Reality TV Roundup: The latest on ‘Survivor,’ ‘Top Chef’ and more

SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! One more time: SPOILER ALERT. If you watch any competition shows, the latest elimination for each show is probably revealed in the text below. The hope is that, if you missed this week’s program and would rather clear out your DVR than watch the episode, you can get a quick hit here. But don’t come crying to me if you find out something you didn’t want to know. You’ve been warned. Also note: lots of non-competition reality info lurks below, too.
COMPETITION REALITY SHOWS
AMERICAN IDOL
It’s sudden death for the guys on “American Idol.” This does not mean the show has taken a snuff angle. That would be bad. Sort of.
Also, sudden death for the girls. Kinda deadly over there on “American Idol,” isn’t it?
SURVIVOR
This episode of “Survivor” is called “Honey Badger.” Enjoy this recap!
Allie talks to HitFix about the hell of being a pretty person on “Survivor.”
Whitney and Keith of “Survivor: South Pacific” are engaged. Go figure! You can find love while being hungry and stinky!
THE BACHELOR
So, Des goes home. Some people care. Some people hate her. More people hate her brother.
Sean reveals his feelings. He has some. Really.
Des reveals that her brother isn’t the jerk we thought he was on “The Bachelor.” I’m not entirely convinced.
Selma may not have wanted to kiss Sean on television, but she’s now moved on to “The Bachelorette”‘s best kisser, Arie. Hmmm.
TOP CHEF: SEATTLE
The winner of “Last Chance Kitchen” returns to battle with the final two. This is going to be some finale, so read the recap to prepare yourself!
NON-COMPETITION REALITY TV SHOWS
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS
Taylor is acting weird. Again. And Adrienne and Brandi still aren’t getting along. And on, and on.
Taylor Armstrong has a new boyfriend. I hope he can support her, because we all know her days on the show are numbered.
MISC.
Listen to Melinda Newman and me rant about lots of things, including reality television.
The “Real Housewives of Orange County” are coming back for an eighth season. And you thought they’d exhausted all the drama two seasons ago!
Do you think job searches are fun? “The Job” did. It got canceled, like, fast.
“America’s Next Top Model” reveals a first-ever guys and gals cast. Oh. Well, glad it’s still on, I guess.
