Recap: ‘American Idol’ Results – ‘Idol’ reaches its Top 12

Sheryl Crow may think that the first cut is the deepest, but the gang over at A List Of Things Thrown Five Minutes Ago has always liked to point out that on “American Idol,” the last round of the semifinals actually produces the deepest cuts. It’s here that we trim four contestants out of 16, the highest percentage of contestants eliminated in a single show until the end of April.
So who’s going home? And who makes our Top 12?
8:00 p.m. ET This week’s performance shows weren’t great, were they? I mean, there were great performances. I’m thinking of Michael Lynche, of Siobhan Magnus. But mostly? The “Idol” contestants seemed like they didn’t want to go home, rather than seeming like they want to win.
8:01 p.m. ET “We could be in for a surprise or two…” Ryan Seacrest teases, starting the show. “Are you ready?” I guess I am, Ryan. I guess I am.
8:02 p.m. A duet from Matt Giraud and Scott McIntyre? Only if it’s on dueling pianos, please.
8:03 p.m. Ryan starts with a picture of Randy Jackson’s head super-imposed on Bikini Boy’s boy. That was a minute we’ll never get again.
8:03 p.m. Michael Buble-driven group sing. You know, I don’t think of Lee Dewyze as a tiny guy, but standing next to Michael Lynche, he’s positively petite. Michael’s wearing a scarf which would be a full-body shawl on Siobhan.
8:06 p.m. Some songs, I can understand why lip-synching would be required. This one isn’t exactly difficult and the choreography is limited to the contestants leaning against each other. Why not try to let them sing out loud? Just for fun?
8:10 p.m. BREAKING NEWS: The first theme night will be music of the Rolling Stones! That would, indeed, be breaking news if several publications hadn’t broken the news last night.
8:10 p.m. The ladies are on the hot seat first. Ryan begins by bringing The Lovely Didi Benami down to the stage and takes time to remind us who Didi is. Oh, Ryan. We know who Didi is. Randy cautions everybody that consistency is everything and that there’s an expectation that they be hot and dope every night.
8:11 p.m. Didi Benami is the first member of our Top 12. And this recapper does a tiny happy dance. Didi, if you ever perform without your guitar… To the moon!
8:12 p.m. Up next is Siobhan, looking extra-cute, even if she appears to have a dreamcatcher stuck in her hair. Ellen recommends that Siobhan continue to do what she’s been doing. So far it’s been working, because Siobhan is our second Top 12 contestants.
8:13 p.m. Ryan brings Paige Miles and Katelyn Epperly down to the stage. These were actually the two I picked to go home. Simon says that Paige hasn’t had it together in the live shows, while Katelyn has had one good week. Simon still insists that Paige is the one with the most potential.
8:14 p.m. Paige is in the Top 12, meaning that Katelyn Epperly is the first singer to go home tonight. Simon is utterly ridiculous, because if Paige really had that much potential, she wouldn’t have stunk three consecutive weeks. And she was AWFUL on Tuesday.
8:16 p.m. That being said, keeping Paige around means that the “Idol” voters avoided eliminating every available minority female from the competition. Kudos, America!!!
8:17 p.m. Katelyn really didn’t deserve to go home. I predicted she would, but that was just because she was boring on Tuesday, not because she was bad. Oh well. She’s sad. She cries into somebody’s mic.
8:21 p.m. Time to send a guy home.
8:22 p.m. Ryan brings Tim Urban, Lee Dewyze, Todrick the Entertainer and Casey James down to the stage. He doesn’t send anybody to safety immediately. He just reminded us who they all are.
8:23 p.m. “Casey… you stripped for Kara,” Ryan says. For that reason and perhaps no other, Casey is safe. He’s the first man in the Top 12.
8:23 p.m. Tim Urban is the second male member of our Top 12. Three cheers for prettiness!
8:24 p.m. It’s down to Lee and Todrick the Entertainer. Randy says that Lee has been consistent and deserves to stay around more.
8:24 p.m. Lee is in our Top 24. Todrick is going home. Todrick’s better tonight than he was last night. Probably with smarter song choices, he wouldn’t be going home tonight. Well, maybe he would. But he’s not the worst remaining male and at least one worse singer is already in the Top 12.
8:32 p.m. Ack. Bad cut to a piano keyboard.
8:32 p.m. Scott and Matt are, indeed, doing dueling piano. So they’ve got that going for them. That’s not quite the same as either of them being able to sing in tune, but you can’t have everything, can you?
8:34 p.m. The singing is awful, but the piano showdown is at least a little entertaining.
8:35 p.m. Scott has an album out. It’s available on iTunes and on his self-titled website. And Matt has a single at No. 1. On iTunes. On the iTunes jazz chart.
8:40 p.m. We haven’t eliminated anybody for a while. Let’s get to business, Seacrest.
8:40 p.m. Crystal Bowersox. Oh, don’t bother. We know she’s safe, Ryan.
8:41 p.m. Crystal is in the Top 12. We’re shocked. That’s a lot of guitar players in our Top 12.
8:42 p.m. Big Mike Lynche gets called next. He goes to the wrong place on the stage and blames Debbie for the misdirection. Kara refuses to apologize for bawling like a baby last night. Big Mike says that he can fit on one stool and Ryan sends him over to try. Kara cries and does a Paula clap.
8:43 p.m. Lacey Brown insists she knows who she is an artist. And who is that? “I’m just myself,” Lacey says. Ryan invites Lacey down to the stage. She’s safe and in the Top 12. Wow. That’s a wee bit of a surprise. We’re losing Katie Stevens, aren’t we?
8:45 p.m. Aaron Kelly is called down to the stage next. After last night’s performance, Aaron deserves to go home. Instead, he’s in the Top 12.
8:46 p.m. It’s down to Alex Lambert and Andrew Garcia. Neither of these guys deserves to go home. This is a big ol’ mistake from America. Simon actually looks concerned.
8:47 p.m. The last spot for the guys goes to Andrew Garcia. Alex Lambert is going home. Alex laments that he should have broken out of his shell sooner. Ellen tells him to believe himself. Siobhan is very, very sad. Now we’re never going to see Alex cut his mullet.
8:48 p.m. Oh, this was such a mistake. Alex is a big ol’ awkward lump on the stage, but he can SING. Aaron and Tim cannot. Losing Andrew would have been every bit as big a mistake.
8:52 p.m. And now we’re down to Katie and Lilly. If Lilly goes home, it’s a freakin’ travesty. And if Katie goes home, it isn’t a travesty, but she’s sure going home ahead of several women with less potential.
8:54 p.m. Woops. We came back too soon and interrupted hugging. Alex Lambert is still crying. So sad.
8:55 p.m. Will it be Katie, who the show has been pimping since her audition in Boston? Or will it be Lilly, who I still maintain is a bit awesome?
8:56 p.m. Kara finds it “interesting.” She says that Lilly knows herself very well, but Katie is still struggling.
8:56 p.m. After the nationwide vote, the final stool belongs to… KATIE.
8:56 p.m. Lilly Scott is going home and my appreciation for the “American Idol” voters has just gone utterly in the toilet. Lilly is confused. Heck, everybody is confused. “It’s surprising,” Lilly says. “A lot of incredible talent is going home tonight.”
8:59 p.m. That was as close as I’ve ever seen to an “Idol” contestant basically calling the voters morons.
9:00 p.m. Heck, I have to live with this Top 12, America. And you’ve stuck me with a lot of mediocrity and eliminated at least two singers who I actually really liked. Sigh.
9:01 p.m. Now I’m off to the Top 12 party in Hollywood to chat with the remaining contestants about a mighty surprising night in “Idol”-dom.
What’d you think, readers? Did the right four people go home? If your answer to the previous question was “Yes,” we can’t be friends anymore.
I agree American Idol is a popularity competition rather then a singing competition. And who voted for Tim Urban, who will become the next Jason Castro?? Urban and Castro are DESPICABLE!!! What the hell?? Katelyn Epperely (voted off) and Lacey Brown should’ve been eliminated along with Tim Urban and Casey James.
And, also, Adam Lambert should’ve won last year NOT Kris Allen.
This year Crystal Bowersox should win and WILL IF the show is NOT a POPULARITY COMPETITION but a singing competition.
Fix the problem now Simon Fuller – let the judges choose how far the contestants go NOT the voters because it’ll be all about popularity. And Simon Fuller, you will be out of business after Simon Cowell brings his British talent show, “The X Factor” to America. Cowell explained how he was going to fix “Idol” by changing the rules of the votes on “The X Factor”. Go Simon Cowell and make sure to give Simon Fuller a run for his money, you deserve it Cowell!!!!!!!!
once again political correctness raise’s it’s ugly head!Paige over Lilly come on! I think Idol is in the Politcally Correct Tank. Mario
I think Crystals problem might be that she’s too much into the guitar playing thing already â€“ will this hold over twelve weeks or will people get tired? It depends on her song choices, too. But just like Adam Lambert, she is a ridiculously more complete artist than her competition.
I’m still holding out hope for Siobhan â€“ where Crystal is the Adam Lambert of this year when it comes to quality, she might be the Adam when it comes to surprises and brave song choices. Though “weird” and “dark” doesn’t sound like Idol material, I’m hoping she can stay at least until the final 5 or so.
At the moment, I don’t really see a contender. Big Mike is cheerful, but is that enough? The rest, meh. I can take or leave.
Yeah that sucks. America really screwed that up.
This was the most depressing night of American Idol I’ve ever watched. To see Tim Urban go through and Alex Lambert and Lily get cut… unbelievable. I think that they should change up the format and give the judges a save like they did one year. Anything to counteract the votefortheworst crowd. That can be the only explanation for Urban still being in the game. I think he’s awkward and a bad singer. sheeeesh. If this is the way it’s going to go each year, I’ll find another show to watch.
Yes, Lily may have been an artist, but having just watched her performance from last night, it’s no wonder she went home. Her Patsy Cline cover just sounded so old fashioned. Music-wise, it was your grandfather’s country music and that’s not something America wants to hear.
This guys seem really close ah it was depressing to watch it last night! Crystal bawling over Lilly, likewise Siobhan for Alex! I really hope the others step it up, I saw Lilly as a serious contender but now it’s just going to be dragging up until the finale of Crystal VS Siobhan. Really hope the others bring their A game and give these two a run for their money!
I was shocked the most for Alex. Unbelievably wrong call.
I too had thought Paige & Katelyn were going home. I wish I had been right about Paige.
“That being said, keeping Paige around means that the “Idol” voters avoided eliminating every available minority female from the competition. Kudos, America!!!”
you’re the type of person who probably voted for Obama just because he was half black aren’t you? God I hate people like you (based on your comment, not on the hopefully untrue comment i made).
stormshadow4life – Well, it *was* sarcasm. Also, you’ve read me before. If you don’t have plenty of additional reasons to hate me already, just keep reading… -Daniel
