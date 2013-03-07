Recap: ‘American Idol’ – Las Vegas Round: Finalists Revealed

What have you done, America?
No. Seriously. I’m actually kinda curious. I want to know which girl is going to advance along with Amber, Kree, Candice and Angela.
I want to know who’s going to advance among the Men, who were mostly a mediocre lot.
And, finally, I want to know if the judges are going to toss in any twists, two wild cards, perhaps? “Idol” is ending a week earlier this year, so I suppose that if you eliminate the Judges’ Save and just do a Top 10, that fits, right?
We’ll see. It’ll take 90 minutes, but we’ll find out.
8:00 p.m. ET. I’m using a Kree Harrison picture, because I’m roughly 98% sure that she’s advancing. I’d have used Angela Miller, but I had a picture of her for the Sudden Death Round.
8:01 p.m. I’m very confused by the process Ryan Seacrest just described. He seemed to imply that each member of the Top 10 will get to sing a victory song? That makes zero sense in a 90-minute show. I guess we’ll have to wait and see.
8:02 p.m. This is our first glimpse at the new “Idol” stage, which looks a lot like the old “Idol” stage, only with more gold.
8:03 p.m. Keith Urban escorts Nicki Minaj down the “Idol” steps, while Randy Jackson escorts Mariah Carey. With their heels, neither female judge is capable of going down steps on their own.
8:04 p.m. This week, 39 million votes were cast. Ryan explains the procedure a second time and I still don’t get it. But first, we have to watch a recap of journey for the full Top 20. Ugh.
8:06 p.m. That was shorter than I might have guessed. But we’re not getting a single result before the first commercial break. It’s gonna be that kinda night.
8:10 p.m. The guys are getting their results first, but only after another recap.
8:11 p.m. Burnell and Devin are the only two guys I actually care about seeing advance. And I’m not sure how much I actually “care” about that. I guess I care about Vincent as well, even though he was pretty weak last night. I’d be disappointed if he didn’t advance.
8:14 p.m. The first person in our Top 10 is… PAUL JOLLEY. Shrug. I don’t dislike Paul and I know why he advanced. Wow. We really are going to hear performances from each member of the Top 10. Paul further muddles the waters of his musical identity by singing a
Celine Dion Heart song characterized by at least one arbitrary key change and more bum notes than he hit last night. I don’t think Paul would be advancing if he’d done this last night. He’s pretty much mangling “Alone,” though whoever arranged the song is at least partially to blame for making it too high for Mr. Jolley. “My ears were kinda numb,” Paul says of his reaction to Ryan’s news. Keith says Paul’s performance tonight was even better than last night. Keith is wrong. Keith also says that Paul is learning from the judges, which is ridiculous, since they told him to sing country and to be authentic and he didn’t and he wasn’t.
8:15 p.m. Our second person in the Top 10 is… BURNELL TAYLOR. I’m going to get tired of Burnell’s “I’m Conducting You And Your Love” performance style, but I’m still very happy with his voice on this version of “Ready for Love,” which gives indications of a lower register that we haven’t heard from Burnell previously. The judges stand for Burnell. Mariah, who has decided that tonight is all about her cleavage, calls this performance “impeccable.” “I don’t want to sound too cliched, but it means everything,” Burnell tells Ryan.
8:27 p.m. Next through… CURTIS FINCH JR. He jumps around like he’s shocked. He sings “So High,” his second straight song to reference flying. And is it really necessary for him to go into falsetto and falsetto-falsetto whenever he sings “high” as if to remind us that he can sing high and higher? Randy gives Curtis big props.
8:35 p.m. Charlie looks like he’s having a heart attack. This is very sad. The next person in the Top 10 is… DEVIN VELEZ. Good. I was a bit worried for Devin. I like Devin’s unassuming humility. I don’t think he’ll ever make me hate him. And that’s a nice relief. Devin does a nice version of “The Power of One.” He’s got a somewhat quirky roster of musical references. Nicki praises Devin’s consistency and says that fusing his Spanish “obviously helped.” She says that what he’s doing playing to that audience has never been done before on “Idol.” Jorge Nunez and Karen Rodriguez would be insulted. Devin’s mom is a trip.
8:43 p.m. The last guy in the Top 10 is… LAZARO ARBOS. The atmosphere in the red room is mournful. Lazaro heads to stage and because this is LIVE TV, we get to watch Lazaro give last-second musical instructions to the bandleader. Lazaro sings “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” He’d told Ray Chew that he didn’t know the last notes. I’m not convinced he knows most of the notes. I understand completely, though, why Lazaro advanced. It’s hard to say bad things about the kid and it’s even harder to say mean things. I just wish he was better. Mariah tells Lazaro that people relate to him on several levels. She thinks he’s growing each time he goes on the stage, but she wants to hear more of his lower register.
8:49 p.m. We get to cheer for Charlie, Nick, Elijah, Vincent and Cortez. Vincent got absolutely and totally hosed, but it was at least partially his own fault after last night’s performance. Ryan tells Charlie to stay strong. Sniffle.
8:54 p.m. We’ve had no indication that any of the guys in the Top 10 play the guitar. Or any other instrument. Interesting…
8:54 p.m. On to the Girls… Bring on The Big 4 and The Big Question Mark…
8:56 p.m. Tenna Torres was awful on Tuesday. Why did the judges not tell her she was awful? Geez.
8:58 p.m. The ladies are freaking out.
8:58 p.m. The first girl in our Top 10 is… JANELLE ARTHUR. This is what I predicted on Tuesday. Janelle is very cutely excited after falling short in her first two “Idol” tries. I think Janelle’s a very viable dark-horse. She’s one of the few people in the Top 10 who’s going to fit a blueprint for a previous “Idol” winner. She sings what is apparently a Dierks Bentley song called “Home.” I don’t know it. I think she’s a bit pitchy, but probably reasonably good. The judges stand. Nicki’s happy her marshmallow advanced, telling her she’s going to be a humongous country star.
9:03 p.m. Well, either we go 1-2-3-4 with the Big 4, or there are gonna be problems.
9:06 p.m. Up next… CANDICE GLOVER. OK. There’s one of Big 4 through. I don’t think Candice and Angie were ever vulnerable. I think either Amber or Kree could be a shocking elimination. I hope not. Candice sings “I’m Going Down.” She’s been going a bit old-fashioned previously, but this is a good reminder that she can certainly be a contemporary Mary J. Blige-type. Easily. She’s talented. Very. And I like watching the other performers listen to her. There are always a few contestants who the other contestants appreciate because they do things nobody else can do. Candice is one of those. “This girl can really, really sing and in case anybody’s wondering, this is a singing competition,” Randy says. Curtis is particularly excited for Candice.
9:11 p.m. The third woman through is… ANGIE MILLER. Like I said, if there’s a surprise coming, it’s coming on one of the other two Big 4 members. Angie’s pleasure seems genuine. She sells it. She doesn’t try selling “surprised,” but she definitely makes “overjoyed” seem believable. She does a little Beyonce with “I Was Here.” You can hear the emotion in her voice. This is definitely not her best performance, but I’ve gotta say that she moves me a tiny bit. Little lump in my throat. I’m not sure why Candice isn’t standing for Angie. Should we read anything into that? Probably not. And Candice is up by the end of Angie’s performance. “I’m virtually crying down here,” says Keith. See? That’s what I’m talking about. “All you needed, baby, was a break,” Keith says.
9:21 p.m. The penultimate member of the Top 10 is… AMBER HOLCOMB. OK. Why am I suddenly worried about my choice of image? I’d hate to think I jinxed Kree. Amber does a decent-but-unremarkable version of “I’m Every Woman.” It’s not especially musically interesting, but it’s… ummm… fun to watch her perform it? If you know what I mean? I’m trying not to be a Neanderthal here! “Mariah, I know you love seeing this,” Ryan says. “What do you mean by that?” Mariah asks. He means it’s your turn to say nice things, Mariah. GEEZ.
9:28 p.m. The last person in our Top 10 is… WHEW. It’s KREE HARRISON. Why am I so relieved that America did what should have been totally obvious? The other finalists are very happy to see Kree advance and Candice and Angie even hug. “Let’s have some fun y’all. I’m so relieved right now,” Kree says. Kree closes the show strong. That’s what she should be doing. She’s sexy and and strong.
9:31 p.m. Farewell to the five women who probably deserved to go home.
9:32 p.m. They’re doing a sing-off next week for one other spot on the tour.
9:33 p.m. And now I’m off to talk to the Top 10…
Did America get it right?
“Alone” is Celine? I thought it was Heart.
C-Man – It’s originally Heart. But I invariably credit it to Celine Dion when “Idol” singers do it. And then I invariably get corrected.
Sigh…
-Daniel
Didn’t Heart song alone? None-the-less, not a great vocal.
McCommas – See above. And yeah. Keith loved it, though!
-Daniel
I am going to live in fear of a Paul Jolley victory now.
Son of Mecha Mummy – Don’t even SAY it.
-Daniel
that may be possible. he’s the closest thing to a white guy with guitar. so, yay?
AJ – Nick Boddington at least plays an instrument, so I think he may be closer. I’m not feeling good about Nick’s chances at this point…
-Daniel
I predicted he would win. I hope I am wrong, of course. You just have to be a cute boy to win this show. At least in the last 5 years… I’m still watching though…
He’s the only white guy to advance, Dan. He said “country” last night. He is photogenic (Nick wasn’t), at bare minimum certainly more than Scotty McCreery was. I’m sorry for what’s about to happen.
As a big fan of cleavage, I say yea Mariah. Sad no Xtina this season on The Voice, we could of had a cleavage-off between the two torch singers. That would have been fun, see what Xtina had on Mon & Tues and if Mariah could “top” it Wed & Thur.
“Alone” is a Heart song, not Celine Dion. Right?
Cough Syrup – Yes. That’s why there’s the line through Celine Dion. Cuz I goofed and corrected.
-Daniel
Yes and I wrote the comment before you corrected.
This victory song thing is kinda pointless. They have no incentive to perform well since they’re not being judged/voted on tonight. Devin was completely lifeless there.
This set up is so dumb… Ryan running back and forth. Having the boys actually sing again is only proving how dreadfully boring they actually are. So far the performances have been yawn, yawn, ick – in that order. I hope Devin wakes me up…
Scout – Yup. Worst of all possible structural worlds. But I guess I like that they’re making sure we see more of the singers in action? It’ll make the votes better? Maybe?
-Daniel
Ryan usually keeps the train running on time but 58 minutes in and the announce the first women into the Top-10? We’re going the have to hoof it if this in going to end anywhere close to on time.
So did the men go first because they are 1) so bleh, the show knows it has to end on a bigger note or 2) one of your big 4 women didn’t make it and the want to give the judges a “wildcard” to fix the mistake.
McCommas – Either of those two could be possible. My instinct is that it’s the former…
-Daniel
I feel terrible saying unkind things about Lazaro, but he’s just not that good. If they wanted a feel-good story, they should have pushed through the guy who had his vocal cords damaged during tonsil surgery (forget his name). He was a better singer than Lazaro, and he didn’t make it past the group round.
C-Man – No, he’s not. But… Yeah. He’s not. Oh well.
-Daniel
And my gosh tonight’s performance was thoroughly unpleasant. Singing competitions have a remarkably consistent ability of making me have negative thoughts about people with feel-good stories.
Janelle getting the call first takes a lot of drama out of the rest of the night, I would think. Angela, Kree, Amber and Candice have to be the other four, don’t they???
C-Man – I’d think so. Or else there will be outrage. From me at least.
-Daniel
You would think those 4 you and Dan name are locks, but I think there will be a surprise. 1 doesn’t make it and the judges right the situation with their “judges pick” and the show eliminates the “judges save” this season.
Unless, there was some sort of mistake and one of the Big 4 didn’t make it. I definitely don’t want this to happen, but it’s a possibility.
I was just about to say that maybe Candice gets screwed over in favor of one of the prettier girls, but I guess not. I hope it’s not Kree that happens to.
I can see Amber not making it. She was smack in the middle of a lot of really good performances and may have gotten lost among the ballad singers with the voters. I have no idea who they would take instead though. Breanna?
I think Zoanette is dangerous. I can see them saving that shocker for last…
-Daniel
Curtis Finch wishes he could blast like Candice Glover.
Uh oh. Amber’s deserving, but this can’t bode well for Kree.
C-Man – It only bodes ill if you think “Idol” has a shock in store. If you assume that they just didn’t care about suspense, it could still be OK.
-Daniel
Thus validated two nights in a row, I can see Amber performing Whitney every show til she’s voted off.
I can live with this Top 10, as long as Paul doesn’t stick around too long, though I worry he will.
Man this show blatantly showed how much better the women are than the men this year on Idol. I swear if Paul Jolley wins this year, there will be hell to pay!
One name headliners made top 10 finalists for ladies, Amber, Angie, Candice, Janelle, and Kree. I did not connect to men; hopefully, as competition moves forward one of them will give a super star performance and emerge as a favorite to win it all.
One name headliners made Idol’s top 10 finalists — Amber, Angie, Candice, Janelle, and Kree. I did not connect with men’s singing; hopefully, as competition moves forward, one of the men will give a superstar performance that qualifies him to be top winner.
Is this where I get my Jolleys?
I loved watching Ryan’s little private pep talks with the kids- I think he actually likes them.
GrammaK – Ryan’s a pro. I make fun of Ryan sometimes, but watching a season of Mario & Khloe on “X Factor” is a great reminder of how good Ryan is at his job.
-Daniel
This episode was a breeze to watch on my DVR. Listen to Seacrest, skip the intros. Watch guy #1 be announced, go on stage, skip the victory song, listen to the judge. Watch guy #2, etc. Made this one go very fast.
Did anyone hate the way this was formatted? I sure as hell did. I didn’t like Zoanette or Charlie, but would they have made the top 16 or top 12? What about Vincent? Was he sixth in voting or tenth? I think it was very rude and unceremonious how they trotted the losers out for 2 seconds and booted them off stage. They need to show the number of votes. I’ve maintained that for years. Sorry for being a rambling mess, but I can’t remember hating the format this much in previous years and feeling so underwhelmed.
MCSpinelli – This was a different format and it was, indeed, awful. Nobody liked it. That being said, you’d never have known who would have made a Top 16 or Top 12, or where Vincent finished. “Idol” has never been anywhere near that transparent with voting.
-Daniel