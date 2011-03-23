Recap: ‘American Idol’ Top 11 – Motown Performances

It’s Motown Week on “American Idol,” as the Top 11 compete for places on this summer’s poorly attended “American Idol” Tour!
How did our Finalists perform?Â
Singer: Casey Abrams
Song: “I Heard It Through the Grape Vine”
My Take: Last week, Casey Abrams tackled Nirvana, but he has a harder task this week: Topping The California Raisins. The Casey howl is becoming as much a mandatory part of his repretoire as James Durbin’s wail. He takes his show into the audience, leaving behind his three background singers and joining a small string ensemble perched behind the judges. And he doesn’t lose his lungs with any of the walking. It’s growly, fun and entertaining. It’s a Casey performance. Is that a good thing? I’m not sure. In the auditions and Hollywood performances, it seemed like we kept being surprised by the things Casey can do. Now he seems to have settled into what he is and how he wants us to see him. I like this performance, but it’s a lot like I might have predicted from Casey under the circumstances.
Steven, J-Lo and Randy Say: “You are the perfect entertainer,” Tyler says, raving about his ego and his beauty. “People already know who Casey is,” J-Lo says, wondering if Casey is unique. “You know what’s so perfect about you? You can only do you and that you is great,” Randy raves. Casey, for his part, gives a little shout-out to a cutie in the audience. Uh-oh!
Singer: Thia Megia
Song: “Heatwave”
My Take: Jimmy Iovine thinks this is a great song choice. Sepinwall on IM strongly disagrees. I can’t bring myself to care enough about what Thia’s doing on the show. If she’s content to sneak into the Top 10 and then vanish, I can be content that there are a few people remaining who are worse than she is. Coast on, tiny teen. Coast on. Thia’s got so many other things on her mind here that she can’t really keep track of the lyrics or notes. And who can blame her? She’s got to remember to smile and walk and periodically raise her arms. There’s absolutely nothing distinctive or anything resembling an individual personality attached to the performance, almost the opposite of what Casey delivers without even trying. She makes it through. That’s all I’ll say for it. It’s neither good nor bad, but she almost couldn’t have connected less with the song.
Steven, J-Lo and Randy Say: “It was great to see you let loose,” J-Lo says, but she wants Thia to dig even deeper. J-Lo wants Thia to connect with the lyrics. I certainly didn’t believe that there was a heatwave burning inside her, but I kinda didn’t want to believe it. Randy thinks Thia took a chance, but she could have done more. Thia’s giggling happily as if she’s getting real compliments. “Just great. I’m good with it,” Steven says. And none of the judges chose to point out the bumbled lyrics. How sweet of them.
Singer: Jacob Lusk
Song: “You’re All I Need to Get By”
My Take: Jimmy Iovine thinks that Jacob is the contestant best suited for Motown night. I don’t *think* he’s just saying that Jacob is African-American, but he may. Jacob is performing with Funk Brother Bob Babbitt. Jacob is almost disturbingly restrained tonight. He’s even being over-sung by the background singers. I mean, there are three of them, but I expect Jacob to be able to out-sing a half-dozen ordinary men. But then the performance builds. And builds. And builds. Unlike the past two weeks, where Jacob was going crazy, Jacob-style, from the opening notes, this is actually a well-developed crescendo of a performance. Yes, he’s bonkers by the end, runs and affectations everywhere — I like the part where Jacob plays a tiny air piano with his hands. It’s funny — but in this performance, he actually earns all of the business. As he ends. Steven Tyler walks on stage, hugs Jacob, declares “Baby Luther” and returns to his seat.
Steven, J-Lo and Randy Say: “The great Barry Gordy is somewhere saying ‘Oh My God,'” Randy raves. “You know what was wrong with that performance? Absolutely nothing,” Randy continues. “You made us beg for those notes,” J-Lo squeals. Jacob goes into the audience and gives his grandma a big hug.
Singer: Lauren Alaina
Song: “You Keep Me Hangin’ On”
My Take: Oh. Right. There actually was a reason why Lauren Alaina received all of that pre-Top 24 hype. She’s been coasting for three straight weeks and I was practically ready to give up on her after last week’s flu-hampered performance. This is vastly better in every single way. Well, not *every* way. I’d note that 16-year-old girls shouldn’t give Randy Jackson in-song lap dances. Better Randy than Steven Tyler, I suppose? Randy’s like the “American Idol” court eunuch. Even if he told a female singer she a nice tush, we wouldn’t read anything sexual into it. But otherwise, pretty great. She sounds super and unlike Thia, she’s totally committed to the song and her rendition of it, right down to the coy “And there ain’t nothing I can do about it.” That’s easily my favorite Lauren Alaina joint of the season.
Steven, J-Lo and Randy Say: “You ripped that song another beauty mark,” Steven says confusingly. J-Lo liked how much attitude there was in the performance. Randy says that Lauren has her swagga on, that she’s feeling it.
Singer: Stefano Langone
Song: “Hello”
My Take: It’s HURTING Stefano to keep his eyes open. And now that I know it’s a problem, I can’t stop looking. He enunciated very well last week, but tonight’s back in marble-mouthed mumbler mode. But the performance is about the singing and Stefano sings it well enough, nailing the heck out of the big climactic note and closing with a fine, sweet tone. He still can’t sing with his eyes open and he can’t tell the difference between “closing his eyes and stretching out his arms” and emoting in a genuine way. Stefano’s connection is ever-so-superficial and the physicality of the performance mirrors that.
Steven, J-Lo and Randy Say: J-Lo still wants Stefano to connect more. She’s not quite feeling it, but she says that once he connects a bit more he’ll “fly right out of the building.” Randy agrees, but tells Stefano that there was “no real emotion.” “You ramped up too soon,” Steven says. J-Lo mentions Stefano’s awful phrasing, but in a kind way.
Singer: Haley Reinhart
Song: “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me”
My Take: I don’t love this song choice from Haley. I have no objections to the outfit, which is resurrecting the Haley Scarnato short-shorts. Haley’s another singer getting out-sung by the background singers. When she starts growling at the half-way point, it’s almost a desperate need to be heard over those three talented people hogging stage right. It becomes a competition to determine which of them will be left standing at the end to sing the last verse. Haley appears to win, but honestly, who’s the winner here? So far, I’m putting Haley in the “Better than Thia” category and little more. I also need to stop and think about how Haley Scarnato Jr. compares to Haley Scarnato Sr. I think she’s better with the vocals, but far worse with the strutting. I’m just relieved that Ms. Reinhart didn’t trip down the staircase.
Steven, J-Lo and Randy Say: It started a little rough for Randy, but by the middle of the song, the Haley he loves “came roaring back.” Steven thought it was beautiful. “You don’t look a day over fabulous,” Steven says. J-Lo says that Haley may have the most soulful voice of any of the “Idol” women. Who loves short-shorts? Haley loves short-shorts!
Singer: Scotty McCreery
Song: “For Once In My Life”
My Take: It’s Danger Night No. 1 for Little Scotty McCreery, who’s tackling Little Stevie Wonder. You think you can change how things get doneâ€¦ IN MOTOWN, Scotty? There’s hardly any Motown remaining in the arrangement, which has been countrified 110 percent. The song has been so heavily reformatted that it could almost be “Everybody’s Talkin'” for all of its similarities to the original. Then again when we do Harry Nilsson Night, Scotty’s taking everybody else to school. We need to let Scotty play his guitar, because I’m not going to be able to tolerate his cock-eyed microphone posture much longer. This week’s new affectation is a wandering left hand, thats keeps trying to make emphatic gestures, which come off more masturbatory than anything else. For Scotty, theme nights like this are going to be all about staying afloat. He did that much.
Steven, J-Lo and Randy Say: Steven Tyler compares him to Glenn Campbell and Harry Nilsson. Neither Randy nor J-Lo thought it was Scotty’s best performance, but they agree that he made it his own. “You’re the young ladykiller,” Randy says of Scotty’s patented low notes.
Singer: Pia Toscano
Song: “All In Love Is Fair”
My Take: Why do I feel like Pia’s just waiting around for James Bond Movie Theme Night to end this competition entirely? It’s not a great Stevie Wonder song, certainly not dynamic in this arrangement, but we’re reminded again that Pia Toscano is this season’s unrivaled ballad-meister. She may be the most Dion-y singer “American Idol” has ever had. And I don’t know what or who else to compare her to, because so far she hasn’t shown that much diversity. Lots of range. No diversity.
Steven, J-Lo and Randy Say: “Hello Beautiful Pia,” says J-Lo. But there’s a catch. J-Lo says Pia could have a career like Celine Dion, but what she doesn’t do is own the stage. I need to pause and say that J-Lo has been absolutely terrific tonight, with constructive criticism for every performer. Maybe she just needed to warm up for a few weeks? To establish a rapport? J-Lo’s actually judging. This is the J-Lo we fell in love with back in the auditions. She could judge the phone book. SHE’S IN IT TO WIN IT, YO! Sorry. Got carried away. Randy loves that Pia hits ever note dead on, but he wants her to do something mid-tempo or up-tempo in the future. “You can’t live by ballads alone,” Randy says. Steven calls her “the closest star in this ‘Idol’ universe.”
Singer: Paul McDonald
Song: “Tracks of My Tears”
My Take: Finally we have the answer to the eternal question “What would Wilco’s ‘Tracks of My Tears’ sound like?” Paul desperately needs a bounce-back. I don’t understand why “Idol” would put restrictions on how often the contestants get to use their instruments. Paul is vastly more focused this week with his guitar strapped to his shoulder. And it’s not just that he’s not stumbling around like a drunken hobo, though that’s part of it. He just seems more connected to the music, albeit maybe not to the specifics of this exact song. Paul’s having too much goofy fun to have tears, much less tracks of them.
Steven, J-Lo and Randy Say: Randy was worried when Paul started, but he worked it out. Randy especially liked when Paul sang “tender” at the end. Randy’s nearly incoherent. Steven compares Paul to Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson. J-Lo says Paul’s the most rounded, seasoned performer. She says he just needs a seasoned producer.
Singer: Naima Adedapo
Song: “Dancin’ in the Street”
My Take: Naima’s trying to be the anti-Pia. She refuses to do anything that *isn’t* up-tempo. Some people want to sing on “Idol.” Naima wants to get down. She’s backed by an assertive brass section and rocking some assertive bell-bottoms. She definitely finds a way to include more singing than she did last week, but she’s also in a fight with the background singer. Then, having sung for 60 seconds, she decides she’s had enough and that what she really wants to do is a little African dancing with her two drumming pals. It’s such a funny and totally unique approach that she has to “Idol.” Every other contestant in the show’s history has been all about milking every last vocal for all it’s worth. Naima’s given each tiny performance a lot of thought and she seems to have a pie chart of elements she wants to keep delivering. She wants to bring a little singing, a little fashion, a little music and a little dancing to the table. I’d be happy to see this approach work for a couple more episodes, even though I’m pretty sure Naima is short-changing her actual vocal talent on a weekly basis.
Steven, J-Lo and Randy Say: Steven says that Naima is the whole package. “You’re an exciting performer,” J-Lo says, telling Naima that she produced her first goosebumps of the night. For J-Lo, Naima has that little something extra. Randy says that tonight, all of Naima showed up. “It was ‘American Idol’ morphing into ‘So You Think You Can Dance,'” Ryan says, probably correctly.
Singer: James Durbin
Song: “Livin’ For The City”
My Take: Oooh. Interesting choice for James Durbin, doing what I’ve frequently said is my favorite Stevie Wonder track. But will it work? He’s backed by a hard-funk beat. James seemed to have at least some understanding of the song when he discussed it previously, but he’s way, way too smiley for the lyrics and message of the song. The song is initially a bit too much in his slightly thin pre-wail head voice, but when he actually opens up, it’s very good. The wailing, sometimes so superfluous, is his way of saying he feels the pain of the song and feels it deeply. This may be a version that I’d like more in a studio version. James should also be praised for not over-tinkering with the theme. Yes, this is a funk-rock version of “Livin’ for the City,” but it’s still very recognizably Motown in a way that McCreery’s arrangement was not.
Steven, J-Lo and Randy Say: “James, you are serious business,” says J-Lo, initially reduced to a giggling schoolgirl. It started a little rough for Randy, but when he hit his pocket, it was “unbelievable.” “Sometimes it takes a little bit of being crazy to make a difference in this world and that’s what you’re all about,” Steven gushes.
TONIGHT’S BEST: This was a good night of “American Idol.” A very good night. I think I’ll put Jacob Lusk at the top of the pack this week. James Durbin and Casey Abrams can be close behind. I don’t want to forget to recognize Lauren Alaina for her best performance of the season, or Naima for including our first-ever African-inflected dance break.
TONIGHT’S WORST: Thia Megia got weirdly over-praised by the judges for an entirely forgettable performance. Haley Reinhart got wildly over-praised by the judges for a memorably shout-y performance. And Stefano Langone needs to be reminded that just because you can hit every not, if you slur every word, you’re not doing justice to a great song.
IN DANGER: Thia, Haley and Stefano seem like a pretty reasonable Bottom Three. From there, I’m almost flipping a coin between Thia and Haley, as I’m guessing that “Idol” will continue its annual trend of booting females early in the Finales. This just feels more like Haley’s time to go than Thia’s, so I guess that’s my elimination pick.
Who did you like? Who did you dislike?
Good insights, though at one point you call J-Lo Paula, which she did not deserve tonight! I think I’m burned out on Jacob Lusk because I can not take him and his caterwauling anymore, even if he earned the moment this week by building to it better. He’s burned away all of my goodwill.
I think Paul could also be in danger of the bottom three this week, but Haley is probably going home.
Karyn – Nuts! I’ve actually been calling J-Lo “Paula” a lot this season and mostly I’ve been catching it… And you’re right, she totally deserves her own name tonight…
Fixed. Thanks!
-Daniel
I absolutely hate Stefano and Naima. Can we have a double elimination and get rid of those two. They are so completely mediocre.
you absolutely hate these 2 over Lauren and Paul? Really? Lauren does not understand a single song she sings. She thought the one last night was about telling off the people on the internet who said mean things about me, rather than not wanting to, but still being under the power of an ex who left her. The line is not ‘coy’ when she sings “there ain’t nothin’ I can do about it.” Paul? You must like yellow hair, to say he’s better than Stefano. My only guess is you are a racist SOB.
Casey was like a stalking wolverine doing an amateurish physical performance of a real artist, while belting out mostly good vocals.
Thia’s problem is that this is a big girl song and she is just a kid. Her voice sounds OK but she makes me feel like I am in an elevator trying to ignore the music. Plus, I think she discovered a sleepwave halfway through the song.
Jacob… is someone I think is wildly overrated and I root for him to fail. But I actually think this music fits his vocal theatrics well. So, I liked it. And then the hugging starts and I hate him even more… why don’t all the contestants get special treatment like that?
Lauren just had her Kelly Clarkson “Natural Woman” moment (for those who don’t know what I mean, that is when the planet realized Kelly Clarkson was there to destroy the competition). Though, a difference between her and Kelly: Clarkson never had a bad week.
Stefano… he has a better story on this show than voice. I hate him. Unlike with Jacob, after this performance, I hate him even more. There are 2 people at any karaoke bar right now who can do this.
Haley, is hot. She is really attractive. I mean, damn. Pretty…. meow. Her voice is damn good too. But for some reason the voters don’t like her. She tries a bit too hard to emote but I loved her voice.
Scotty, cannot screw up unless he tries to sing any other way. Sure, it makes him boring as the show goes on but the country-mafia will spam vote him into the finals. I fast forward through the performance. I don’t care.
Pia, is pretty. Good voice. But I find her supremely boring.
Paul, doing one of my favorite songs of all time… and I liked parts of it. I totally thought Bob Dylan with a cold.
Naima, she is likable. She is cute. She is a performer, no doubt. Her voice is another matter. Even when she isn’t running around, her voice is hit and miss. Her outfit is all miss. But I admit it, I like her and I give her a pass for things I would rip others apart.
James has all the confidence in the world and it is kind of infectious. It makes any of his performances seem better than they probably are. He is surprisingly good doing a song that isn’t in his usual wheelhouse, showcasing his strengths just enough to be memorable.
This is the first week where I felt a handful of the performers realized they were on American Idol and not playing the video game version.
The bottom three will be Haley, Naima and Paul. The first two deserve it. The last I think will be a hangover from last week. Naima is going home like she should have last week.
A 16 year old had a great performance which put her back in the show and it was Thia who rocked it tonight proving she can have some life on that stage while Lauren wasn’t up to her normal high standards though still just fine.
To borrow a phrase from Randy, I thought everyone on the show tonight “brought it.” No bad performances tonight, although some were certainly a lot better than others.
This is the first week I’ve ever liked Thia. It was refreshing just to see her sing something more uptempo where she actually had to move around a bit and show some life. I still think she’ll probably be in the bottom three tomorrow night.
I’ve liked Haley in the past, even when others didn’t. Although the judges liked her a lot tonight, this was my least favorite performance she’s done. Considering that she’s been in the bottom three seemingly every week, she’s my pick to go home tomorrow. It’s a shame, too, because I’ll miss seeing those legs.
Casey is unique and has a certain spunk that we’re not used to seeing on AI, but he’s starting to get a bit predictable with his performances. His best performance, imo, was the one that got him into the top 24, where he played the bass while singing. I’d like to see do something similar to that.
Unfortunately I didn’t get to see Lauren or Stefano, so I can’t comment on either of them. Stefano is my least favorite in the competition, though, alongside Thia, Pia and Scotty. Speaking of Pia, she’s becoming incredibly boring. She needs to start switching it up.
Of all the performances tonight, Paul’s is the one that I wished had been longer. I was really enjoying it, and would’ve gladly kept listening. He’s probably the contestant whose album I would most likely buy.
James and Jacob were the best of the night. And Naima continues to be the most entertaining.
I’m really enjoying this season of AI. A lot of great talent. A lot of different styles. Each week is interesting.
I agree with your bottom three this week.
I would’ve definately liked Paul’s song to be longer. Its a song I would listen to regularly.
“We need to let Scotty play his guitar, because I’m not going to be able to tolerate his cock-eyed microphone posture much longer. This week’s new affectation is a wandering left hand, thats keeps trying to make emphatic gestures, which come off more masturbatory than anything else.”
THANK YOU! The way he holds his mic bothers me to no end. It’s getting to the point that I just can’t watch him anymore because it’s too distracting. It’s ike he only wants to hold it with his fingertips and has to create this delicate balance that throws off this whole upper body and makes it look more like his hands can’t move from that position so they just stuck a mic between the fingers. Then his little winks and weird head movements just put it over the top. Make it stop Scotty! Make it stop!
Ugh. Now that I got that out of my system…your bottom 3 are my bottom 3 and I would much prefer Thia to go home. She is just boring to me. I zone out. I think it is definitely a case of not having enough “life experience” to bring emotion to the performance.
It really did look like it pained Stefano to keep his eyes open didn’t it? Cannot be unseen. I would agree that this was a good week all around for Idol.
I personally love Casey and Paul.
Thought the best performances were Jacob, Casey & Paul.
The worst? Naima, Thia & Haley.
I wouldn’t mind if Naima or Haley went home. I do think that Thia has the potential to be great (hopefully she gets out of her shell)
Really good night overall. Even the lesser performances weren’t exactly terrible. That is except for Scotty. YUCK. I never want to hear a country fried version of a Stevie Wonder song again in my life!!!!!!!
Pia is almost too good. She comes off too professional to win the show, IMO. She needs to take the judges advice and go beyond the ballads. A good deal of Idol winners went through a real growth during their respective seasons. The contestants who are great from the get go usually tend to get under-appreciated as the audience falls for the new kid on the block.
I also want to point out that after a timid first couple of weeks, J-Lo is really improving as a judge. At first, she was like Steven Tyler and doing nothing but praising her little friends. But over the past couple weeks, you can really see her grow more and more comfortable in critiquing and giving advice. She’s great. And still incredibly likable and utterly gorgeous. Love seeing her getting into the songs. Best judge the show has had besides Simon, IMO.
Thia needs to go home. She isn’t terrible. But she is so incredibly boring. I can’t make it without fast-forwarding through any of her performances. She has about as much personality… as well a 16 year old with zero life experience. Ugh.
And hells to the yes on what y’all are saying bout Scotty McCreary!! His mannerisms and gestures are about the most awkward and distracting thing ever! The way he snarls his upper lip, holds his mic like the rest of his hand besides his fingers doesn’t work, the odd head movements and goofy attempts at making a Brad Pitt face. I can’t look at him without noticing everything. Makes Stefano not being able to open his eyes seem like nothing in comparison. Oh, and yeah. I hate country music. That all said, Scotty’s a lock for the final 4. Thank you, middle America. >:(
What life experience do you really think Lauren brings to the table? Be fair. Last night she interpretted a song about still liking an ex-and wishing she didn’t, to be about shaking her index finger and neck triumphantly at the internet people who say mean things about me, waah. Yes, Thia does not understand the songs she sings either, but Lauren understands them even less.
Hey Dan, You’re right when you say that the show is going to continue it’s every year trend of dumping most of the girls first. And we all know why. Because the tween girls voting don’t fall in love with the girls. So the only girls who can advance are the ones who are truly talented.
And a lot of the time, if a girl is too pretty or attractive, they seem to struggle to get support from the girls voting. It seems only non-threatening, every-girl’s like Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood are able to avoid this. Every girl in the competition goes in with an instant handicap for these reasons.
So Daniel, all that said. What % handicap would you say is in effect that the female contestants have to overcome? How would you quantify it? I get so tired of watching year after year the first 5 or 6 eliminations being all or mostly females.
IMO, the only real handicap this year is that the group of guys are much more talented and interesting than the group of girls.
I find myself replaying Pia from last evening more than the others. maybe I am just into the pertect notes and the creshendo style. The others were a bit quirky last night and all showed who they are and who they would be in the recording studio. If I am looking at past years of Idol …Pia is the thoroughbred in the winner’s circle (much like Underwood) and the rest are fighting for place and show.
You Paul fans are morons. Wish it would be longer. Was it my ears, or did he really sing in his novelty 13 year-old boy singing Rod Stewart way, “outside, I’m masturbating, inside, my voice is fakin..”? or does it matter? If you guys have supported Paul this long—even though he makes Sanjaya look like Elvis, then you’ll vote for him no matter what.
Berry Gordy is certainly great, and may indeed be saying “Oh my God.” I’m not sure who Barry Gordy is, though, and suspect he’s only above-average, at best, and probably not watching “Idol.”
He’s just the founder of Motown, and he was showed in the beggining of this episode… What a stupid comment!
Naima is just bad. Her vocals aren’t good and she knows it (hence the dance number that took up about 1/3 of the performance). Haley, on the other hand, has excellent range but can’t seem to do anything great with it.
Those two and Scotty the Smirk for bottom three this week.
Usually at this point in the season I’ve got at least one or two contestents each that I love or loathe. But this is the first season that I can remember where I just don’t feel that strongly about any yet. The closest I’ll come to a strong feeling is: Haley. Objectively, I don’t think she’s the best out there but there’s something about her voice that I really enjoy and I don’t really get why audiences seem to dislike her so much. I also find her post-performance interviews endearing. I’d much rather see her for another week than Thia, Naima, Scotty, Stefano or Pia for that matter.
Just sayin’.
Steven Tyler—this season’s Paula—is absolutely WORTHLESS as a judge, which is surprising to me. It’s like he’s phoning it in already. He used “beautiful” to describe how many of the performances? Eight? Ten? That’s as useful as Randy with his “yo, dawg”s and “good lookin’ out”s. OTOH, J.Lo is clearly (finally?!) taking her job seriously. She gave some really good notes to the contestants.
As Casey performed, I thought, uh-oh, he’s coming off now as just… weird. Taylor Hack weird. And that’s not a good thing. If that’s truly his personality, there’s not much he can do about it.
Thank you, Daniel and RachelMed, for your spot-on assessments of Scott McCreery! I totally agree. I can’t stand to watch him sing anymore. Ditto screechy, creepy Paul. Never liked him, never will.
Jacob’s caterwauling is so over-the-top; I can just see him, two years from now, as a featured performer in a Vegas drag show.
Pia is beautiful and has impeccable vocals, but she doesn’t have “it”—star quality, the x-factor, the it-factor, whatever you want to call it—and, consequently, is utterly boring on stage.
Poor Stefano. Not only does he not know how to pronounce his name—it’s STE-fa-no, not ste-FAH-no—he can’t sing with his eyes open to save his life. I like his voice, but his bizzare phrasing drives me up a wall.
I seem to have developed a soft spot for Thia, as well as for James. Thia REALLY needs to break out of her shell and show some personality—any personality—but I just don’t think she has it in her to do that. I first thought of James as just a straight Adam Lambert, but see that he has real vocal chops. Sob story aside, he may be the breakout star of the season. Also, it seems that given the opportunity, those without tend to try much harder to improve their situations than those who are living a comfortable life.
She’s good and all, but I still don’t see in Lauren all that the judges saw. Perhaps it’s her age, as many others have suggested.
Haley’s performances have a slight air of desperation, but who could blame her, what with being in the bottom three for the past two weeks. She needs to somehow connect with the voting viewers.
Which leaves me with Naima, who, I hope, is the next to exit the show, followed quickly by Paul and Scott.
Haley reminds me of Katie Stevens from last year. Cute little girl with a huge voice. Just doesn’t know exactly how to use it. Makes it so frustrating to watch as she’s so close to being really good. Yet lacking that one thing is holding her back so much. Like J-Lo said (who is getting better and better as a judge) she’s got one of the best voices on the show. It’s a shame she can’t wield her mighty instrument.
Jacob Lusk is unquestionably the most gifted performer this season. And he will lose. Mostly because his “over-dramatization” and stylization is so unfamiliar to most Americans in a way that Pia’s power ballad Mariah/Whitney melodrama is not.
In other words, he’s too black and too gay. It’s sad.