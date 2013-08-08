Recap: ‘Big Brother’ Thursday Results – Double Elimination

I have no clue what has happened on “Big Brother” in the past week, thanks to Time Warner Cable and CBS.
From reading Liane’s recaps, I know that Amanda, Spencer and Candice are on the block and from various bits of online scuttlebutt, I know that Amanda has basically gone crazy, while Spencer has continued his long run of variably horrifying comments that CBS is choosing not to air.
Whee!
And from last week, I remember that it’s a double-elimination Thursday (August 8), with the regular vote, as well as the always-unsettling Week of “Big Brother” in an Hour wackiness.
Follow along! And forgive me if I lack the con text for certain things. Blame CBS and Time Warner.
9:01 p.m. ET. Let’s boogie.
9:01 p.m. Disclaimer: The People On This Show Sucks. CBS is Really and Truly Embarrassed.
9:02 p.m. Clownitard!
9:03 p.m. I’d love to see Julie Chen protest against these nasty hamsters by just showing up to work in sweatpants. She’s pretty close tonight, just wearing slacks and a blouse, even covering her shoulders. That’s how you know Julie doesn’t care.
9:04 p.m. Candice may be the target, but might it be time for a blindside? “I’ve just gotta make sure I don’t do anything to change everybody’s mind,” Spencer says. “I would love to get her the heck out of here,” Candice says of Amanda, who decides it’s time to play Nice Amanda. Nice Amanda begins by approaching Jessie and apologizing for a previous fight. “I don’t buy her fake apology for one minute,” Jessie says, expressing determination to boot The Orange One. Andy has a Final 4 deal with Judd, McCrae and Amanda. For her part, Amanda wants to be true to all of her alliance other than Judd, who she suspects of being the MVP.
9:07 p.m. “I’m not a threat in this game,” says Clown Candice, who has a supporter in Elissa and in Jessie. Candice and Jessie say that Amanda is too much fun and too persuasive, which is actually the opposite of the argument that the show has been making for a while, isn’t it? Jessie tells Helen that this is their opportunity to take out The Queen. But Helen, who thinks of herself as The Queen, needs to make sure she has everything in line. Jessie tries wooing Judd to shake up the game. “I have to cover all my bases,” Judd admits. This consists of some awkward pecking with the still-showmance-crazed Jessie. Helen needs Andy on-board to boot Amanda and he protests that he trusts Amanda and McCrae.
9:10 p.m. Helen tells Candice that she’s open to making a deal, but says that she doesn’t have the clout in the House to sway the votes. “When The House wants it, I’m ready to do it,” Helen says, though she worries that she might be targeted if Amanda is gone.
9:12 p.m. Time to break the double-elimination news to the hamsters! But first, she’s breaking the news that this season will have a nine-person Jury. So Candice, Spencer or Amanda will become the first member of the Jury. Everybody is excited. “Just because you’re on the Jury doesn’t necessarily mean you’re out of the game,” Julie teases. Nobody knows what to make of that.
9:13 p.m. Final pleas. Clown Candice references GinaMarie’s “defamatory” comments, leading to a shouting match about GinaMarie living with her parents at 33. The shouting match is one of the most aggressive I’ve ever seen in a pre-elimination speech. I don’t think you do that if you aren’t 100 percent sure you’re going home. Spencer thanks the Union Pacific Railroad, not knowing that he’s almost certain not to have a job when he gets out of here. Amanda repeats her speech from last week.
9:15 p.m. The vote: McCrae votes to evict Candice. Aaryn votes to evict the only available minority, Candice. Helen votes to evict Candice. Jessie may want Amanda out, but she still votes to evict Candice. As she departs, she seems to indicate the vote to a visibly disappointed Elissa. “I don’t want to this, but everyone else did,” Elissa says. Andy votes to evict Candice. Judd votes to evict Candice. It’s unanimous against our first Jury vote.
9:17 p.m. Julie warns us that because Candice is on the Jury, she won’t be able to give her any news or feedback. Candice knew this was it. Several people are pleasant and gracious to her. GinaMarie runs off loudly to open the door for her. “Go back to your mom’s house,” Candice tells GinaMarie. “At least my mom likes me, not like yours,” GinaMarie replies. Ick.
9:19 p.m. “Sorry about all that, Julie. You know. It gets rough,” Candice apologizes. “That was some exchange,” Julie says. Candice explains that she knew she was leaving and that the game got really tough and person this week. “That’s the way that I was raised. I don’t let people talk about me,” says Candice, who calls herself a lovely person inside and out. Candice says she’s here and not Amanda because she wasn’t part of the core alliance, calling Amanda “a smart gameplayer.” How hard was it for Candice to ignore the racism? “Racism is still very much prevalent in the United States today and it was inside the ‘Big Brother’ House,” Candice says. “It was very difficult,” she adds.
9:21 p.m. Julie can’t tell Candice anything else.
9:24 p.m. It’s Head of Household time!
9:25 p.m. Sucks to be GinaMarie with this quick turnaround.
9:25 p.m. The game is Summer School. It’s a quiz about “items and events that have taken place this summer.” But they don’t have to know much, just say “More” or “Less.” Elissa goes out for not knowing that there are more than 14 airplane seats in the Have Not room. Andy and Jessie go out next. The number of black balls in the fireplace fails to eliminate anybody. By vaguely knowing the number of votes for Kaitlyn in a previous Veto competition, it’s… AARYN who becomes the new Head of Household. This would be her third time in the HoH room, but she won’t actually get to spend any time in there. Will she target Helen? Or will she have to find a non-minority to take out? Let’s see!
9:31 p.m. I like CBS doing on-screen advertising for “The Crazy Ones” over deliberations in this house of crazy ones.
9:31 p.m. Aaryn is stressed out. But she’s made her decision and people are reassuring Spencer that he will be safe. “What do you want to do?” Andy asks. “I just want to do what’s gonna cause the least amount of waves,” Aaryn says. I have no clue why Andy is standing up for Spencer so enthusiastically.
9:32 p.m. Julie has one more surprise. The MVP Twist is officially over and we’re returning to only two nominations per week. Does this make life easier for Aaryn? Jessie and Spencer are her choices.
9:37 p.m. Power of Veto time! Andy, Judd and Amanda were selected to play. This competition is called Nailed It. They have to collect six nails that fit into a puzzle in a specific way. Or somesuch. Yeah. I don’t get the strategy of this at all. Oh. There are symbols on the various nails. And they’re different lengths. With no real editing suspense, Aaryn wins. She’s pretty much an unstoppable force of [hyperventilating, racist unemployed model] nature.
9:44 p.m. This initially seemed like it was going to be amusing. Then it ceased to be. I suspect that Jessie’s going to be eliminated swiftly and nobody will care, because they love Spencer in all of his disgusting majesty.
9:45 p.m. Time for what is sure to be a thrilling Power of Veto ceremony. Jessie’s just sitting by herself. Aaryn is freaking out and chugging water. Helen is telling Aaryn that she’s amazing, which she’s not. Amanda and McCrae are hugging and being pleased that whatever happens now will have no impact on them.
9:47 p.m. Aaryn decides to take Jessie on the block and puts Judd on the block! The studio audience is stunned, but Aaryn says that everybody in the House other than two told her she had to do it.
9:48 p.m. See? That was at least vaguely surprising. Or it was surprising to me. I’m sure that if I’d been watching the feeds, I wouldn’t be surprised at all. Nothing surprises the people who watch the feeds. They’re omniscient.
9:51 p.m. So it’s down to Spencer and Judd. Final statements: Spencer asks them to keep him if there’s room for him in any of their long-games. Judd is looking shocked and betrayed and says it’s not too late and that he’s loyal. “Not everything you hear is true. We all know that,” he says.
9:53 p.m. The vote: Amanda votes to evict Judd, so McCrae votes to evict Judd. GinaMarie, crying, votes to evict Judd. IT’S NICK ALL OVER AGAIN. Andy, blubbering, votes to evict Judd. THIS IS HIS NICK! Helen glowers and votes to evict Judd. She says “Judd” with jazz-hands, so she’s not too sad. Elissa votes to evict Judd and Jessie makes it unanimous.
9:55 p.m. Judd has absolutely no clue what happened. He’s bouncing up and down. He doesn’t even have his stuff. There are hugs and tears aplenty, though he seems to be avoiding Elissa and Helen? GinaMarie and Andy are especially wrecked. “You are Janelle!” Helen reassures Aaryn. She’s not. Aaryn is a pawn who has been surprisingly effective in challenges and not surprisingly ineffective at personal image management.
9:56 p.m. “I got the good-old blindside tonight,” Judd says. “I don’t know what happened,” Judd says, suggesting maybe he shouldn’t have trusted Amanda and McCrae as much as he should have, though he also says he would have been true to the Goof Troop.
9:58 p.m. In a house of disgusting hamsters, we lost two of the more reasonable hamsters tonight. So… Yay?
That’s all, folks. Were you surprised by tonight’s eliminations? And what does it do to the game that Candice and Judd are out?
This was Amanda’s plan all day to back door Judd, she just listened to her. The hamsters are sheep.
See? Feed-watchers know everything!
-Daniel
Care to elaborate why Amanda wanted Judd out?
Seriously if everyone is balling their eyes out about evicting Judd why was e voted out?
Is there anywhere that has a consolidation of Spencer’s awful comments?
Amanda was convinced Judd was MVP the past two weeks, and thought he was shady. There were comparisons to Dan, lol. They got in Aaaryn’s ear, and basically told her Judd was playing her as well, as her and Judd were getting closer the past two weeks. Judd also had a final two deal with Spencer and Elissa.
There was also a huge fight today between Jessie and Judd where Judd said he was using her, and never wanted to talk to her again. When they voted you could see how happy she was to vote him out.
Well, she was happy because she got to stay in the house, but Judd treated her very poorly, so i’m not that sad to see him go. If he had listened to her and got with her and Elissa, they could have gotten the votes to get Amanda out and he would have stayed. So, his fault for trusting Amanda over Jessie, who actually was loyal to him.
Let the game officially begin. Although I feel Jessie and Spencer are still the next two to be going home. Ginamaries attacks on Candice in relation to her being adopted were disgusting. I don’t know who is worse Aryn, Amanda or Ginamarie.
I don’t blame Candice at all for throwing it back at GM after the treatment she got in that house, everyone bashing her constantly for no reason and Aaryn blaming Candice for making her out to be a racist and everyone in the house being on Aaryn’s side. Disgusting to see. And GinaMarie saying Candice sucks so much that her real mom didn’t want her. Candice is right, GM is an illiterate 33 year old woman who couldn’t even write the HOH blog, bullimic, now jobless, who’s obssessed about a guy she knew for like two weeks. Let’s face it, she hates Candice because she has more pageant crowns than GM who only has one.
Also props to Candice for looking amazing walking out of the house in a clown suit. Girl made that work! I think she’s the most beautiful woman of the season. (the lack of huge earrings helped hehe)
Dan, I think you should still watch the episodes you missed, a lot happened. Especially this last one where Amanda exploded and even McCrae seems to have turned on her, otherwise you might be feeling lost going forward.
That was much less exciting than last season’s double evictions where both times, the people that were going home won the veto which caused mad chaos. This time it sucked because freaking Aaryn won both things. Ugh I thought for sure Jessie was toast, so at least that predictable outcome didn’t happen. She’s actually become my favorite, who would have guessed? Slim pickings, what can I say…
Lana – I’m not going to go to EFFORT to watch those episodes. If CBS/TWC had aired them in Los Angeles, I’d have watched. My time isn’t valuable, but it’s too valuable to get dicked around by two billion dollar companies fighting over quarters and letting viewers suffer.
I’m sure I’ll be able to figure out what I missed well enough. And I’ve made my peace that even if I watched every second of the CBS show, the feed-watchers would still tell me I don’t watch enough…
-Daniel
There’s always good old torrents! *hides*
“This consists of some awkward pecking with the still-showmance-crazed Jessie.”
Dan, if you don’t know what’s going on, don’t make statements like these. Leave my baby Jessie alone, she’s not showmance crazy at all, she’s standing up for herself and cares more about game than boys at this point, in fact she only kissed Judd for game purposes. She’s been awesome on the feeds, pretty much the only tolerable one, the only one who isn’t a total sheep and tries to play the game logically, but no one listens (Judd is the first victim, should have listened). Don’t forget that if it wasn’t for her, the moving company would still be running the game, thanks to her Nick was evicted.
Oi – Can’t do anything about what I don’t know anything about. This is a recap of “Big Brother” the TV show, not a recap of the vast universe of in-House summer life. If CBS doesn’t want to show me Jessie’s awesomeness, that’s CBS’ fault, not mine… I’ve heard from several feed-watchers that they like Jessie. Maybe with fewer people left in the game, the TV show will showcase her more appealing side now.
-Daniel
“the only one who isn’t a total sheep”
Seemed to me that the votes each time last night were unanimous. Sounds like a pretty sheepish household to me.
I do agree that Jessie now seems a little better than the rest of the house, but her actions do not match her words.
Elissa looked more like a clown than Candice.
For some reason at times I think Elissa looks really hot, other times not so much. Maybe its because she’s so bendy?
Well that was unexpected. I’ll have to check out the podcasts tomorrow to get the inside scoop. I just don’t have time to do livefeeds and I’d rather see the show then let it be spoiled through twitter.
I’m pretty indifferent about Candice but must admit I’m glad she’s gone. Judd on the other hand is a big loss.
Aaryn is a beast. A sexy beast. I really wish she would have made a big move and put up Helen and Amanda. That would really rock the house and probably earn her some respect from the others. As it is she is just a puppet.
P.S. what’s up with this Comments system? I no longer get emails when someone replies to my posts.
Hey Mulderism — I’ve noticed I’m getting mine really slowly, but is there any chance yours are going into Spam? I’ll ask in any case.
Nope. Not going to spam. I haven’t got an email about replies for a few weeks now.
Am I the only person in America that kept their rabbit ears just in case the cable ever went out and had no problem watching BB during the Time Warner dispute?
Whether or not you’re the only one, smart!
Yeah. I don’t have cable or satellite, but get more than enough TV channels with no crazy issues like the Time/Warner thing. Hooray for the plain old antenna.
Wouldn’t it be great if Judd came back into the house and was one of the final three with Aaryn and GinaMarie