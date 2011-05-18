Recap: ‘American Idol’ Top 3 Performances

It’s time for the “American Idol” Top 3 and Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina and charging darkhorse Haley Reinhart are singing thrice apiece on Wednesday (May 18) night. Their first performance? Personal choice. Second performance? Jimmy Iovine’s choice. Third performance? Judges’ choice.
Singer: Scotty McCreery
Song: “Amazed”
My Take: Dude. I wanna be mentored by Beyonce. She loves Scotty, but she’s worried about his confidence with his upper range. It’s a mighty predictable song choice for Scotty, but what’s the point of a personal song choice if you aren’t going to pick an utter no-brainer for yourself? Equally predictably, Scotty’s much better in the lower-ranged verses than in the build to the chorus, which pushes him to a high point where he’s getting lost in the excessive arrangement and background singing. There are at least a couple notes which benefit from being lost. He closes with a nice, assertive note and a smile.
Steven, J-Lo and Randy Say: Steven Tyler thinks Scotty keeps getting better and somehow imagines that Scotty got angry somewhere in the song. I don’t even know what that means. Jennifer Lopez loves that Scotty took her advice and started doing vibrato on every note. Randy produced a version of the song and therefore he thinks it was a great song choice. And oh gosh, Randy actually noticed the pitchy parts. Crazy, right?
Singer: Lauren Alaina
Song: “Wild One”
My Take: I’m very pleased that Lauren didn’t do one of three or four Faith Hill songs I’d instantly have guessed. Beyonce advises Lauren to be fearless and a diva. I’m not sure what character Lauren is playing tonight, but it’s another character she can’t fully embody. And this is yet another song that accentuates that even if we think she’s a sweet girl and we like her spirit, her voice remains disappointingly thin every time she’s asked to live up to the standards of her idols (or the standard she set in her very first audition). There are rough notes, strained notes and whispered notes aplenty. And guess what? Nobody’s going to mention this to Lauren, because all season long, nobody’s had the heart to take Lauren to task for not showing any vocal growth in four months of coaching and training.
Steven, J-Lo and Randy Say: J-Lo compliments Lauren for attacking the song. What an utterly worthless comment. Randy loves seeing Lauren having fun. He loves that in her heart, she seemed to be loving it. But what about THE WAY SHE SANG THE SONG? Steven loved the way Lauren was singing. “You’re ready for America to just be all over you,” Tyler leers inappropriately.
Singer: Haley Reinhart
Song: “What Is and What Should Never Be”
My Take: This is why I like Haley. She’s insane. It’s like she’s channelling her buddy Casey Abrams and intentionally trying to confuse and alienate the judges and viewers. And doing an initially version of a Led Zeppelin classic? That’s just bonkers. And presumably the dude playing guitar stage right is, indeed, Haley’s dad. Her smile and the infusion of warm seeing him is perhaps the most unforced emotional reaction of the entire season. The performance? Well, it’s a bit frantic, even before Haley trips falling up the stairs. Total face-plant. Total. Like, “Uh-oh. What do you do when that happens?” The answer is that Haley drops a couple words before picking herself back up like an utter champ. She’s initially unsteady, but pulls right back into the song and she smiles broadly til she reaches the end, at which point the judges stand for her effort. I think that wins her a lot of support, because you wanna talk about bouncing back? What Haley just did was take what would have probably been a derided or questioned performance and turn it into a “heroic” (again, true heroism isn’t often found on reality shows) triumph. And with her dad there with her? That’s a Moment. Girl turned faceplant into faceplantade. The only bad part of that performance for Haley? That it came in her first performance rather than her third.
Steven, J-Lo and Randy Say: “This is what it’s all about,” Randy cheers, calling her “fearless,” and one of her best performances ever. “Haley, did you fall for me,” Steve Tyler says and adds, “It’s not about how many times you fall. It’s about how many times you get back up.” J-Lo says that when people fall down, you keep going. Randy declares that “hands down” Haley won Round One.
Singer: Scotty McCreery
Song: Jimmy’s Pick: “Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not?”
My Take: I don’t know this song, but it’s Guitar Scotty, so I approve. It is, in fact, a pretty boring song. But Scotty turns it into a solid vocal — better than his first performance, because it requires less strain — and a vocal that plays directly to the teenage girls (and really inappropriate older woman) who love him. Simple. Smart. Savvy. Successful. Scotty.
Steven, J-Lo and Randy Say: Steve says Scotty was living that song. There were so many moments J-Lo loved. “Can you shave your head for the finale,” J-Lo requests. Scotty, you’d best take J-Lo’s advice. Randy agrees on the short hair and thought it was a good pick for Scotty. Randy then absurdly says that Scotty was “approaching the Garth level.” Finally Randy runs off two cliches: One, it was like being at a Scotty concert. And two, Scotty is in it to win it. Will Scotty return for his third performance with his head shaved? And then Ryan and Randy go off into some banter about chest-waxing. It’s just not the same without Simon, is it?
Singer: Lauren Alaina
Song: Jimmy’s Pick: “If I Die Young”
My Take: Haley falls flat on her face, so Lauren has to create a near-tragedy of her own. In this case, her hose have ripped and she has to remove them and get a rub-down. On-air. Sigh. Now her legs are distracting shiny. I shouldn’t be commenting on Lauren Alaina’s legs. Stop. Jimmy’s doing well on the song-picking. This is a song that doesn’t require that Lauren have a Faith Hill or Carrie Underwood-sized voice. The first half of the song is situated right in her range and asks her to do nothing she isn’t good enough to do. And she sounds good. Then Lauren has a gaffe of her own mid-song. Does she lose the melody? Does she lose a word? Stop trying to be Haley, Lauren. From that point, the song gets bigger and Lauren starts fumbling, as she does. Still, in the end, instead of thinking about her limitations, all I’m thinking is “That’s not the right dress to be sitting down on the stage in, young lady.”
Steven, J-Lo and Randy Say: J-Lo says Lauren has “the most beautiful tone of our finalists.” I disagree. But OK. Randy and Steven both praise her for the blunder. Lauren explains that she missed a key change. Ah. Ooops.
Singer: Haley Reinhart
Song: Jimmy’s Pick: “Rhiannon”
My Take: Didi Benami did this one last season. As much as I love Didi Benami, she didn’t have the voice for it. Haley does. Before the performance, Haley warns us that her problem is going to be when the lyrics get a bit fast and wordy. That is, indeed, where she runs into trouble a little trouble. And who can blame her? That’s also when the wind machine and fog machines kick in simultaneously. Is this Haley’s Dream 1989 Music Video? It’s mostly a growl-free performance, which should make the Haley-haters happy. But after her first performance? How could she top it? The solution was not wind-and-fog. What this is is another typical Haley gear-change, something she’s better at than her two “Idol” rivals, if voters happen to appreciate things like that. After a long season — and in the middle of a string of lengthy days of upfronts coverage — I appreciate the variety and versatility.
Steven, J-Lo and Randy Say: Randy thought she did a good job with it, praising her pitch. Randy’s disappointed that guys don’t get wind and fog machines. Steven’s all, “I get that stuff all the time.” Steven’s a fan of the performance. J-Lo thought it looked beautiful, but she wanted a Haley wail in the end. Ask to judge Round Two, Steven gives it to Lauren Alaina. J-Lo gives it to Scotty. Randy agrees with J-Lo.
Singer: Scotty McCreery
Song: Judges’ Choice: “She Believes In Me”
My Take: Although his hair remains unshorn, Scotty’s done enough to lock up his place in the Finals. I can’t even begrudge his presence there. Given these three options, he’s definitely one of the best two, even if he’s a little sharp on the higher notes in the chorus here. He’s holding the microphone straight, hitting the lower notes well. Once again, it’s a straight-to-the-base performance. Why change strategies now?
Steven, J-Lo and Randy Say: Tyler’s happy. J-Lo said they all wanted to see if Scotty could hit the big chorus. She says the answer was “Yes.” I’d say the answer was “Mostly,” which is good enough. Randy says he was “sweet and tender in the front.” Ummm. OK. Scotty’s dad is proud of him. And Scotty’s dad sings a few notes. It’s Father’s Day on “Idol.”
Singer: Lauren Alaina
Song: Judges’ Choice: “I Hope You Dance”
My Take: Yawn. Uninspired song choice from the judges. And uninspired production choice sticking Lauren with the fog machine as well. The result is foggy, utterly acceptable note-for-note karaoke. Vocally, this is Lauren’s best performance of the night, but I’m not sure it should be enough.
Steven, J-Lo and Randy Say: J-Lo has “goosies from head-to-toe.” Then J-Lo says that Lauren’s won this round for her already. Really, J-Lo? BOO. Randy loves Lauren’s sea-foam dress and tells Ryan that Lauren is in it to win it. Tyler says Lauren sang it perfectly.
Singer: Haley Reinhart
Song: Judges’ Choice: “You Oughta Know”
My Take: The judges apparently want growling. But what did Dave Coulier ever do to Haley Reinhart? The song is deceptively low through to the first chorus. Much too low for Haley. MUCH too low. She fights through the first verse with its sanitized raunchiness (“Would she go out with you to the theater?”), but when she gets to the chorus, she gets to wail. And nobody does it better. And because she’s a trooper, Haley even goes running up and down the stairs, this time without incident. Without question, it was the night’s sexiest performance, but Haley’s drained. You can tell. The arc of the show was such that she had to put so much effort into the first two performances that she’d probably have killed for closing torch song of some sort. Instead, she had to deliver the night’s first and second highest energy performances as the bread, with freaking Stevie Nicks as the filling. That’s hard.
Steven, J-Lo and Randy Say: Will the judges admit that they choice a song that wasn’t really right for Haley’s voice? Randy loved hearing Haley rock out and gives Haley her second “in it to win it” of the night. Steven calls it perfect and says Haley nailed the choruses. “There’s nobody who can match you there,” J-Lo says of the choruses. And yay! J-Lo mentions the lowness problems, though doesn’t take responsibility for the choice. Steven gives Round Three to Haley. J-Lo and Randy both give the third round to Lauren. Wow! What a shocking coincidence that Randy and J-Lo both gave each of three singers one round apiece.
TONIGHT’S BEST: Your Finale *should* pit Wire-to-Wire Favorite Scotty against Underdog Haley.
TONIGHT’S WORST: Lauren was not bad. Of this group, she’s just got the weakest voice and the least performing confidence. I don’t hate her. At all. She’s gonna sell albums. I don’t doubt that. But the finale will be ever-so-much duller with her in it.
IN DANGER: I said it last week and I was wrong, but I’ll try it again: A girl is going home this week. Scotty’s the only one who doesn’t need to worry.
What’d you think? And did you laugh at seeing the stars of FX’s “Wilfred” — the dude in the dog suit and Frodo — in the audience?
Haley won the night for me. I think she did lose some steam with the Alanis song. But overall, she definitely was miles ahead. Scotty is Scotty. He’s good at what he does. Although, I thought his first performance was boring. Lauren was the weakest for me. She just played it safe–just like she’s been doing it all season. I mean when I see her audition, I get even more disappointed.
The three songs that Haley sang have a much, much, much higher degree of difficulty than anything Scotty or Lauren sang tonight. I hope people recognize that and appreciate it.
I don’t like Scotty, but he does what he does very well. And I actually really enjoyed his first performance, probably just because he pushed himself a bit and explored the top part of his range.
Lauren was overshadowed all night, imo. She did nothing to stand out. She was good-to-medicore, just as she’s been all season. She doesn’t deserve to be in the finale.
Haley is a very daring performer, and she has enormous confidence in her voice, unlike Lauren. I didn’t like her last performance. I think it was a very bad song choice by the judges. I want to hear Haley sing like Haley, not do an Alanis Morissete impression, which is what that came across as. Still, she sang the chorus sections very well. I loved her Led Zeppelin performance. A lot of singers would’ve lost all their composure if they had taken a fall like she did. But instead of losing it, she finished the song very strong. Her second performance was also very good, although not her best.
You’re right, next week’s finale will be a lot more boring if Lauren makes it. Her up-tempo songs sound the same and her ballads all sound the same. We already know what to expect from her. But we never know what to expect from Haley, and that’s what makes good television.
Haley all the way!
Forrest- *Much* higher degree of difficulty for Haley. She could have sung all three of Lauren’s songs without blinking. Lauren could not have sung *any* of the three songs Haley sang (regardless of how you feel about how Haley sang them, Lauren couldn’t have even gotten on the stage with any of those three numbers). Of course, it’s not a degree-of-difficulty competition…
-Daniel
How is it possible that Lauren has never done better than she did in her audition?
TheHolyAvenger – To me, that’s the great mystery of the entire season. We were introduced to Lauren as this sublime, mind-blowing talent in that audition. They couldn’t have praised her higher. And all season long, I’ve been waiting for THAT. And even showing the audition tonight, all it did was upstage her other three performances…
-Daniel
I know! She was a favorite of mine from the get-go but it’s like her fear took over and she has never left her little bubble of comfort the whole season. It’s disappointing because we’ve all seen her do much better when she just puts it all on the line.
Why exactly do you think Lauren will sell albums? Most Idol contestants don’t sell albums, let alone ones that will be compared to great country singers once they leave the show. Lauren can’t hold a candle to performers like Sara Evans, Miranda Lambert and Jennifer Nettles.
BriGuyX – Most recent “Idol” contestants have not sold many albums, true. But “Idol” hasn’t had a pure country singer make it this far in years. If you look at the non-winners who have had respectable album sales, there’s a long history of even marginal talents — Kellie Pickler, Bucky Covington, Josh Gracin — who have moved albums. I didn’t say she’d sell millions of albums. But I think she can have a solid and workable career, just by looking at precedent.
-Daniel
I was actually impressed with Haley tonight and she really should make the final with Scotty. I don’t like Scotty but I thought he was better than last week and both were much better than Lauren, who really should have been gone for weeks now. And I have to respect Haley’s willingness to take chances even if the voting audience doesn’t.
1. Haley and Beyonce together was a whole lot of hotness going on.
2. Haley doing the Zep song wasn’t just the best of the night – it was the best of the season.
3. If there’s any justice, Lauren goes home.
The fact that Scott is in the final 3 shows why this show needs to die. They’re running out of talent. This guy doesn’t deserve to be in the top 100, let alone the top 3.
You may not like him, but he has had the most recordable-ready voice of any contestant this season. He knows what kind of music he likes and he sings it well. Sure his performances are boring, but he can sing country better than anyone else could sing their style.
I was thinking about this while watching them replay the auditions, but why don’t they just make them sing their audition song again? It’d be a great way to see how much they’ve improved, or in Lauren’s case not improved, and it’d be something simpler than having two songs forced on them. Just a thought.
I thought Beyonce was a horrible mentor, I want Gaga back. I also thought her video was horrible.
Scotty and Haley in the finale, PLEASE! Otherwise it’s no contest.
I didn’t get to see the last performance of the three, but I loved the first two performance of all three. To me Haley is a professional!
But I have seen it happen many times on American Idol, someone winning who isn’t the best singer or performer only because people who votes is voting for their favorite home town performer, not for the best singer/performer. If I vote it is for the best singer/performer!
Scotty is a great singer and I believe he is already a better country singer then some of the other country singers who have made it big! But I would love to see Haley and Lauren in the finale. Lauren would have to sink or swim! Her confidence would rise fast and it would be the best American Idol show ever! Haley is the American Idol whether she wins or not she is the best singer/performer.
What about Elijah Wood in the audience… And that *little* piece of advertising sitting next to him, Dan?
I mentioned it in the bolded prompt-question at the bottom. I was far happier seeing Wilfred in the crowd than random cast members from “Glee” and “Raising Hope.”
-Daniel
Me too! It is impossible to pay attention when you realize Jane Lynch is sitting right behind the judges and making faces all the time.
It was much better than Christian Slater and his more-than-enthusiastic-Idol-fan daughter!
Unfkingbelievable…Haley has more talent in her little finger than the remaining two contestants combined.
I for one will never ever watch idol again as I’m sure many viewers will follow.
idol has gotten so cheesy, it makes me gag anyway.
good for Haley-at least she got her talent out there and will have a wonderful career.
She will go far.