Reality TV Roundup: ‘Voice,’ ‘SYTYCD,’ ‘Bachelorette,’ and a baby Kardashian

Welcome to Reality TV Roundup — a quick look at some of the reality TV-centric stories that have recently popped up across the fine, old Interwebs. Click away, my couch potato friends. But before you do…
SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! One more time: SPOILER ALERT. If you watch any competition shows, the latest elimination for each show is probably revealed in the text below. The hope is that, if you missed this week’s program and would rather clear out your DVR than watch the episode, you can get a quick hit here. But don’t come crying to me if you find out something you didn’t want to know. You’ve been warned. Also note: lots of non-competition reality info lurks below, too.
COMPETITION REALITY SHOWS
AMERICAN IDOL
So, Nigel Lythgoe is shown the door and the show is handed over to the guy who ran the Swedish version? What? Really, let’s just hang it up now.
And yeah, he’s pissed off. Stupid “Idol”!
THE BACHELORETTE
Brooks is injured! Ben is still a jerk! There is dodge ball and gunslinging! So much drama! Des, save yourself! And take Brooks with you, really.
You know how Brian’s girlfriend showed up to humiliate him? Des still thinks he’s an ass.
Brandon talks about being a little much, and why he’s now rooting for Brooks.
SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE
It’s Vegas for the callbacks! And what happens in Vegas doesn’t stay in Vegas. Although some of the contestants might prefer that. There were meltdowns!
THE VOICE
Guess what? The season 1 winner has sold fewer albums than stinkin’ William Hung. What’s up, “The Voice”?
NON-COMPETITION REALITY TV SHOWS
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY
Caroline decides to meet with Teresa to urge her to make nice with her brother. Also, hell froze over.
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY
Tamra is torn between two friends. Should she pick Vicki or Gretchen? Or therapy?
Instead of therapy, though, Tamra gets a spin-off series. No one on these shows can get married without one, right?
MISC.
Did you watch “Fashion Queens”? Please confirm it’s not a “Saturday Night Live” skit. Thanks.
Oprah picks the brains of Berry Gordy and Diahann Carroll for genius. They have thoughts and stuff. It’s called “Oprah’s Master Class,” yo.
The season debut of “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” will have SNIFF CARDS. You can smell the poverty! Awesome!
Read about lots of crying in “I’m Having Their Baby”! You will be depressed!
Watch these clips from “My Teen Is Having A Baby & So Am I” and be depressed for a whole other slate of reasons.
The stars of “Duck Dynasty” are putting out a Christmas album. Maybe there’s a song about turducken. That would rock.
Kim Kardashian has her baby girl five weeks early. The world yawns.
Find out more about the 10 teams joining “Get Out Alive with Bear Grylls.”
Bill and Giuliana Rancic want more kids. No punchline. They just want more kids.
