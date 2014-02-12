RealLifeStarter: A KickStarter Parody For Desperate Parents Of Millennials

Have you – the parent of a Millennial whom you inflated with an heightened sense of self-worth through years of spoiled treatment – had enough of your offspring believing they’re special simply because you told them so with your every waking word and action? Then has Above Average got the solution for you!
Introducing RealLifeStarter, a crowdfunding website that allows philanthropically minded people to help you bribe your kids into becoming productive members of society.
