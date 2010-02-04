‘Reaper,’ ‘That ’70s Show’ stars land pilot gigs

The latest round of network pilot casting news finds Laura Prepon, Bret Harrison and Michael Kelly all landing key roles.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Prepon will play the female lead in “Awkward Situations for Men,” the ABC comedy built around British personality Danny Wallace. The semi-autobiographical comedy focuses on the cultural clash that meets Wallace when he moves to the States with wife Meg (Prepon).

Credits for Prepon include starring roles on “That ’70s Show” and “October Road,” as well as a brief guest turn on “How I Met Your Mother.”

Harrison, most recently the star of The CW’s “Reaper,” will return to the home of the short-lived “The Loop” for FOX’s untitled Adam Golberg comedy about twentysomething geniuses who crack computer security systems.

Last pilot season, with “Reaper” in soon-to-be-cancelled limbo, Harrison developed a multicamera comedy for CBS.

And speaking of CBS (somewhat), Kelly (“The Changeling,” “The Sopranos”) is joining the ensemble of the network’s “Criminal Minds” spinoff about a group of profilers working outside of the FBI bureaucracy. The trade paper describes Kelly’s character as a former gang member looking for redemption.

