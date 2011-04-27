Recap: ‘American Idol’ Top 6 – Carole King Night

Wednesday (April 27) night is Carole King Night on “American Idol.” Or, as most of the “Idol” target demographic calls it, Who? Night.
How did the Top Six handle both solos and duets? Click through for the full recap…
Singer: Jacob Lusk
Song: “On No, Not My Baby”
My Take: That’s a courageous plaid blazer and purple tie and blew vest and yellow shirt that Jacob’s wearing tonight. The performance starts with Jacob almost in falsetto already, but what does it mean to do a falsetto of a falsetto? Is that even possible? Apparently it’s possible for Jacob, though sometimes the results are as sharp and head-y as you might fear. I feel like Jacob isn’t quite sure on the pacing for the first half-minute, but once he gets comfortable, it becomes a nicely mid-to-up-tempo track. And he’s having fun for the first time in ages. He smiles. He laughs and he even does a funky little dance that’s every bit as geeky, but amusing as his outfit. And you know what? Jacob having fun isn’t quite fully infectious, but it’s a nice relief from Jacob being solemn, emotional and sincere. This is perhaps the best “Idol” performance George Huff ever gave, which isn’t the highest praise, but it’ll do.
Steven, J-Lo and Randy Say: “It’s just about time you shook your tail-feathers,” says Steven Tyler, who also calls it “beautiful” and “magic.” Jennifer Lopez say spaces that weren’t perfect, but she says Jacob “killed it.” You know what Randy loved? He loved that Jacob brought himself back. He observes that Jacob can sing, which is why he’s around.
Singer: Lauren Alaina
Song: “Where You Lead”
My Take: It’s just *too* perfect that Lauren Alaina, with her impressively youthful mom, is singing the theme from “Gilmore Girls.” Plus, Lauren Alaina got mentoring from Miley Cyrus, popping up to bully Jimmy Iovine, who manages to be reduced to a stuttering nerd in the presence of the 18-year-old superstar. Lauren gives the folksy song a slight country twist and even brings some dude up onto the stage with her. Or, rather, she does a little dance with him and he interprets it as an invitation to join her on stage. Well, Lauren didn’t actually *plan* to bring a stranger with her on-stage and she’s not free enough to ditch her programming immediately, so she promptly ignores him for a minute before returning for some really, really awkward and kinda sweet flirtation. Vocally, it’s more of the same from Lauren, but the on-stage interloper effectively humanizes an otherwise robotic performance. Lauren should send him flowers if she advances this week.
Steven, J-Lo and Randy Say: “Yes, clap. Clap,” J-Lo tells the winged monkeys in the crowd. J-Lo is on the verge of tears because she’s so proud of Lauren Alaina for pushing. Randy talks in circles. He didn’t love the song, which he found safe and boring. But Randy loves that Lauren sang the song hard. Steven says that Lauren manifested the light. The guy from the crowd is 19-year-old Brett, an older man, but still the Jimmy Iovine to Lauren’s Miley Cyrus. “We have rules,” Ryan has to instruct him.
Singers: Haley Reinhart and Casey Abrams
Song: “I Feel the Earth Move”
My Take: Haley and Casey did a fantastic duet together just a couple weeks ago and somebody was wise to put them together again. Unfortunately, this is so clearly the song that Haley should have done as her solo, because it has exactly the sassy attitude she’s been cultivating for a few weeks now. And while Haley and Casey were well-paired on a jazzy song previously, this is a much more traditional two-parter and Casey is dragging Haley down a little until they regain the necessary comfort by the end. I definitely think Haley “won” the duet.
Steven, J-Lo and Randy Say: “How much in love with Haley are you?” Tyler asks Weird Beard. “There wasn’t anything about that I didn’t like,” Tyler says. Nobody else gets to talk.
Singer: Scott McCreery
Song: “You’ve Got a Friend”
My Take: Sorry, Ryan Seacrest. There’s only one “Scotty the Body” and he’s a grouchy phone-thrower from Ohio, last name “Savol.” Last week, the judges asked Scotty to show them something, so there’s big responsibility as he takes on one of King’s biggest hits. One thing’s for sure: Scotty’s been practicing his microphone posture. It’s not completely straight, but you’ve gotta applaud the evident effort. It’s not going to surprise anybody to hear that Scotty has countrified the heck out of “You’ve Got a Friend.” And sure, it sounds like Scotty McCreery singing it, but who would you want him to sound like? It’s definitely a more expansive, measured vocal than anything he’s done previously. The low parts are excellent, but at Babyface’s urging, Scotty’s actually started higher than usual and whatever his ceiling is, he’s hitting up against it, but not doing any melodic damage. And towards the end, I found myself remembering the weeks or months ago when I was initially impressed by Scotty. I’ve already predicted Scotty as the season’s winner and I’m not about to pick anybody else now, but I think this is a good enough performance to guarantee he coasts into the Finals. [Watch him be in the Bottom Three tomorrow.]
Steven, J-Lo and Randy Say: You know what was cool about this for Randy? The extra range. He wishes Scotty had held the high notes a bit longer, but calls it otherwise “flawless.” “Scotty’s in it to win it,” Randy raves. Tyler doesn’t think Scotty’s ever sounded better. “That’s why we couldn’t let you get away with what you did last week,” J-Lo says, happily.
Singer: James Durbin
Song: “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?”
My Take: “Carole King and James Durbin were made to come together,” Jimmy Iovine says enthusiastically. After an initial guitar strum, James does the entire first voice a cappella. It’s tremendous. It may be the most impressive 15 or 20 seconds of the entire “Idol” season to date. The performance becomes more conventional when the musical accompaniment kicks in, but the overall effect is damned enjoyable. And put side-by-side with Scotty in a match-up of possible presumptive Finalists, James wins handily. The rock wailing is kept to a minimum and when he closes in-wail, it works.
Steven, J-Lo and Randy Say: Steve loved the beginning. This was apparently the first song that Steven Tyler ever “made out” to. J-Lo thought it was “totally magical.” J-Lo adds that James hasn’t blown a single week. You know what Randy loved? That tonight, James proved that he’s a great singer, calling it one of the performances of the last couple months. “This guy just might win the whole thing,” Randy gushes, before being called up to give James a hug. The hug achieves a Lauren/Brett level of awkward.
Singers: Lauren Alaina and Scotty McCreery
Song: “Up on the Roof”
My Take: I think we’re afraid to pair anybody over the age of 18 with Lauren for fear of ickiness. So this is the third time that Lauren and Scotty have dueted. Because tonight is Embarrass Lauren Alaina Night, Seacrest tries fabricating a showmance. Lauren tries to play along and calls Scotty cute, but Scotty promptly says that they’re like brother and sister. It’s unclear who is sublimating which lustful emotions. No chemistry appears between them on-stage. As with Haley on “I Feel the Earth Move,” there’s an instant sensation that Lauren would have been better off doing this one as her solo. If I only listen to Lauren, this is a good performance. The harmonies are dreadful.
Steven, J-Lo and Randy Say: J-Lo praises Lauren and kinda praises Scotty for taking the back-seat.
Singer: Casey Abrams
Song: “Hi Dee Ho”
My Take: Casey’s gunning for American Hipster Idol tonight. He’s got a natty suit, a black hat and he even sits down and tickles the ivories for a couple seconds. But mostly he’s instrument-free, growling from start to finish. He has a born-showman’s rapport with the individual members of his band and, as a result, he makes the big “Idol” stage feel very intimate. That’s the complimentary part. On the other hand? Vocally, it’s a bit one-note. Casey has definitely done more nuanced jazz vocals this season. And for the first time, you can hear vocal fatigue as he shrieks his way to the end.
Steven, J-Lo and Randy Say: You know what Randy loves? Casey’s always doing different things every week and this performance took Randy back to New Orleans. “You’ve definitely found your niche,” Tyler says, praising him aptly for working the stage. J-Lo would love to see Casey loosen up physically a bit. Randy also asks for “less growl.”
Singer: Haley Reinhart
Song: “Beautiful”
My Take: Ah, live TV. A technical gaffe delays the start of Haley’s performance. It’s a badly over-blown arrangement. I could have done without the horns and the background singers. Just let Haley sing. Predictably, the attitude she brought to the stat of “I Feel The Earth Movie” is missing here, as she fights just to be heard over the band. There’s a struggle in the middle, but Haley closes strong.
Steven, J-Lo and Randy Say: “Haley, you are as beautiful as all that song is,” says Tyler, who says that Haley let him see God. “Beautiful,” J-Lo says. “I didn’t love the beginning, but I loved the end,” Randy says.
Singers: Jacob Lusk and James Durbin
Song: “I’m Into Something Good”
My Take: This is a huge mistake by the producers. Why would you close the show with this mismatched duet rather than closing with Haley? BOO. What a dumb botch. Nobody needed this. These are not two voices that go together well and this isn’t a song that’s well set to two incompatible voices. If Haley goes home tomorrow, I’m blaming the producers for cutting off any momentum she might have gotten from the end of her performance with this trainwreck. Or why wasn’t this performance slotted where James’ solo went, leaving James to close the show as he darned well should have? Way to leave a bad taste.
Steven, J-Lo and Randy Say:“Man, where were you going with all that?” Steven asks. For once, Tyler is the voice of reason.
TONIGHT’S BEST: James Durbin was easily Wednesday’s best. I think Scotty may have been second best? Maybe?
TONIGHT’S WORST: Lauren Alaina had vocal missteps and unpleasant romantic entanglements and her solo was a low-light. I didn’t like the first half of Haley’s performance, but she eventually redeemed herself. I didn’t like the exhausted second half of Casey’s performance, but the stagecraft was solid. And Jacob’s performance, while energetic, ultimately ended up being forgettable.
IN DANGER: Jacob and Haley are headed for the Bottom Three, probably with Casey joining them. I think Thursday will be Jacob’s farewell.
Who did you like? Who did you dislike?
This week was interesting. I so did not want to like Scotty because he probably is going to win, but I have to admit that was the first performance of his that I liked. I liked that James showcased his voice. Still, my favorites were Casey….and Haley. Yep. I think Haley has proved herself in this competition and she really has grown on me. Honestly, she is much stronger than Lauren imo. Lauren seems to be coasting along these past two weeks.
Jay – I agree completely that Haley has put in more effort than Lauren has. And not just over the past couple weeks. Lauren has been coasting all season and she hasn’t experienced any blowback from voters at all. I suspect that tonight’s awkwardness will actually help her, because young female voters will be able to relate to her even more…
-Daniel
I basically agree. I too have no doubts that Scotty is going to win but Haley has really grown on me and I hope she sticks around a few more weeks to build her audience. James was excellent as always and Casey was amusing, as usual. I know why Lauren is still in the competition but I don’t think she’s anything special. Jacob has talent but his personality bugs. I think it’s Jacob, Haley, and Casey in the bottom 3 and I think in a bit of an upset that Casey goes home. I think Jacob gets the demographic vote for one more week and I’ll give America enough credit to see Haley’s growth, so Casey it is.
Chris – It certainly wouldn’t *surprise* me if Casey went home. This was another of his “Screw you, ‘Idol'” performances, but he’s done other, better versions of the same performance in the past…
And I would have no objections to keeping Haley on my TV screen for a couple more weeks…
-Daniel
I hope someone points out to Ryan that “Will You
Still Love Me Tomorrow?” is actually the polar opposite of a love song. I thought James won the night, with Scotty as a close second. I love Casey and I don’t want him to go home yet, but I suspect he’ll be a lot happier in a band than as a solo artist. I’m warming to Haley, and I hope she sticks around for another couple of weeks.
Oh, did Randy actually say that New Orleans was his home state?
It bugs that people think Scotty will win… I mean James is just simply amazing week after week… Jacob, Haley (flailing arms and all …. drives me nuts), and Casey… all are the next 3 to leave! :) Just my .02! smiles to all… LLee
The duet between Jacob and James was terrible, but at least they gave America a peek up J. Lo’s skirt. Thanks, guys!
Must also admit I, for the first time, didn’t cringe while watching Scotty. In fact, I’ll even say I enjoyed him. So he deserves credit there.
But Haley’s firmly been my favorite since “Bennie and the Jets” now. In addition to being nice to look at, I truly just think she’s got a great, great, voice. And if you listen to the studio versions of these performances every week, she’s consistently been the most polished sounding to me.
Since it was announced Carole King was the theme, “I Feel The Earth Move” also instantly came to mind as the perfect choice for her so it was a real bummer when it turned out that wouldn’t be happening. And, frankly, up until those last 30 seconds or so, the solo performance we did get was very disappointing. Absolutely right that, between the band and background singers, she was just kind of overwhelmed. Very worried.
I usually hate Jacob but I didn’t this week. Lauren is 10 times the singer Miley will ever be. Scotty is Scotty. James is very confident and probably the most truly made-to-be-famous person on the show. Casey is daring and angry. Haley is hot. I should just copy and paste this review for next week too. Haley wins the night because she is hot.
This is pretty much exactly what I thought. I love Haley so very much.
Interesting mix of contestants remaining. I really feel that many of them could have won in other “leaner” idol years.
James continues to impress, Scotty is not my cup of tea but did a great job last night. Casey has been my personal favorite since the beginning if only for his performances. Haley is easily the seasons Most Improved and I am glad she has managed to stick around.
Lauren has a solid voice but bores me to tears. I feel like she takes zero chances vocally and is milking the “simple southern girl” act for all its worth. To be fair, she is 15 and maybe that is exactly who she is.
Jacob is a mostly a FFW now. Although the 2nd half of his song was much better than the first. Remember, if you don’t vote for Jacob this week you don’t like babies, your father, America and Apple pie.
In a surprise this week, Scotty or Lauren finds themselves suddenly in the bottom 3 as storms and power outages throughout most of the southeast change voting patterns. BTW Dan, where is the Hitfix link to websites to donate for the victims of the storms?