lots of non-competition reality info lurks below, too.

COMPETITION REALITY SHOWS

AMERICAN IDOL

Part three of the Hollywood round is explored in this HitFix recap. So, you know, read it and stuff.

The top 40 are revealed in this HitFix recap. That’s a lot of people, really. I think “American Idol” is starting to wear out viewers. And not just because of Nicki and Mariah.

Meet the women of the top 20! In a cool photo gallery!

And here are the guys. Also in a cool photo gallery. Maybe suitable for printing. Or turning into wallpaper. Or something.

PROJECT RUNWAY

It’s a hard and soft challenge on “Project Runway”! There are flowers! Unfortunately, there are still teams. Boo.

SURVIVOR: CARAMOAN

“Survivor” is baaaaaack! Does it ever go away, though?

Francesca talks to HitFixabout being the biggest loser on this show, having been on it twice and punted first twice. Ouch.

Jeff Probst is probably happy to have his day job. His talk show got cancelled.

THE BACHELOR

Melinda Newman and I talk about “The Bachelor” and other stuff. It’s not the longest podcast out there, so try it. Won’t bite.

Sean sends another girl packing. Ding, dong, the witch is…

Watch this exclusive clip from People.com of a disastrous hometown date coming this Monday.

Sean might end up on “Dancing with the Stars.” Milk those fifteen minutes, Sean!

So, Tierra may be engaged. Not to Sean. To somebody else. Poor guy.

Anderson Cooper hates the show. And most of the people who watch think Anderson Cooper is just some random guy who happens to be Kathy Griffin’s BFF.

TOP CHEF: SEATTLE

It’s a challenge that requires cooking for the Governor of Alaska. Oh, and Josh’s wife gives birth. Not on the show or anything. I mean, this show’s about food. I don’t think anyone eating a baby.

Hey, winning “Top Chef” isn’t just about the prizes. Sometimes you get guest spots on sitcoms! Here’s an interview with Michael Voltaggio, who has also done other cool stuff.

NON-COMPETITION REALITY TV SHOWS

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA

Porsha is still dumb.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS

Adrienne and Brandi finally see each other. It doesn’t go well.

MISC.

Want to watch a hoarding show but can’t bring yourself to commit to the whole thing? Here’s a clip from “Hoarding: Buried Alive” which will only make you a little sick.

How much of a bitch is Naomi Campbell? Well, watch “The Face” to find out. Hint: Majorly bitchy.

Aw, so romantic. “Doomsday Preppers” need love, too. In a weird way.

Honey Boo Boo’s mom? She’s saving her kids’ money. Not so stupid after all, haters.

Gretchen from “The Real Housewives of Orange County” has a big ring. But it may not be from Slade. Who probably couldn’t afford it anyway.