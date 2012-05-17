Recap: ‘American Idol’ Top 3 Results – Who makes The Finals?

I couldn’t make a prediction.
At least not in the picture accompanying this recap.
Since the season began, each week I’ve been putting a picture with my Thursday recaps of one singer I was certain wasn’t going home and every week I’e been right. That’s not saying all that much, but still…
This week, though, I can’t do it. Either Jessica Sanchez, Phillip Phillips or Joshua Ledet is going home and I don’t have a clue who it will be. So I made a handy triptych. I’m confident one of those three singers will be voted out.
Yup. See that limb? I’m way out on it.
8:02 p.m. Jennifer Lopez is billowy and summery and nobody’s talking to her about whether or not she’s leaving the show.
8:03 p.m. We’ve got Adam Lambert tonight. And, for some reason, Lisa Marie Presley.
8:03 p.m. Ugh. Why are we doing tonight’s Group Sing to a jazzed up “Got To Get You Into My Life”?
8:04 p.m. Home run Cody Ross!
8:05 p.m. It’s like The Beatles by way of Chicago, with a helping of freshly shredded cheese.
8:06 p.m. Do you realize that next week at this time, this whole shebang will be over? Impressive, right?
8:09 p.m. Tonight’s Ford Commercial is a silent movie. Jessica is a cat burglar. Joshua is a keystone kop. And Phil-Phil is missing in action. His absence in moments like this becomes more conspicuous each week.
8:10 p.m. “I’m nervous but excited,” Jessica says. “It’s such a blessing to even be here right now,” Phil-Phil says. “I just feel like we’re all winners at this point,” says Joshua, who vows to vote for the other two if he’s sent home tonight.
8:11 p.m. First to face judgment? Joshua. i’m betting he’s in the Bottom Three.
8:11 p.m. Jimmy says Wednesday was good for Joshua, but it wasn’t his best night and that the judges were too generous to his Etta James cover. Jimmy thinks Joshua is a great showman, but that in “Imagine,” he picked a song that didn’t showcase that showman side. “It was not the right song for him,” Jimmy says. But will Jimmy have kinder words for Joshua’s performance of the Mary J. Blige song that Jimmy selected for him? Why… No. Jimmy admits that he gave Joshua a song without enough melody. “He did really well because he’s that good,” Jimmy says, before adding that Joshua should 100 percent be in the finale. We’ll see if his math is different from Jessica and Phil-Phil’s finale hopes.
8:19 p.m. Ugh. “Ice Age 3” commercial interwoven with the episode. Poor J-Lo is fielding calls from the animated characters from the upcoming film. They all want tickets to the “Idol” finale. Oh God. This is so painful. And then they all go in a FORD to the Fox Lot to sing on a song for the upcoming “Ice Age” sequel. Somehow Phil-Phil was able to make it out of bed for this field trip, while Hollie Cavanagh was still alive when the visit occurred.
8:23 p.m. Yup. That was horrifying.
8:23 p.m. Lisa Marie Presley has a new single. Is the gimmick that she’s a character on “True Blood”? It’s not ungroovy, but I’m certain I’ll never hear this song ever again. Unless it appears in an episode of “True Blood.”
8:29 p.m. Jessica Sanchez is up next for judgement. I’m betting she’s in the Bottom Three.
8:30 p.m. Jimmy didn’t think that Jessica’s first Mariah Carey cover came together, disagreeing with Steven Tyler’s adoration. Jimmy also didn’t think it all came together for Jessica on her Aerosmith cover. Why do I get the feeling Jimmy just wasn’t having fun last night? He hasn’t loved any of the performances he’s evaluated this far. Amusingly, Jimmy admits that he also didn’t make a great song choice for Jessica. Asking himself about her finale hopes, Jimmy just says that she’d be worthy, but that’s not the same as his “100 percent” endorsement for Joshua.
8:37 p.m. We’re asking Rita Wilson to pay tribute to Donna Summer. I’m… confused. Jimmy Iovine’s opinion makes more sense and seems more heartfelt.
8:38 p.m. Glambert time!
8:40 p.m. Seizure time!
8:46 p.m. Phillip Phillips is up for judgment. I’m betting he’s in the Bottom Three.
8:47 p.m. Jimmy found Phil-Phil’s cover of “Beggin'” to be “very good” and praises Phil-Phil increasingly becoming less derivative as an artist. However, Jimmy thought Phil-Phil’s cover of “Disease” was “a total snoozefest.” Jimmy did, however, love Phil-Phil’s performance of the song he chose for him. “He was flawless,” Jimmy says of Phil-Phil’s Bob Seger. Yup. I agree on that.
8:50 p.m. Jessica and Joshua join Phil-Phil at center stage. Your Bottom Three, America!
8:50 p.m. Randy wishes them all luck and calls them “three of the best we’ve ever had.” “To lose any one of you tonight is heartbreaking to me,” J-Lo adds. “I love you guys so much because you have the courage to have a dream,” Tyler tells them all.
8:52 p.m. Results… After the break.
8:55 p.m. REAL RESULTS…
8:55 p.m. After nearly 90 million votes… the first person in the finale is… Jessica Sanchez. She’s surprised. J-Lo is very pleased.
8:56 p.m. Going against Jessica is… Phillip Phillips.
8:56 p.m. That means that we’re saying farewell to Joshua Ledet. On a personal level, I’m disappointed, because Joshua was my favorite contestant this season. But what can you say? Phil-Phil is, realistically, unstoppable. And Jessica is extremely talented and I can’t dispute that.
8:58 p.m. It was a great run for Joshua. And I insist that if he finds a time machine, he could become the biggest star of 1966. I’ll root for him to find a time machine.
9:00 p.m. I love Joshua’s “Man’s Man’s Man’s World.” And it’s darned sweet of him to bring his mom out for this particular number. I wish they hadn’t cut it off so that we could see “Previously on ‘Touch.'” Oh well.
You OK with the results? And does Jessica have any chance at all against Phil-Phil next week?
There is a chance that its gonna be Jessica going home. But I hope not.
I would honestly say that the chance for all 3 of them going home is pretty equal. Non of them did horrible last night and they all have a pretty large fan base. Like Jimmy said at this point I knew Scotty was going to win. Out of these 3 I have no idea.
Err at this point last year I knew Scotty would win is what I ment.
Derek – I agree. Last year I predicted Scotty in Week 1 and this actually is the Final 3 I’d have picked for this year, but I don’t have a CLUE what comes next…
-Daniel
Sometimes they should just let three people win.
JonnyBon – Part of me wonders about the logistics of doing a three-person finale and if anybody behind-the-scenes gave it serious consideration this year.
-Daniel
Since PhilPhil’s triumph has been inevitable from day 1, a result like this shouldn’t matter, but whaaaaa!??!!? Jessica over Joshua? *sigh*
I am tired of Jessica. She can do power ballads with the best of them but that is all. Every time she tried to do something up tempo it fell flat and her parts in group numbers is always the worst part.
I like Joshua, but I am a little tired of goin to church.
I picked Phil week one for my fav and I hope he wins. He is the only one left that I would buy an album from.
I was hopping for Phil, Skylar, and Elise as my top 3 but I am bad at picking.
Yes, tired of hearing Jessica do the same thing over and over, week after week. She can sing the hell out of Houston but she doesn’t have much else. She can’t rock, all the current songs that she tried to sing as an essemble were terrible. She needs time to grow and figure out who she is before she makes an album. She’s only 16, she has time.
I look forward to more of your well thought out comments though Booo
I just noticed the 8:02 comment. Is JLo really thinking about leaving the show?
Derek – Per at least one report? Yes. But who knows if that’s just posturing for a different schedule or more money or whatever…
-Daniel
We can only hope but my bet is it’s a bluff.
I’m just glad Jessica made it; but unless she selects better songs like “The Prayer” she stands no chance against Phil, the darling of the majority of the voters (girls under 20)
What I do not understand is why the judges and Jimmy gave Jessica, the youngest contestant, some of the most recognizable artist’s songs. You never sing songs that you will be compared to the original artist. Seems like they are determined to get her off the show.
YES..the JUDGES are biased! They like Joshua and Phillip. Don’t underestimate the VOTING power of the Filipinos and the Mexican Communities!
Definitely biased. Like when Steven told Jessica last night that she was going to be the last person standing? He must have been trying to psyche out all of her fans so they wouldn’t vote for her. Steven Tyler is a DEVIOUS man.
-Daniel
Filipinos, Mexicans and Americans unite- go Jessica!!!
yeah ! . :) go jessica ! .
Jessica has Latin and Asian communities behind her apart from her US fan base, more importantly , she has the Filipino support in the US and some in the Philippines, God knows how unstoppable filipinos are in voting via texting . they won’t stop voting , so you’ll have more txt messages sent. xD . :D
congratulations JEssica and Phillips.. love u both.. i can’t wait to see u in the Finale next week
guys, i think jessica will gonna win this thing , her voice is so big and so beautiful, i think shes gonna win . :)
– anton
i’m not saying , i don’t like phillip phillips , i do like him.. but he’s voice is no match for jessica’s .
110% jessica sanchez will win this seasons American Idol.
Is phil phil have any chance at all against JESSICA?
The answer is a big NO! Final answer…
I wish I could be surprised that another slightly fey talented black male singer gets booted from American Idol too soon. But I’m not.
I still can’t believe this show is on.
No point in watching the finale. Phil Phillips, one of the weakest Idol singers of all time, is going to win. Sanchez was already sent home once and the female vote (the largest voting demographic) is strongly for PP.
I’ll make a bet with anyone right now: Phil Phillips wins Idol and fails to sell more than 200,000 copies.
Throughout the run of Idol, we’ve learned everyone loves the free voting, but when it comes time to pony up $15 to buy a record, the “fans” disappear. Only a handful of Idol contestants over the 11 year run have made a solid music career (Underwood, Clarkson, Daughtry, Aiken). The rest sell very poorly.
Without the Idol hoopla, Phil Phillips will be exposed as the average talent he really is and he’ll be treated like most of the other low-rent, flavor of the week talent Idol has produced by the music-buying public.
Phillip Phillips (worst name for an artist I’ve ever heard) has amazing stage presence, and that’s it. He’ll probably win based on that, and his “attractiveness”, but when it comes to who’ll sell records, Jessica Sanchez may be up there with Clarkson and Underwood (post Idol career wise). She’s got probably the strongest voice the show’s seen since Clarkson, maybe Lambert, and she’s young. Phillip will sell, but no where near as much as Jessica. Whoever wins, Jessica will have a big career.
Yes James, teens and tweens and their soccer mom’s, rule the vote in this format. But PP is a true artist, and will make lots of music, as well as dough!!