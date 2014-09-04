Recap: ‘Big Brother’ Thursday – Double Eviction Drama

It's time for the season's second Double Eviction Thursday on “Big Brother.”

I missed the last one for some reason and didn't get to recap it and what's the point of recapping Thursday night episodes if you're not going to get to handle the double eviction chaos.

But I'm here tonight, even though I know that even if some miracle saves Nicole in the first vote, her chances of surviving a second vote are virtually nil.

So will it just be Nicole and Victoria/Christine going home or will something shocking happen in the second HoH/Nominations/Veto/Vote maelstrom?

Let's find out!

9:01 p.m. ET. Julie Chen is dressed for Halloween tonight. Pay no attention to the bright and smilely Julie Chen picture above. It's only there because CBS doesn't update “Big Brother” pictures with any frequency. Tonight, Julie's in a black pantsuit with dark red lipstick.

9:03 p.m. I loved seeing the ruthlessness in Derrick's game on last night's episode when Nicole called him on his fantastic game strategy.

9:04 p.m. A brand new game-changing twist will be revealed? Count me in!

9:05 p.m. Jeff and Jordan are returning to the House on Sunday! I like one of those two people.

9:05 p.m. We begin with flashing back. Nicole is staring down her demise, but Caleb and Frankie are discussing whether dinner will be fish or chicken and how they'll be prepared. Nicole is incredulous at Caleb's spineless game strategy, calling him “a wimp” for not nominating Frankie. Caleb's certainly no worse than Cody, but Caleb has some confessing to do. He tells Frankie that he'd spent several nights contemplating putting him on the Block. Caleb suggests that Cody wanted to keep Nicole, which sounds plausible to Frankie. “I need you,” Frankie tells Caleb. “And I need you the same,” Caleb agrees. Awww. Crankie is born!

9:09 p.m. Frankie bursts into the bathroom to ask Derrick against the moves against him and Derrick blames it on Caleb's constant paranoia. “I have to try to talk him off the edge, because I don't want him taking a shot at me, Caleb or Cody,” Derrick says. Frankie suspects Derrick isn't being entirely frank and he's either annoyed, annoying or both. T-Cody calls Caleb an “ass-clown” for his “blindly loyal game.” Years of reading “Far Side” comics have me very amused to be watching dinosaurs attempting to strategize things.

9:12 p.m. We're live. Julie tells them to buckle up and announces the Double Eviction. Holla! Final Statements for Nicole and Victoria: Nicole thanks Victoria for being a good friend. “Stop playing 'Big Baby' and start playing 'Big Brother,'” she tells the other hamsters, urging them to actually make big moves. Victoria says there will be no hard feelings if they vote her out.

9:13 p.m. Let's vote: Christine votes to evict Nicole. Bah. It's gonna be another unanimous vote, isn't it? Derrick, who shaved in the last day or two, also votes Nicole out. Frankie votes to evict Nicole. Julie tells T-Cody that he looks adorable before he also votes Nicole.

9:15 p.m. Julie reads the votes and Nicole didn't have any doubt of what was coming. “Enjoy Hayden,” Christine urges her. That wasn't a very successful return to the game for Nicole, was it? Oh well. “Back too soon,” Nicole tells Julie. What was it so hard for her to get her head back in the game? “Being out and going back in, it's just different,” she says. Who will be the first to turn on the others? “I think Frankie on Cody, maybe? I don't KNOW!” Nicole says. Nicole giggles that she and Hayden both admitted that they like each each other and she's waiting to see who follows her out the door, hoping for Cody or Christine.

9:21 p.m. New Head of Household! Called What The Bleep?, the competition features statements from evicted hamsters, each with a bleeped out word. Then they have to guess if the word Julie suggests is true or false. Or something. It takes exactly one clue. Derrick wins Head of Household after getting ONE answer correct. Everybody else is wrong. Laaaaaame.

9:28 p.m. Scurry! Scurry! Conversations are happening and Derrick is doing straight-talk and hugs with Victoria. He reassures her, though, that Christine will be the target unless she wins the Veto, in which case, it's Frankie time. I just like watching Derrick's mind work. Or maybe I like that Derrick's mind works at all. Claiming that he's going with the House, Christine and Victoria are put in the Nomination Chairs.

9:35 p.m. Is anybody else totally rooting for Christine here? I sure am. Well, I'm rooting for Christine if Derrick's true to his plan and he targets Frankie in her stead. The Power of Veto is called Mazed and Confused and it involves navigating a ball through three mazes. Frankie is the first to complete the first maze, but nobody is all that far behind. Frankie maintains his lead onto the third maze and at this point, nobody is really all that close. Frankie wins the PoV. Bah.

9:39 p.m. Honestly, could this season be more consistently anti-climactic? Everybody's always talking about Big Moves, but nobody's making them. But maybe I just want hamsters upsetting the apple cart because it makes for good TV, but in terms of strategy, the boring path is the best path? I don't know. But gracious. Is it a sign of Derrick's greatness that he's kept people from doing spontaneous things while being spontaneous himself?

9:43 p.m. Quick! Quick! Let's see if Frankie uses the PoV. I mean, he's not going to, but let's see it happen. Derrick is talking Frankie through everything in the way Derrick has talked everybody through absolutely everything this season. Everybody agrees that Christine is out tonight and Victoria is out the week after that. Julie has to tall Frankie and Derrick to stop hugging and talking about Final 4 and move things along. Frankie makes a show of bringing everybody into the room to talk to him, even when T-Cody acknowledges he has absolutely nothing to say. Christine doesn't expect Frankie to use the PoV. Victoria would totally understand if Frankie doesn't use the PoV. Frankie doesn't use the PoV.

9:51 p.m. Boring Pre-Determined Live Vote Time: Christine tells her husband he's hot and asks for pity as a super fan. Victoria says she just did this and asks again to be allowed to keep playing. Frankie votes to evict Christine. Caleb votes to evict Christine. T-Cody votes to evict his cuddle-buddy Christine. He looks like a sad dinosaur.

9:53 p.m. Christine is stone-faced as the votes are read. If you'd told Christine in July that Victoria would outlast her in the game, I wonder what she would have said. She leaves without andy good-byes and without a bag. And WOW. The crowd aggressively boos Christine when she exits the house. Do they disapprove of the televised cuckoldry? Did thy disapprove of her betraying Nicole and Hayden?

9:55 p.m. “I made a decision. It was the wrong one,” Christine says of her alliance-making. “I think they know that they can beat her if they take her to the final,” Christine says of the hamsters keeping Victoria. Christine says that Cody is a good friend and she understands not getting a single sympathy vote from T-Cody. Well, that's was both boring AND unpleasant.

9:57 p.m. The Big Brother Rewind Button could involve all of next week's choices being undone and… That's confusing. And next week's episodes are Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

9:59 p.m. In the House, Caleb wants to touch the Button. Frankie threatens to kill him in his sleep.

Well… That was a bore.