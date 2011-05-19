Recap: ‘American Idol’ Results – Down to the Top 2

This is our last Thursday “American Idol” Results Spectacular of the season. Yup. In case you haven’t been paying attention, next week’s “Idol” episodes are Tuesday and Wednesday, rather than Wednesday and Thursday, because the May Sweeps period (and The Official 2010-2011 TV Season) ends next Wednesday and FOX doesn’t want to waste its “Idol” finale on a Thursday that effectively doesn’t count. Thus, we can expect several helpful reminders from Ryan Seacrest during tonight’s episode. And we can expect to send either Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina or Haley Reinhart home. But let’s be serious: We’re not sending Scotty McCreery home, are we?
8:00 p.m. Oh right. This is the episode where we see which FOX affiliates and AT&T stores our finalists visited on their trips home. Goodie.
8:01 p.m. “I have a very clear prediction for the finale. There’s gonna be a guy in it,” Jimmy Iovine says before the credits roll. That was my prediction as well, so I guess I can’t mock him.
8:02 p.m. Formal shorts for Jennifer Lopez tonight. And the crowd appears to be half-filled with booted “Idol” Finalists. Hi Karen! Hi Naima! Hi Casey, Paul and Stefano.
8:03 p.m. I already got a press release about this: More than 95 million votes were cast last night. That’s a lot.
8:04 p.m. Oh yay. A commercial for “Super 8.” Last week, the Top 4 got to go meet J.J. Abrams at the Bad Robot office. Abrams, who the Finalists seem entirely unimpressed by (or unaware of), explains why he made “Super 8” and then screens them some scenes from his upcoming movie. They’re left wanting more. Or at least Haley is. The other three don’t seem to care. J.J. presents the Top 4 with Super 8 cameras of their own.
8:08 p.m. Elle Fanning in the house. Elle has followed in sister Dakota’s footsteps of actually growing up. It sounds like an obvious thing, but I’m still disturbed every time I see Dakota. Pretty obviously, Elle doesn’t watch “Idol,” but after some endearingly spastic giggling, she reveals that her six-year-old cousin loves Scotty, a confession that Haley appears to be mocking.
8:12 p.m. Homeward bound!
8:12 p.m. Haley went back to Chicago. She gets to travel in a huge, gas-guzzling “American Idol” limo. It’s a horribly rainy day and there’s little doubt it’s reduced the crowd. Did the mayor of Wheeling mispronounce her last name, too? This is a mighty anticlimactic home visit so far. Haley sees her family and cries. She rides in a parade in the rain in a convertible. She goes back to her high school and cries again. She goes to a rainy racetrack and, again, has to greet her admirers in the drizzle. But… wait. Did she not go to a FOX affiliate? Or an AT&T story? Aaron the Gigantic Bodyguard is the star of the bit. Haley’s a snarky afterthought. That’s not a good sign.
8:22 p.m. Tiny girl appears ready to take Ryan’s job.
8:22 p.m. This week’s Ford commercial finds the Top 3 heading to the beach. Those hoping for gratuitous Haley bikini footage are left sadly wanting.
8:23 p.m. Time for a performance by Il Volo. Simon Cowell “discovered” these guys, right? But Simon Cowell doesn’t have anything to do with “American Idol” anymore, does he? No? Then why the heck is this happening? Wow. Talk about a perfect time to check in on the Bruins. It’s like Clay Aiken, Jaycee Badeaux and some random Jonas Brother have banded together to sing corny Italian restaurant opera. Oy, solo mio.
8:31 p.m. Homeward bound…
8:31 p.m. It’s off to North Carolina with Scotty and the tone is rather different from Haley’s visit. To begin with there’s a lot more squealing. They’re happy to see Scotty at home and at his high school. Scotty’s touched, though he waits til he gets back into the limo to cry into the crook of his arm. Yeah. Haley’s visit was presented as drizzly drudgery for all involved. Scotty’s visit is a crowded coronation. He even gets a celebrity visit from Josh Turner. This is why next Wednesday’s finale is entirely superfluous. Scotty McCreery is pretty much unbeatable. I’m not sure why they sent anybody else home.
8:36 p.m. It’s “X Factor” host Nicole Scherzinger! It’s a rather sexual (and awful) song and a rather sexy performance. All three members of Il Volo just went through puberty backstage. The Pussycat Doll is joined by Vitamin Water mogul 50 Cent. And nobody even mentioned “X Factor.”
8:43 p.m. Homeward bound…
8:44 p.m. Lauren Alaina’s already crying before her flight even hits the ground. She gets a police escort and the visit to the AT&T store that we saw on last night’s show. Is it just me, or does Lauren’s fanbase seem to be very young. Like she’s huge with toddlers? In case you were curious who “Idol” wants in the finale with Scotty, Lauren got to go visit the site of the recent tornados. Her tears and horror aren’t forced. She meets with families displaced by the storms and, again, the tears are natural and carefully captured. Does anybody even remember what Haley did on her visit? Joked with the bodyguard? Lauren describes this as the best day of her life.
8:48 p.m. “Peaches” Seacrest also gives a shout-out to Georgia.
8:49 p.m. Oh right. Results. The lights are dimmed. But the results won’t come until after a commercial break. I thought for sure that we were going to announce the first person in the finale.
8:52 p.m. Let’s try this again. The first person in the finale is… DUH. Scotty McCreery.
8:53 p.m. The person being sacrificed opposite Scotty is… in case you didn’t guess from the clip package… Lauren Alaina.
8:53 p.m. I don’t mind Haley’s look of pure annoyance, surprise and disgust. I share your frustration. She was the only chance of bringing any drama to next week’s finale. Lauren Alaina is physically incapable of offering any competition to the Scotty Juggernaut. Haley couldn’t have beaten him, but she could have given the sort of performance that would have exposed the silliness of Scotty’s unstoppable run.
8:55 p.m. “This is the biggest platform that anybody can ask for and I rocked it out,” Haley says.
8:56 p.m. How funny that Haley decided to do her parseltongue rendition of “Benny and the Jets” for her send-off song. Having gone through this whole journey with her, I think I appreciate this cover more than I did at the time.
8:58 p.m. Geez, America. Haley Reinhart fell on her face for you. What more do you want? You wanted memorable performances? I’d say Haley gave the season’s three best/most-memorable performances and that if I expand to a Top 5, I’d say James Durbin gave the next two. So instead, we’re left with a finale between two singers who haven’t given a performance I’d put in the Top 10 for the season.
8:59 p.m. Don’t forget… Scotty and Lauren… Next Tuesday and Wednesday. If you don’t watch, how will you know that Scotty won?
What’d you think of Thursday’s results?
Haley shouldn’t be going home, but to say Scotty hasn’t had a top 10 performance is laughable. He has been great all season and that’s why he’s in the finals
He really hasn’t though? Most of his performances were good and right in his comfort zone, but a great performance? Nope. He didn’t have a single starmaking moment. Haley did, Casey did, James did, even Jacob did during Hollywood week. Scotty-nothing
scotty was just plain…im sad about haley :(
Quick: Give me the defining Scotty McCreery performance. You may find it laughable, but I’d say it’s EASY to list 10 performance by other Top 13 singers more memorable/exceptional than any single performance Scotty gave. A breeze. I bet that if I worked at it, I could go far higher. Between Haley, James, Casey, Pia and Jacob. I’d give Haley 3, James 2 or 3, Casey 2 or 3, Pia one or two and Jacob one or two? That’s conservative. Has Scotty been consistent? Absolutely. But I can’t tell you a single time he’s been GREAT.
-Daniel
I would say his versions of The River, Country Comfort and For Once in My Life are definitely worthy of top 10 placement. I’m not saying all of them but one of those should defintely be up there with Haley’s “What is and What Should Never Be”, James’ “Heavy Metal” or Casey’s “I Put a Spell on You”
Pia?! Hahahahahaha. Good one
Pia’s semifinal performance — before we tired of her doing the same thing every time — was more vocally difficult and more flawlessly performed than anything Scotty did all season long. We got tired of her because she never did anything else. That doesn’t make that first performance any worse.
And I personally don’t even *vaguely* remember any of those three Scotty performances you mentioned. I can’t think of a thing that set them apart from anything else he did all season long.
But I’m glad you like Scotty. Obviously millions of others do as well. And he’ll be more successful than the show’s last three guitar-playing white guy winners. I’m confident in that.
-Daniel
Dan that’s what’s really irritating about the judges never giving Scotty any criticism. You would think they wouldn’t want a fourth white guy with a guitar winner, yet they just continually praised him.
I actually purchased Scotty’s rendition of “Gone”, which I felt (and feel) quite guilty about, but it’s so dang catchy! I don’t know if I’d call it a Top 10 performance in terms of artistry or even talent but I did buy it (one of only two songs I thought were worth putting on my list). And I think that’s where Scotty will have his affable edge.
Heck. there are some Naima performances I’d put above all of Scotty’s.
I’m still pissed that Opera Girl picked such a lousy angle for her semis performance.
Infuriating. This is why it would’ve been nice to have judges judging. The two blandest performers since the top 6 are the final 2. They didn’t say one negative thing to Lauren last night. But of course they made sure to get plenty in to Haley.
Although, I’m disappointed, I can’t say I’m shocked. I was really pulling for Haley to be in the finale. Is it bad that I have no motivation to turn in to the show next week just to see Scotty win.
Sidenote: Does anyone else get the feeling that Jlo was not a fan of Haley…because it clearly looked like that tonight.
Also, that Nicole Sherzinger performance was just awful…..
It isn’t bad. I’m not sure I’ll be watching. and Jlo definitely hated Haley
I really didn’t think there could be a final 2 I would care about less than last year, and somehow they managed to make it happen.
the only thing scotty doesn’t have going for him is BOOBS!
Well, I’m disappointed. I guess I overestimated America, because I felt pretty confident all day that Haley would make it to the final. Too bad this is a popularity contest and not a talent contest. Otherwise, neither Scotty or Lauren would still be around. We’d have a Haley/James final instead, which I would much rather see.
There’s no point in anyone even watching the show next week. Everyone already knows what Scotty and Lauren are going to sing and what they’re going to sound like. They’re Predictable with a capital ‘P’. Not to mention boring.
I won’t watch Tuesday, but I’ll tune in Wednesday since the final results show is usually pretty entertaining. Hopefully they’ll allow Haley to perform for us one more time. AI likes to team up their top contestants with famous singers, and I know that there’s a lot of them out there who would love to share the stage with Haley. Anyone with a trained ear realizes how unique and amazing her voice is. So I’ll look forward to that. And if they don’t give it to me, I’ll be severely pissed.
I’ve felt all along that Lauren should’ve waited a couple more years before trying out for the show. I believe there’s a lot more potential inside her than what she’s shown. She constantly sells herself short and never goes for the big notes for fear of failure. If she had waited a couple more years, maybe she would’ve had more confidence in herself and her voice. But then she wouldn’t have been as “cute and adorable,” so America never would’ve voted for her.
The judges like to talk about the contestants having a Moment on the show. Lauren has still yet to have that Moment. Unless maybe you go all the way back to her audition. Maybe that was her Moment. But Haley had several, and many of the other contestants had their Moment at one point in time as well. The saddest thing about Lauren, though, is that she never even seem to TRY for that moment.
Write a comment…I don’t know why I’m even surprised. It’s not like it’s unusual for America to vote off the most interesting contestants. Siobhan, Daughtry, Casey, James, etc. I’m done with Idol.
Man, I’ve been bracing myself for this every week since she was put in the bottom 3 for her amazing Adele performance. Neither Scotty or Lauren have done anything that can compare to “What Is And What Shouldn’t Be” “I Who Have Nothing” “House of the Rising Sun” “Rolling in the Deep” or even “Earth Song”. She made it to the top 3 w/out a genre specific fan base. They were Haley fans pure and simple. It should have been a James/Haley finale. It’s ok, Haley will go on to do great things. I will be first in line to buy her album.
Not surprised that Haley was voted off. While I don’t like Scotty, I can at least the niche country thing that he is doing, but I don’t get Lauren at all. She is not as good doing country as Scotty is, and she can’t belt songs like Haley can. Scotty basically can turn his mike off next week because this has been locked up for a while but with Lauren there is no competition.
Expertly scripted final 2…the producers should be proud of how well they guided America’s votes.
Next year they can start at 10 years old. Scotty and Lauren are nice”kids” that certainly can sing, but Haley looks good, sings great, lots of attitude and puts on a show. Is there jealousy in the judging panel.
Just watched her sing out. That quite possibly was the most kickass, awesome, in your face, here’s who I am, and I’m still standing, sing out ever. I love that she is a strong young woman. I may never hear of her again, but I wish her the absolute best in her future.
Agree. I think her singout was my favourite performance of the Idol year.
If Anyone is shocked about Lauren and Scotty being in the finals, remember that the people who voted for them are cut from the same cloth as the People who voted for George w Bush…….. TWICE
hahahahhaha that is INDEED true!
J-los hatred of Haley was palpable.
it was so obvious, but Haley has alot more talent than jlo…probably why.
Lauren is good, Scotty is good, but Haley is great as is James Durbin, Casey Abrahams and many many others more deserving. They really made a mistake….a huge one.
I will never ever watch idol again and I’m sure others that feel the same way. It has gotten awfully cheesy anyway.
Certainly not based on talent as it once was.
Good for Haley-at least she’s out there now. She is amazing!
Haley was just too silly, no real talent , all show and no soul. the best were voted off. it seems to be mor like a kareoke contest each year. really, casey had real talent, and pia, and a couple others but their gone, the singer that are left just dont seem to be convincing in their performance, i wish them the best, but thats the way i saw it.