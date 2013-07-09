Watch: Rebecca Black’s cover of Miley Cyrus’ ‘We Can’t Stop’ is the creepiest Proactiv ad ever

#Miley Cyrus
07.09.13 5 years ago

I couldn’t figure out why I kept shuddering while watching this video, but then I realized it’s because Rebecca Black’s cover of Miley Cyrus’ summer anthem “We Can’t Stop” is so anesthetized that it’s actually super creepy. Even creepier than Miley’s official video for the song, which shows us fingers being chopped off to reveal Pepto Bismol blood and elaborate skull sculptures crafted from French fries, I think?

Rebecca duets on the song with with a young man named Jon D who has shaggy hair and a set of teeth the most wholesome shade of milk. Questionable lyrics like, “To my homegirls here with the big butts/Shakin’ it like we at a strip club” have become, “To my homegirls here, living it up/Feeling alive and are in love.” And the darn kids won’t stop smiling.

I can’t tell if this feels more like a Proactiv ad or a commercial for a religious-themed teen dating site. Maybe it’s a recruitment ad for an ARK Music Factory cult?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miley Cyrus
TAGSMiley CyrusREBECCA BLACKWe Cant Stop

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP