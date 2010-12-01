Recap: ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Cycle 15 finale – The winner is…

And so it has come to this: Chelsey the gap-toothed world-beater versus Ann the awkward dark horse in a fashion fight to! The! Death! The prize for this cycle of America”s Next Top Model is serious, gurl — high fashion gigs involving high fashion people, including a spread in Vogue Italia, the cover of a Vogue beauty mag, some sort of nebulous exposure on the Vogue Italia Web site, and, of course, of the usual Cover Girl yadda yadda.
Let the couture cage match … begin!
“20 years,” Chelsey intones. “I”ve wanted this for 20 years.”
“I”ve graduated high school, but this is, like, 20 times better than that,” Ann says.
Oh come on. Somebody scratch somebody”s eyes out already! No suck luck. Instead we”re seeing home video of Ann with her cat. It”s very sweet.
Off to do a shoot for Italian Vogue! A lady who speaksa like theesa meets the girls by a river, along with the requisite hot photographer dude. Hot Photographer Dude seems to like Ann as she poses fetchingly in the grass and knee deep in the H20.
“Ann is more like a fashion model, very high end,” Hot Photographer Guy says.
As for Chelsey, she seems to teetering a bit over into vampy desperation, but the photographer says nice things about her too.
The girls arrive home in their authentic model apartment, where another TyraMail is waiting for them. The TyraMail hints that a commercial is in their future, probably for Cover Girl, or, given our location, Covera Girla.
They arrive in a small Italian waterside town and are given great news: there will be no memorizing of lines. This will shoot like a “real” commercial, meaning they will record their audio voice over separately. Still, none of that helps Ann in the lackluster personality department. And Chelsey knows that.
Take one! Ann does not totally suck! She can walk and act at the same time!
“They really wowed me,” Mr. Jay raves. He declares the video shoot a success. As a special treat the girls get gelato (for the shoot) and their parents (for the show). The folks are going to get to watch the girls as they move on to their beauty shoot.
“Chelsey seems to be very, very easy for what we want to do,” the beauty shooter declares. Ann is deemed more editorial, of course.
And then comes the voice over work. After a little reminder — that she doesn”t need to look cute while she talks — she loosens up. Chelsey rushes things a little; can”t blame her, given that she”s wanted all this for, like, 20 whole years!
Another TyraMail; the girls are brought to meet the head of IMG models, the agency that will eventually sign the winner. Chelsey breezes through it and blows some nice smoke, but Ann”s personality doesn”t seem to turn the guy on.
The girls report to the runway for a Roberto Cavalli runway show. Fallen contestants Jane, Kayla, Chris and Liz will join them, along with last year”s winner Krista.
And they”re off. Ann looks like a deer that just got hit by a truck. Chelsey looks like she”s on fire, in a good way. By her second go-’round, Ann looks a little less wounded, for whatever that”s worth. Chelsey seems very confident that she”s going to win.
And it”s panel time. Andre Leon Talley has donned a graduation robe made of moonbeams and fabulousness.
“This is no joke,” Tyra intones. Hey, thanks for that.
Chelsey”s walk is deemed a bit fast and stiff. Roberto Cavalli likes her fine, even though he didn”t like some of her moves. Ann gets points for improvement in her walk, but her eyes on the runway were all zombie invasion. The Cavalli, he donna like-a her walk-a.
They move on to the Cover Girl commercial. It”s probably the cheesiest commercial the show has ever seen, but the judges are very kind, with the exception of Tyra, who found the whole thing too naturalistic. The Cavalli agrees-a.
Finally we see the Cover Girl stills. Chelsey”s is more commercial and apparently was easier to shoot. Ann looks OK, but she just doesn”t seem to get commercial modeling as much as Chelsey does.
So who gets the coveted prize?
It”s … Ann!
“I feel cheated,” Chelsey weeps. “I have the whole package.”
Yes, sweetie, but photographers don”t want whole packages. They want crazy looking girls. And if there”s one thing that Ann is, it”s … different looking.
What do you think of tonight’s finale? Share your thoughts below.
HI, I thought the winner was well chosen. I really liked the fact that Ann is not “cookie cutter”. Thanks for picking a person who is very human.
I am glad Ann won! She has a unique look and is very beautiful!!!
Agreed, she deserved to win
Ann was an awful choice. She’s much too skinny and simply isn’t a good example for girls. She can only let loose when she drinks and can’t even put on a smile when needed. Chelsey’s comment at the end was spot-on. The modeling industry today is so screwed up.
Ann so deserved to win. She has a fresh look and her quirkiness will definitely relate to a lot of young girls and it should. Good job Ann!
Ann deserved to win! Thank God these judges know how to judge.
im soooo happy that ann won chelsey thought she had the prize in the bag because of her pesonality how ever ann’s unique look is to die for
i really love ann to be the winner and now i know she really is the winner….wow congratulations ann you really deserve it team ann all along…
I thought at the beginning that she was going to win, she just looked so different and photogenic!
Her voice is a bit scary to me but that makes her even more mysterious-y :P
I think she has a very cute personality, she isn’t like full of herself and didn’t argue with the other girls in the house.
She is described as: “a lovable anime nerd, fond of baggy black clothing and mythology, who made fried oreos for the house and chowed down on bacon sandwiches.” – isn’t that cute and unexpected for America’s Next Top Model?
– Plus, it’s mean to say she didn’t deserve this because she is way too skinny – she can’t help it, her metabolism is just different, if you saw the show, she isn’t purposely dieting to be skinny, maybe the opposite! I’m also sort of like that, everyone says I’m too skinny yet I eat twice their meal :P I also get compliments that I’m photogenic (also a part-time model) though I see myself as a nerdy shy girl and a bit too tall and skinny compared to others my age :P
She’s very natural and only being herself, so overall, I think she was a great choice!