Recap: ‘American Idol’ Top 6 Results – Down to 5, plus Katy Perry

But now it’s time to take a deep breath and move on to “American Idol,” which will feature another elimination, as well as performances by Katy Perry and Stefano Langone.
8 p.m. ET. Yes, I’m assuming that Skylar Laine is safe tonight. I could be wrong. But I don’t think I am.
8:02 p.m. Look at how reinvigorated Ryan Seacrest looks! He must have been fully transfused with the blood of a stallion. He also may have guzzled gallons of stem cells. Youth comes at a cost.
8:03 p.m. We had 58 million votes cast last night, which Seacrest tells us is 10 million more than the same time last year.
8:04 p.m. We start with The Queen Extravaganza, a band fronted by a vocalist who does far better by Freddie Mercury than any of our singers last night did. And even he’s not especially Mercury-perfect.
8:08 p.m. That lasted a long time. Long enough for the Colts to draft the person they could have drafted five months ago. The NFL Draft is not a thrilling spectacle.
8:11 p.m. Ford Commercial Time, set to “Magic.” Do they just shoot on the NYC street on the Fox Lot every week now? I get that some of these commercials have to be cheaper than others, but still…
8:12 p.m. Seriously? The Idols were sent to TMZ? Don’t make me barf. Harvey Levin’s all, “We’re repulsive, but when you die, we’ll report it first, so be nice.” Oh God. STOP PRETENDING SKYLAR AND COLTON WERE DATING. I go out of my way to avoid watching the TMZ TV show. Why am I being forced to watch it now? Oh look. Robert Griffin III. Good pick, Redskins.
8:14 p.m. I kinda like the TMZ reporter who looks a bit like January Jones. But otherwise? Away with all y’all.
8:15 p.m. Seacrest is calling people in pairs, starting with Jessica Sanchez and Elise Testone. Jimmy called Jessica’s rendition of “Bohemian Rhapsody” just “a plain old mistake,” but he thought her Luther Vandross cover was magnificent. “She sang it brilliantly,” Jimmy says of Jessica’s “Dance With My Father.” Jimmy thought Elise picked the wrong Queen song and her performance came off “clubby.” Jimmy also thought “Bold as Love” was a bad choice. Elise hates being on this show at this point.
8:20 p.m. Between Jessica and Elise, one is in the Bottom 3 and the other is in the Top 3. Seacrest is an ass before telling Jessica that she’s safe. And Elise is in the Bottom 3. That makes sense. Meanwhile, is Stefano an “‘Idol’ fan favorite?” I mean, people don’t hate him, obviously… But a fan favorite? Shrug.
8:25 p.m. The “Idol” tour kicks off in Detroit on July 6.
8:25 p.m. Casey Abrams is back! And he hasn’t groomed lately! He advises the contestants to be prepared for pranks. It’s weird that Casey beat Stefano, but Casey’s just there to talk, while Stefano’s there to cheese.
8:27 p.m. This is an astoundingly bad. It’s Rebecca Black bad. It’s Disney Boy Band bad. Wow. Stefano always had a tendency towards corniness, but that’s a skid I would have steered away from, rather than into. Shows what I know.
8:32 p.m. Hollie Cavanagh and Joshua Ledet face judgement next. In my predictions, I didn’t have either of these two in the Bottom Three. Jimmy thought Hollie did a good job with her Queen song and he loved her version of “The Climb.” Jimmy was impressed with Joshua’s up-tempo Queen performance and with his second performance as well. “If Joshua gets voted off tonight, there is something wrong with the competition, the voting, the whole ball of wax,” Jimmy says.
8:37 p.m. After the vote… Hollie is in the Bottom Three. Joshua’s in the Top Three. That’s the way it should have been, but I clearly overestimated the power of a well-received Miley Cyrus performance for Hollie.
8:41 p.m. Katy Perry time. I… don’t get the military theme or what it has to do with Katy thrusting her camo-crotch in the faces of the audience. This is a failure of imagination on my part, I assume. After Stefano Langone’s song, this is practically dance-hall Bob Dylan.
8:44 p.m. That was a very energetic performance. It’s no surprise that Katy’s out of breath by the end.
8:48 p.m. Skylar and Phillip Phillips are our last duo. This will be an interesting test case. Phil-Phil basically dared America to put him in the Bottom Three last night. If he escapes unscathed, he’s totally unbeatable. Jimmy thought Skylar was “very competent” on her Queen song, while he found her second performance “self-indulgent.” Yikes! Harsh words from Jimbo. There are even more cautious words from Jimmy for Phil-Phil, who Jimmy says has been less-than-will. Jimbo feels like Phil-Phil left an opening for somebody else to make the finale. Wow.
8:53 p.m. The last person in the Bottom Three is… Skylar. Wow. This show is all over, kids. I mean, it’s been over for months. But this confirms it, for me at least.
8:53 p.m. Skylar didn’t spend very long in danger. She’s safe. Duh. That means either Hollie or Elise is going home, which probably isn’t wrong.
8:57 p.m. Everybody’s all huggy with Elise and Hollie and Ryan has to shove them away.
8:57 p.m. Tonight’s eliminated contestant is… Elise Testone.
8:58 p.m. Farewell to Elise, who cheated death for many more weeks than I’d have guessed when the season started. In many ways, she was the class of the competition this season. In other ways, she’s probably better off not having to roll her eyes through weekly judging.
8:59 p.m. Elise’s “Whole Lotta Love” was pretty darned good. J-Lo stands up and grooves. For a professional dancer, J-Lo’s a strangely awkward dancer, Eh?
9:00 p.m. It was a good run for Elise. Hollie should have gone out before her, but this still isn’t a miscarriage of justice or anything.
Jessica is safe.. I’m ok now :) Thank you voters!!! Good luck to the other contestant!
It should be joshua and jessica in the final. But we all know that this is about popularity so it will probably be philip and joshua.v who is joshua being the most talented vocally. Now with that said, philip is probably the most artistic but vocally joshua is the best. But again this is it about either or it’s about popularity and who’s the cutest not sounds the best
I feel like tonight just clinched Phil winning this. If last night’s performances didn’t put him in the bottom, clearly his fans are just going to vote no matter what. Nothing can beat the ‘nice looking white boy’ factor, can it?
That’s not why all his fans vote. Obviously it will be a factor for some but yea. It isn’t everything and, in my opinion, he is very talented.
This is why he stays… [www.votefortheworst.com]
Hey Nick at night!, it’s a popularity contest voted by tweens that’s why he’s gonna win not because he can sing or not
And yes Kari, there is some significance to your point about vote for the worst. But were talking about millions of votes andy gibb for the worst people are maybe in the 1000’s. So there’s not much significance there. They think I would like to think that there is no reason why people get through but in actuality it’s a bunch of bullshit and they are nothing but yet another band of haters that have nothing better to do than hate. That’s all their about anti- establishment, as it were…they detest anything that has to do with sucess.
I dont know why it said andy gibb. Wow now thats an omen!
But you get my drift. This whole process is’nt about the haters, it’s about who loves who. And unfortunatly, in AI case, that means the “cute guy” has the upper hand
Kari – Phil-Phil never made the Bottom Three for the two months VoteForTheWorst *wasn’t* supporting him and he’s been one of the season’s most hyped and exposed contestants. It’s nice that VTW is going to glom onto his success and pretend to have something to do with it, but Phil-Phil is advancing because people like him, not because a random website that hasn’t had a measurable influence in years (if ever) decided to support him well into the “Idol” season.
-Daniel
Still think Elise has as much potential as anyone to be VERY successful. She is better than 6th place on idol, just didn’t reach her full IDOL potential.
Ok. Katy perry went through a really tough divorce. It was like a war to her. all of your millions of fans got that. Even I Dan, who’s much older than you, and not that into her, got that too. And if staring at a woman’s crotch is not your forte, then maybe you would prefer, to stare at a man’s crotch.
“Hollie should have gone out before her, but this still isn’t a miscarriage of justice or anything.”
In my opinion, it is. Hollie was quite inconsistent through her run on this season. I’m not suggesting that Elise was the most consistent of the bunch, but she was definitely more consistent than Hollie, and when she was on, she could also significantly outdo Hollie’s best efforts.
You’re right Vance. Elise was much more seasoned, than Hollie. But she appealed to tweens more than Elise, and that’s because she’s much younger!